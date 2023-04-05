LeBron James non-committal about playing vs. Clippers

Michael Corvo: LeBron on his thinking about playing tomorrow vs. the Clippers: “I’m thinking about putting my feet in an ice bucket, to be honest. Haven’t played that many minutes in about five and a half weeks.”
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James scored the key basket against Jazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. What a truly hilarious game, highly enjoyable, would do again
2. Damian Jones defended LeBron James extremely well
3. The officiating towards the Lakers this season has been pretty one-sided. (With data!)
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron’s teammates made goat noises during his postgame interview after he hit the game-winner vs. Utah 🤣🐐
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into Finals LeBron James mode for an INSANE chasedown block 😱
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers were making goat noises during LeBron’s interview 😭
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron attempts to answer a question.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lakers escape Utah with an OT win 😬
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron wasn’t going to miss his second chance at the rim to win vs. Utah 😠
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron wins it for the Lakers in overtime
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
9 points in OT. pic.twitter.com/pVauhD0HGl – 11:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Do the Lakers go quick here and try to get a 2-for-1?
Maybe LeBron going full steam to the basket. – 11:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 68, Jazz 57
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Jazz 33
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Luka Samanic, Kelly Olynyk, Udoka Azubuike.
Lakers starters: Dennis Schroeder, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 8:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Utah:
Dennis Schröder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As expected, LeBron and AD are both available tonight against Utah.
Russell and Bamba have both been downgraded to out. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on D’Angelo Russell, who’s dealing with the left foot soreness: “Saw an opportunity to give it an extra day’s rest.”
He cited the B2B against the Clippers as a factor. His status for tomorrow, as well as that of LeBron and AD, will be considered after tonight’s game. – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan, Durant and Curry left college early
LeBron didn’t go
Only one 2023 NBA All-Star spent 4 years in college: Dame
A 22-year-old rook is now considered ‘old.’
The makeup of today’s rosters began with one man: Spencer Haywood
nbcsports.com/bayarea/race-a… – 2:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was surprised.”
Kevin Durant on having not played against LeBron James since 2018.
#Suns at #Lakers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Ha3EGJABIu – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George says he was almost a Cavalier with LeBron in 2017
Jovan Buha: The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 5, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham, without revealing his plans for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell’s playing status tomorrow, said the Lakers have “our short term business to take care of and our long term business to take care of.” All three will be evaluated Wednesday morning, per… -via Twitter @mcten / April 5, 2023