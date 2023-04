Jimmy Butler: Joel Embiid is the MVP. He should’ve been MVP last year too

Embiid’s incredible, 52-point game helped the Sixers pick up a much-needed win. Had he been a fraction less effective, this one could have easily been a loss. But with the big man hitting 12-to-16-foot jumpers like clockwork and getting right to the hoop with swift moves, Philly had enough to steal a win against its rival. Doc Rivers declared the MVP race over and James Harden backed him up. “They’re probably right but we got bigger goals in mind,” Embiid said of the MVP love. “We understand we got a chance but it’s not gonna be easy.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023