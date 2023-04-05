Mark Cuban chooses not to answer whether the Mavericks will prioritize re-signing Christian Wood

Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority. Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Christian Wood goes 1/2 at FT line.
Ball tipped OOB, refs rule jump ball. – 8:22 PM
Christian Wood goes 1/2 at FT line.
Ball tipped OOB, refs rule jump ball. – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A huge defensive possession from the Hawks that was jumpstarted by a block from OO on Christian Wood. – 7:54 PM
A huge defensive possession from the Hawks that was jumpstarted by a block from OO on Christian Wood. – 7:54 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the third straight game vs. Spurs tomorrow. The Mavs’ other three-double digit scorers are questionable: Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf). -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 14, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 13, 2023
Marc Stein: More Mark Cuban on re-sign Kyrie Irving: “I think we have a good shot.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 5, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 5, 2023
Marc Stein: Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.” Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 5, 2023