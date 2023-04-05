Adam Spolane: Jalen Green: “We’ve got most of our wins against the best in the NBA right now. That’s when we play at our best. That’s when we execute on defense, execute on offense, and we just play both (ends) and we get locked in and stay together. That’s hope for the future.”
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green: “We’ve got most of our wins against the best in the NBA right now. That’s when we play at our best. That’s when we execute on defense, execute on offense, and we just play both (ends) and we get locked in and stay together. That’s hope for the future.” – 12:28 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green: “It’s been big with coach Silas with him telling us how much we mean to him, telling us how much we need to stay together. Hearing that out of his mouth makes us just come together more. We gotta be there for him, we gotta get dubs for him.” – 11:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The Rockets, at 20-60, have wins against the four teams with the best records in the NBA, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and Denver. Jalen Green: “A bunch of our wins are against the best in the NBA right now. That’s when we play at our best. That’s hope for the future.” – 11:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Rockets 124, Nuggets 103. That’s gotta be up there for the worst loss of Denver’s season.
MPJ leads the Nuggets with 23 and 7
Jokic goes 14-10-4 with 8 of Denver’s 20 turnovers
Jalen Green goes for 32 for Houston. – 10:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green hit with a technical foul. He was not happy about some no calls on the other end at (or above) the rim. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Porter unintentionally landed on Jalen Green. Shaken up for a moment but seems OK. – 9:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 59-56 after one. MPJ joins Jokic in double figures with 11 points. Jalen Green leads all scorers with 16 for Houston. Rockets with a 30-23 edge in rebounds with 9 coming on the offensive glass. – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green rolling a bit offensively. He is 6 of 8 for 14 in 12 minutes. ICYMI, Green on his season, off-season plans and goals houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green off to a hot start and the #Rockets have a lead heading to the second quarter against the West’s #1 seed. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 8:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green speaking to the fans before tonight’s game: “We’re gonna grind this off-season and be better.” pic.twitter.com/4RSVHr8OqI – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green to fans before the Anthem: “What’s up Rockets fans? On behalf of the Fertitta family, my teammates, I want to say thank you to all the fans and season ticket holders. We appreciate the love and support all season.” – 8:06 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starters tonight:
PG – Kevin Porter Jr
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Şengün
Denver has Jokic, Gordon, Murray and MPJ all starting. – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, How Rockets’ Jalen Green rates his second season: ‘Learned a lot.’ Green addresses the aspirations that are unchanged and determination for another off-season to improve. “I feel I’m on track.” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:46 PM
More on this storyline
Jonathan Feigen: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Rockets: “They’re very, very athletic. Porter and Green, that’s a very dynamic backcourt. The way Smith shot the ball the last 10 games it’s opened up things. Sengun in the post is very clever, a very good passer. They’re playing hard every night.” -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / March 27, 2023
But Green so regularly attacked the teeth of the New Orleans defense, he took 14 free throws, hitting all 14. “Just really figuring out how to draw that foul,” Green said. “Just watching guys that get to the free throw line already, like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) really helps out, studying their game and doing it on the court.” -via Houston Chronicle / March 20, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Jalen Green is available for the Rockets. He previously was questionable with a left thigh contusion -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 20, 2023