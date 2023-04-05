Mark Cuban denies report that Mavericks declined to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $56 million extension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Cuban says he had a great relationship with Jalen Brunson and his representatives, but the problems started, Cuban says, when Brunson’s father Rick took over negotiations. – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson for Most Improved Player??
| Orange & Blue Bloods // @EJ_Stewart youtu.be/mr1KyUiJMxc – 3:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson last 2 seasons:
As a Mav — As a Knick —
16.3 PPG 24.0 PPG
4.8 APG 6.2 APG
37.3 3P% 41.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/bnbhLJMRDl – 1:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Locked into the fifth seed, the Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) will not play tonight at Indiana. – 1:03 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte listed as out for the Pacers. Myles Turner still listed as questionable. (for some reason). Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle listed as out for the Knicks, though. R.J. Barrett questionable. – 12:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson is out with right hand maintenance tonight against Indiana. The Knicks are locked into playing the Cavs in the first round. – 11:12 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson – right hand maintenance – is out tonight – 11:12 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson on potentially resting if Knicks lock up a playoff seed:
“I love to play. I think being in a rhythm is great. If I’m able to go out there and play, I’ll go out and play.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:55 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets lose, Cavs win, Sixers win. This clinches the No. 5 seed for the Knicks and the No. 4 seed for Cleveland. Jalen Brunson & NYK will face Donovan Mitchell and Cavs in the first round of the playoffs. – 10:27 PM
Marc J. Spears: Knicks say Jalen Brunson (right hand maintenance) is out tonight at Indiana. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 5, 2023
Callie Caplan: Snippers from Luka Doncic’s post-practice interview: Any consideration given to shutting down for the season? “No.” He said the team chemistry this season hasn’t matched last year’s West finals squad. How much Mavs miss Brunson? Long pause, smile: “A lot.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 4, 2023