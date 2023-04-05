Mark Cuban believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, but Mavericks 'have to earn that'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
First 3 all finished in the top 2 for MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/yovzVdfeLo – 12:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-m… – 12:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
basketnews.com/stream/171520-… – 11:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
18-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible toe-to-toe battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:… – 10:57 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic shuts down talks on being benched for rest of the season 🗣️❌ pic.twitter.com/yFe4prV1K2 – 4:44 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
First career NBA start = a career night for 🇭🇷 Luka Samanic 🔥
12 PTS
4 REB
2 AST
5/6 FG
pic.twitter.com/4A1AalRedB – 4:07 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid not only wrapped up the scoring average title tonight, he’s now just 42 points behind Tatum in the overall race.
TATUM 2,204
Embiid 2,162
Doncic 2,096
Paul Pierce (2002) is the only Celitc to lead the league in scoring, no Celtic has ever lead in scoring average. – 11:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Luka Samanic has legitimately done a great job on LeBron James. I can’t believe I just typed that sentence. – 11:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Joel Embiid pretty much wraps up the scoring title with his 52-point performance tonight. Luka Donic would have had to outscore Embiid by 14 in the final three games to pull even. – 10:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka now 66 pts behind Joel Embiid in the scoring race as Embiid goes for 52 in PHI win over BOS – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 30+ PTS and 5+ AST by a rookie this season:
3 — Jaden Ivey
2 — Paolo Banchero
Ivey has the most by a rookie since Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/fltp6qqSix – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka back doors LeBron, catches a dunk. Bron then tries to body Dok. This game is lit – 9:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Murray 196
Mitchell 187
Lillard 185
Bey 175
Edwards 171
Doncic 168
Shamet 167
Curry 166 – 8:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tonight’s Jazz-Lakers lineups. Luka Samanic gets the surprise start for Utah. pic.twitter.com/4gA5ct7Glf – 8:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Luka Samanic, Kelly Olynyk, Udoka Azubuike.
Lakers starters: Dennis Schroeder, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 8:40 PM
