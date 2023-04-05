Live stream: Knicks 2, Pacers 0

The New York Knicks (46-33) play against the Indiana Pacers (34-45) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
New York Knicks 2, Indiana Pacers 0 (Q1 11:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Knicks win the tip and this one is underway. Nembhard on Quickley, Mathruin on Toppin, Nwora on Hart. – 7:12 PM
Knicks win the tip and this one is underway. Nembhard on Quickley, Mathruin on Toppin, Nwora on Hart. – 7:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin & Mitchell Robinson are starting for NYK tonight, team says. – 7:07 PM
Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin & Mitchell Robinson are starting for NYK tonight, team says. – 7:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the New York Knicks:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/GevjIgjsBo – 6:46 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the New York Knicks:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/GevjIgjsBo – 6:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starting lineup: Grimes, Quickley, Hart, Toppin and Robinson. – 6:36 PM
Knicks starting lineup: Grimes, Quickley, Hart, Toppin and Robinson. – 6:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith. Knicks: Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson. – 6:35 PM
Pacers starters: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith. Knicks: Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson. – 6:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner officially listed as unavailable. Again, not that you all didn’t know this was going to be the case. – 6:32 PM
Myles Turner officially listed as unavailable. Again, not that you all didn’t know this was going to be the case. – 6:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the mavs dodging responsibility for jalen brunson leaving pic.twitter.com/1Jl4UxpjIs – 6:30 PM
the mavs dodging responsibility for jalen brunson leaving pic.twitter.com/1Jl4UxpjIs – 6:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Behind the scenes at IU, where Tyrese Haliburton was invited on a panel not for his basketball intellect, but rather his passion for fashion.
On his fashion journey, evolving style and influence:
fieldhousefiles.com/publish/post/1… pic.twitter.com/xOkM5VGhFT – 6:30 PM
Behind the scenes at IU, where Tyrese Haliburton was invited on a panel not for his basketball intellect, but rather his passion for fashion.
On his fashion journey, evolving style and influence:
fieldhousefiles.com/publish/post/1… pic.twitter.com/xOkM5VGhFT – 6:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cuban says the NBA never talked to him during its investigation of the Knicks. Only spoke to Nico Harrison. – 6:19 PM
Cuban says the NBA never talked to him during its investigation of the Knicks. Only spoke to Nico Harrison. – 6:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cuban says he had a great relationship with Jalen Brunson and his representatives, but the problems started, Cuban says, when Brunson’s father Rick took over negotiations. – 6:18 PM
Cuban says he had a great relationship with Jalen Brunson and his representatives, but the problems started, Cuban says, when Brunson’s father Rick took over negotiations. – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett is out for tonight’s game with an illness, the Knicks announce – 6:11 PM
RJ Barrett is out for tonight’s game with an illness, the Knicks announce – 6:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The first playoff matchup is set and @KendrickPerkins is taking the Knicks over the Cavs 🗣️
“I got the Knicks winning that series in six.”
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/lcRQ6LiaHN – 5:47 PM
The first playoff matchup is set and @KendrickPerkins is taking the Knicks over the Cavs 🗣️
“I got the Knicks winning that series in six.”
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/lcRQ6LiaHN – 5:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back home again in @GainbridgeFH.🏠
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/kDH2V7TIph – 5:46 PM
back home again in @GainbridgeFH.🏠
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/kDH2V7TIph – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said RJ Barrett will be a game time decision – other than Brunson everyone else is available. – 5:37 PM
Thibodeau said RJ Barrett will be a game time decision – other than Brunson everyone else is available. – 5:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton participated in Dan Solomon’s Fashion Within Sports panel at Indiana University earlier this year.
As part of the panel, students had the chance to pitch designs for Tyrese to wear to a game, and tonight he wore Emma Taylor’s winning design.🔥 pic.twitter.com/yvDgkyGG1Q – 5:11 PM
Tyrese Haliburton participated in Dan Solomon’s Fashion Within Sports panel at Indiana University earlier this year.
As part of the panel, students had the chance to pitch designs for Tyrese to wear to a game, and tonight he wore Emma Taylor’s winning design.🔥 pic.twitter.com/yvDgkyGG1Q – 5:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pacers (H) Modern Home Whites vs. Knicks (A) Traditional Away Blues
7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/Pp2ZmgKHlE – 4:53 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Pacers (H) Modern Home Whites vs. Knicks (A) Traditional Away Blues
7.8/10 pic.twitter.com/Pp2ZmgKHlE – 4:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
*New feature*: The night before he was officially named an All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton was at IU to serve on “Fashion Within Sports” panel.
He described his style & influences, and then chose one student to outfit him for a game.
That game is tonight.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… pic.twitter.com/JdsYFJnVOP – 4:32 PM
*New feature*: The night before he was officially named an All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton was at IU to serve on “Fashion Within Sports” panel.
He described his style & influences, and then chose one student to outfit him for a game.
That game is tonight.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… pic.twitter.com/JdsYFJnVOP – 4:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“He’s so young and he’s still giving you 20 a game. You gotta be careful writing that off.” – @ZachLowe_NBA on RJ Barrett
Zach & @JCMacriNBA talk Knicks, Barrett, Cavs & more on The Putback. Full show here: on.sny.tv/MhgwTqC pic.twitter.com/4yaLOpnGnF – 4:15 PM
“He’s so young and he’s still giving you 20 a game. You gotta be careful writing that off.” – @ZachLowe_NBA on RJ Barrett
Zach & @JCMacriNBA talk Knicks, Barrett, Cavs & more on The Putback. Full show here: on.sny.tv/MhgwTqC pic.twitter.com/4yaLOpnGnF – 4:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player??
| Orange & Blue Bloods // @EJ_Stewart youtu.be/mr1KyUiJMxc – 3:08 PM
Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player??
| Orange & Blue Bloods // @EJ_Stewart youtu.be/mr1KyUiJMxc – 3:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels notes for today:
– Zion update expected tomorrow
– Grizzlies likely resting Ja / Kennard tonight
– Enter tonight at No. 8
– Knicks are locked into No. 5 in East, Brunson resting tonight (Knicks at Pels on Friday)
– A win vs Memphis locks Pels into 9 seed or higher – 3:06 PM
Pels notes for today:
– Zion update expected tomorrow
– Grizzlies likely resting Ja / Kennard tonight
– Enter tonight at No. 8
– Knicks are locked into No. 5 in East, Brunson resting tonight (Knicks at Pels on Friday)
– A win vs Memphis locks Pels into 9 seed or higher – 3:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves announce Naz Reid underwent successful surgery in New York today to repair a left wrist fracture. The team still says Reid is sidelined indefinitely. He’s hoping return should the Wolves make a deep enough run in the playoffs. – 3:02 PM
The Timberwolves announce Naz Reid underwent successful surgery in New York today to repair a left wrist fracture. The team still says Reid is sidelined indefinitely. He’s hoping return should the Wolves make a deep enough run in the playoffs. – 3:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves say Naz Reid had wrist surgery today in New York. Still listed as out indefinitely. Reid was at the game last night watching from the bench. – 3:02 PM
Timberwolves say Naz Reid had wrist surgery today in New York. Still listed as out indefinitely. Reid was at the game last night watching from the bench. – 3:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a new episode of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife is here!
@PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ are joined by writer @Tony East. the trio goes player-by-player on the season to date and looks at the keys to future success.
🎙️: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/FAkXQUMkA1 – 2:18 PM
a new episode of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife is here!
@PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ are joined by writer @Tony East. the trio goes player-by-player on the season to date and looks at the keys to future success.
🎙️: https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/FAkXQUMkA1 – 2:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
NYC, the squad is playoff bound! 💪
What borough will you be reppin’ from? ⬇️ – 2:00 PM
NYC, the squad is playoff bound! 💪
What borough will you be reppin’ from? ⬇️ – 2:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The @Pacers are trying to make maybe the toughest move — from the NBA middle to top — but they have supplies for the journey. They own 10 percent of the draft’s first round. Rick Carlisle to @HeavyOnSports: “We’re not going to skip any steps.”
bit.ly/4377SVf – 1:19 PM
The @Pacers are trying to make maybe the toughest move — from the NBA middle to top — but they have supplies for the journey. They own 10 percent of the draft’s first round. Rick Carlisle to @HeavyOnSports: “We’re not going to skip any steps.”
bit.ly/4377SVf – 1:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
earlier this year, Tyrese Haliburton joined Dan Solomon for a Fashion Within Sports panel at Indiana University.
students had the opportunity to pitch designs for Tyrese to wear in the arrival tunnel before a game. pic.twitter.com/UXinn4zjuT – 1:16 PM
earlier this year, Tyrese Haliburton joined Dan Solomon for a Fashion Within Sports panel at Indiana University.
students had the opportunity to pitch designs for Tyrese to wear in the arrival tunnel before a game. pic.twitter.com/UXinn4zjuT – 1:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson last 2 seasons:
As a Mav — As a Knick —
16.3 PPG 24.0 PPG
4.8 APG 6.2 APG
37.3 3P% 41.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/bnbhLJMRDl – 1:09 PM
Jalen Brunson last 2 seasons:
As a Mav — As a Knick —
16.3 PPG 24.0 PPG
4.8 APG 6.2 APG
37.3 3P% 41.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/bnbhLJMRDl – 1:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Locked into the fifth seed, the Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) will not play tonight at Indiana. – 1:03 PM
Locked into the fifth seed, the Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) will not play tonight at Indiana. – 1:03 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Immanuel Quickley’s post-All-Star Break averages:
19.4 PTS
38.3 3P%
1.3 STL
SPARK PLUG ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ndojITIB8n – 1:02 PM
Immanuel Quickley’s post-All-Star Break averages:
19.4 PTS
38.3 3P%
1.3 STL
SPARK PLUG ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ndojITIB8n – 1:02 PM