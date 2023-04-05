Kerr: Andrew Wiggins is not going to play in the final two regular season games

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Not too surprising that Andrew Wiggins won’t play in the Warriors’ final two regular-season games. I thought maybe he might get some run Sunday in Portland but that still would be stretching it
Top-6 seed is even more important now. Giving Wiggins extra time is huge – 8:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Masterclass defensive possession by Aaron Wiggins on Steph Curry — fought through multiple screens and stuck with him
pic.twitter.com/KzUK6RumKf – 1:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chase Center welcomed Andrew Wiggins back to the bench in San Francisco with a roaring ovation on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/04/and… – 1:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why it was so important for the Warriors to keep the reason behind Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence such a secret: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:49 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chase Center welcomed Andrew Wiggins back to the bench in San Francisco with a roaring ovation on Tuesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/04/and… – 2:50 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jordan Poole said it’s great having Andrew Wiggins back, says he’s a bright light in the locker room who everyone is really happy to have back with the team. 🥹🥹#dubnation – 1:22 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big-time Aaron Wiggins three. OKC is trying hard to hold off this Warriors avalanche. – 11:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo is a +10 with 14 points right now
He started the previous 22 games with Wiggins out – 11:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors, in a gotta have it game, at home, against OKC, just allowed SEVENTY NINE points in the 1st Half.
Yeah… Prime Scottie Pippen couldn’t fix this defense, so I don’t think Andrew Wiggins returning will do the trick. – 11:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors: No timetable for return to lineup, but conditioning level is ‘not terrible’
cbssports.com/nba/news/andre… – 11:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wiggins also just dished out a beautiful tip pass to Saric to force the Warriors to scramble and foul Saric. – 10:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is truly gifted in transition/around the rim. Synergy puts Wiggins in the 67th percentile in the league in transitions (very good) with 1.195 points per possessions. – 10:42 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: While there’s “no way” Andrew Wiggins will return to the game action in the next few days, he’s confident he will be playing sooner rather than later: es.pn/3m5jabX – 10:41 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Andrew Wiggins gets a hearty welcome back from Warriors fans… @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4382314/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/jYKv27Alp7 – 10:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Not a great angle, but here’s the moment Chase Center welcomed back Andrew Wiggins with a roar. pic.twitter.com/dAMvTIJVBi – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors fans give Andrew Wiggins a loud welcome back
Wiggins, always shy, smiled and gave a quick salute to the crowd pic.twitter.com/us5e61c7f2 – 10:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins was introduced to Chase Center on the Jumbotron. He got a big standing ovation, and a big smile spread across his face. – 10:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is on the bench tonight with his Warriors teammates – 10:19 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From San Francisco: Andrew Wiggins speaks…
Quick takeaways on his press conference, his looming return and what it means for the Warriors, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4382314/2023/0… – 10:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I don’t think it’ll be too long before I’m out there.”
On Andrew Wiggins being back for the Warriors, when he could return to games, what his conditioning level is right now and more nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors, but when he’ll play is uncertain
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/R4lykfYP7k – 9:20 PM
As Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins returns to his team after a 51-day absence, he hopes his return to the basketball court will follow soon after. “I don’t think it will be too long before I am out there,” Wiggins said in his first time speaking to reporters since leaving the team Feb. 13. Wiggins missed 22 games during his time away from the team as he dealt with a personal matter involving an ill family member. He declined to comment on the specifics of the situation. “I’d rather keep it private,” he said. “It’s for me and my family and people close to family.” -via ESPN / April 5, 2023
Of course, Wiggins will not just strut back onto the court and immediately be the two-way force he was during last year’s title run. After missing almost two months due to a family matter, the 28-year-old will need a little time to get his conditioning fully up to speed. Though, it proved to be a welcome distraction for him while away from the team. “I feel like working out is a good thing to take your mind off what’s happening. You go there and that’s what you’re focused on,” Wiggins said at a press conference, via Warriors on NBCS. “But I got a lot of shots up, lifted a couple times. But more so, I was on the court getting a lot of work in. Not too much conditioning, but it was in the work, though.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023
Kerith Burke: Poole called Wiggins’ return “awesome.” “He just has such a bright light. He has an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 5, 2023