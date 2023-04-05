Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,522,731 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,708,949 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

