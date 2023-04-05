Live stream: Kings 44, Mavericks 38

The Sacramento Kings (48-31) play against the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Sacramento Kings 44, Dallas Mavericks 38 (Q2 07:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox just ran right by Jaden Hardy for the dunk. He’s up to 13 points. – 9:15 PM
De’Aaron Fox just ran right by Jaden Hardy for the dunk. He’s up to 13 points. – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox Force 5 taking flight 🛩
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/TdJjirlpzz – 9:13 PM
Fox Force 5 taking flight 🛩
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/TdJjirlpzz – 9:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox steal and hammer. Kings up 31-28 in the early second. Three nice hustle plays to start the quarter. – 9:10 PM
Fox steal and hammer. Kings up 31-28 in the early second. Three nice hustle plays to start the quarter. – 9:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monk comes up short on a runner to end the first. Kings trail the Mavs 28-27 after 1Q. Sabonis leads with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Fox has 7 points. Kings shoot 4-of-14 from 3. – 9:06 PM
Monk comes up short on a runner to end the first. Kings trail the Mavs 28-27 after 1Q. Sabonis leads with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Fox has 7 points. Kings shoot 4-of-14 from 3. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka called for a foul, then grimaces after getting knee-to-knee contact with Malik Monk. Mavericks up 28-27 late in the first. – 9:03 PM
Luka called for a foul, then grimaces after getting knee-to-knee contact with Malik Monk. Mavericks up 28-27 late in the first. – 9:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles appears to be aiming on his 3-point attempts. He’s really struggling in the nine games since returning from a shoulder injury, shooting 25.6% from the field and 24.1% from three. – 8:59 PM
Trey Lyles appears to be aiming on his 3-point attempts. He’s really struggling in the nine games since returning from a shoulder injury, shooting 25.6% from the field and 24.1% from three. – 8:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs
Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer.
Shoe again features IsoPlate support frame & Formula23 cushioning pic.twitter.com/t0hZXKlSTk – 8:57 PM
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs
Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer.
Shoe again features IsoPlate support frame & Formula23 cushioning pic.twitter.com/t0hZXKlSTk – 8:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray is struggling a bit. 0-for-4 from the field and two quick fouls trying to slow Luka. – 8:56 PM
Keegan Murray is struggling a bit. 0-for-4 from the field and two quick fouls trying to slow Luka. – 8:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail 20-18 early and just had a defensive possession that allowed two Sacramento offensive rebounds. That, as much as anything, is why they are in this situation. – 8:53 PM
Mavericks trail 20-18 early and just had a defensive possession that allowed two Sacramento offensive rebounds. That, as much as anything, is why they are in this situation. – 8:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
middy committee reporting for duty 🫡
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/syNwhOC9hO – 8:52 PM
middy committee reporting for duty 🫡
@De’Aaron Fox | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/syNwhOC9hO – 8:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV – 8:51 PM
FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV – 8:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huerter triple. Kings and Mavs having a good old fashion shootout. 12-11 Kings lead 3:35 into the game. – 8:46 PM
Huerter triple. Kings and Mavs having a good old fashion shootout. 12-11 Kings lead 3:35 into the game. – 8:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox knocks down the triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 4-3 Mavs. – 8:43 PM
Fox knocks down the triple to open the scoring for Sacramento. 4-3 Mavs. – 8:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Dallas is playing with some fire early in this game. Will Kings match the intensity? 4-0 Mavs. – 8:42 PM
Dallas is playing with some fire early in this game. Will Kings match the intensity? 4-0 Mavs. – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just scored his first bucket in a pair of Luka 2s. – 8:41 PM
Luka Doncic just scored his first bucket in a pair of Luka 2s. – 8:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/nePG0IRSxm – 8:24 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/nePG0IRSxm – 8:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/VDeK1VjD22 – 8:23 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/VDeK1VjD22 – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matthew Dellavedova underwent successful surgery on his index finger. pic.twitter.com/PrUbqOXXba – 8:11 PM
Matthew Dellavedova underwent successful surgery on his index finger. pic.twitter.com/PrUbqOXXba – 8:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova underwent surgery today to repair a fractured index finger. pic.twitter.com/g4kswxqr3h – 8:06 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova underwent surgery today to repair a fractured index finger. pic.twitter.com/g4kswxqr3h – 8:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matthew Dellavedova underwent successful surgery to address a right index finger fracture. He remains out. No timetable provided for return but expected to make full recovery – 8:03 PM
Matthew Dellavedova underwent successful surgery to address a right index finger fracture. He remains out. No timetable provided for return but expected to make full recovery – 8:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:59 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Talk about the Sacramento-Dallas game with Kings fans, participate in live trivia and win free Nitro in our Official @discord server tonight!
👑➡️ discord.gg/sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/G2ewN76Zt3 – 7:30 PM
Talk about the Sacramento-Dallas game with Kings fans, participate in live trivia and win free Nitro in our Official @discord server tonight!
👑➡️ discord.gg/sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/G2ewN76Zt3 – 7:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 7:22 PM
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 7:22 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Ohhhh, bring on another big game.
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Mavs:
youtube.com/watch?v=MmIEfQ… pic.twitter.com/zufscFja92 – 7:00 PM
Ohhhh, bring on another big game.
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Mavs:
youtube.com/watch?v=MmIEfQ… pic.twitter.com/zufscFja92 – 7:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:54 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:52 PM
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:48 PM
Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Is the TV on when you’re going to sleep? 🤔📺😴
@MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/hnixdfrEe5 – 6:46 PM
Is the TV on when you’re going to sleep? 🤔📺😴
@MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/hnixdfrEe5 – 6:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The Kings trail the Grizzlies by two games for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. – 6:46 PM
Ja Morant is doubtful for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. The Kings trail the Grizzlies by two games for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. – 6:46 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Is the TV on when you’re going to sleep? 🤔📺😴@MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/YcCdTBGBus – 6:45 PM
Is the TV on when you’re going to sleep? 🤔📺😴@MattressFirm pic.twitter.com/YcCdTBGBus – 6:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pride of Portugal: Sacramento/Stockton Kings two-way center Neemias Queta finishes second in NBA G League MVP voting
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:42 PM
Pride of Portugal: Sacramento/Stockton Kings two-way center Neemias Queta finishes second in NBA G League MVP voting
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Should go without saying, but Cuban’s saying it, anyway: Mavs absolutely want to keep Kyrie Irving. – 6:25 PM
Should go without saying, but Cuban’s saying it, anyway: Mavs absolutely want to keep Kyrie Irving. – 6:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With his 38th game of 25+ points in 2022-23, De’Aaron Fox set a Sacramento-era single-season record by a player 25 years or younger. pic.twitter.com/VBpgNMooqK – 6:10 PM
With his 38th game of 25+ points in 2022-23, De’Aaron Fox set a Sacramento-era single-season record by a player 25 years or younger. pic.twitter.com/VBpgNMooqK – 6:10 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
🔦🟣BEAM TEAM, ASSEMBLE!
We’re LIIIIIIVE on the @BleacherReport app hosting a Kings stream right now.
Click the LIGHTNING BOLT⚡️ in the app to get us live:
br.app.link/pD00B2keJsb pic.twitter.com/Spi6FDK8tW – 5:58 PM
🔦🟣BEAM TEAM, ASSEMBLE!
We’re LIIIIIIVE on the @BleacherReport app hosting a Kings stream right now.
Click the LIGHTNING BOLT⚡️ in the app to get us live:
br.app.link/pD00B2keJsb pic.twitter.com/Spi6FDK8tW – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Happy Passover to all of our MFFLS who celebrate 💙 pic.twitter.com/V2hvFxEvY8 – 5:18 PM
Happy Passover to all of our MFFLS who celebrate 💙 pic.twitter.com/V2hvFxEvY8 – 5:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
How Kings big man Alex Len stayed ready and why he could be a big part of Sacramento’s playoff success while his thoughts remain with his people in Ukraine who suffered their “hardest winter since World War II.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:10 PM
How Kings big man Alex Len stayed ready and why he could be a big part of Sacramento’s playoff success while his thoughts remain with his people in Ukraine who suffered their “hardest winter since World War II.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Logo Monk 👌
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/2vTxgEswMg – 5:00 PM
Logo Monk 👌
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/2vTxgEswMg – 5:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the only teammates to make 200+ triples together in a season in NBA history:
🎯 Keegan Murray & Kevin Huerter
🎯 Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/8CdfQf8nCD – 5:00 PM
the only teammates to make 200+ triples together in a season in NBA history:
🎯 Keegan Murray & Kevin Huerter
🎯 Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/8CdfQf8nCD – 5:00 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
“It’s hard to win in this league, to execute a plan and see it come to fruition. We’re not done, but this is a big checkpoint along the way.”
@ronkroichick writes on how the Sacramento Kings ended the longest postseason drought in NBA history.
sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 4:37 PM
“It’s hard to win in this league, to execute a plan and see it come to fruition. We’re not done, but this is a big checkpoint along the way.”
@ronkroichick writes on how the Sacramento Kings ended the longest postseason drought in NBA history.
sfchronicle.com/sports/article… – 4:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The greatest plot twist of the week could be having four teams play musical chairs around the sixth seed only to have Sacramento catch Memphis for the two seed – 4:31 PM
The greatest plot twist of the week could be having four teams play musical chairs around the sixth seed only to have Sacramento catch Memphis for the two seed – 4:31 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Astros go up 5-1 in the bottom of the 7th on Alvarez sac fly to bring home Pena. Alvarez now has 10 RBI this season. #TheATeam will be on with the #10thInningShow when the game finishes up. @SportsTalk790 – 4:11 PM
#Astros go up 5-1 in the bottom of the 7th on Alvarez sac fly to bring home Pena. Alvarez now has 10 RBI this season. #TheATeam will be on with the #10thInningShow when the game finishes up. @SportsTalk790 – 4:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are now No. 8 in defensive rating (113.6) on the road following last night’s 121-103 win over the Pelicans … and still 29th (118.2) at home.
What happens if they bring that road rage home during the playoffs? 🤔 – 4:01 PM
The Kings are now No. 8 in defensive rating (113.6) on the road following last night’s 121-103 win over the Pelicans … and still 29th (118.2) at home.
What happens if they bring that road rage home during the playoffs? 🤔 – 4:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The #BeamTeam continues to cement themselves in the record books 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eWBMv57ZxU – 3:43 PM
The #BeamTeam continues to cement themselves in the record books 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eWBMv57ZxU – 3:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Matthew Dellavedova is the only player on the Kings’ injury report.
Looks like Sacramento won’t be resting players vs Dallas.
If the Kings beat the Mavs tonight, OKC can lock up a play-in spot with a win over the Jazz tomorrow night. – 3:43 PM
Matthew Dellavedova is the only player on the Kings’ injury report.
Looks like Sacramento won’t be resting players vs Dallas.
If the Kings beat the Mavs tonight, OKC can lock up a play-in spot with a win over the Jazz tomorrow night. – 3:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings two-way center Neemias Queta came in second place in the G League MVP balloting. Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones won the award. – 3:40 PM
Sacramento Kings two-way center Neemias Queta came in second place in the G League MVP balloting. Chicago Bulls guard Carlik Jones won the award. – 3:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Matthew Dellavedova is the only player on the Kings’ injury report.
Sacramento may not be resting any of their players tonight vs the Mavs. Kings can lock up the 3 seed with a win.
The game could be big for OKC’s play-in chances. – 3:39 PM
Matthew Dellavedova is the only player on the Kings’ injury report.
Sacramento may not be resting any of their players tonight vs the Mavs. Kings can lock up the 3 seed with a win.
The game could be big for OKC’s play-in chances. – 3:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Sacramento has only used 8 different starting lineups and lost 47 man games to injury (both fewest in the NBA). Their starting lineup of Fox-Huerter-Barnes-Murray-Sabonis has been together for 61 games and 876 minutes (both easily league leaders). Continuity is a helpful thing! – 3:39 PM
Sacramento has only used 8 different starting lineups and lost 47 man games to injury (both fewest in the NBA). Their starting lineup of Fox-Huerter-Barnes-Murray-Sabonis has been together for 61 games and 876 minutes (both easily league leaders). Continuity is a helpful thing! – 3:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize and named it after himself nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/05/reg… – 3:39 PM
Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize and named it after himself nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/05/reg… – 3:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Kings are only listing Matthew Dellavedova on their injury report for game vs Mavs. It is a back to back, however, they own the tiebreaker with Memphis and have some chance of catching them for 2nd. So, I expected that no one would be load managing. – 3:37 PM
The Kings are only listing Matthew Dellavedova on their injury report for game vs Mavs. It is a back to back, however, they own the tiebreaker with Memphis and have some chance of catching them for 2nd. So, I expected that no one would be load managing. – 3:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matthew Dellavedova is the only Kings player on the updated injury report for today. He will sit with a fractured right index finger. – 3:37 PM
Matthew Dellavedova is the only Kings player on the updated injury report for today. He will sit with a fractured right index finger. – 3:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings playoff scenarios: Warriors’ win creates big change in potential first-round matchup
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:21 PM
Kings playoff scenarios: Warriors’ win creates big change in potential first-round matchup
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 👑 𝐯𝐬. 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 🪄
@De’Aaron Fox is averaging 37.7 points on 57.1% from the field and 5.3 assists over his last three games vs. the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YNDDoOY52F – 3:00 PM
𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 👑 𝐯𝐬. 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 🪄
@De’Aaron Fox is averaging 37.7 points on 57.1% from the field and 5.3 assists over his last three games vs. the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YNDDoOY52F – 3:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM