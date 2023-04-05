Mark Cuban: We want to keep Kyrie Irving, we acquired him with the long term in mind

Marc Stein: Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.” Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie has been elite in isolation with the Nets. On 102 possessions:
-54% score frequency
-53.4% shooting (47/88)
-92nd percentile
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the latest example of the Kyrie Irving Effect is on full display in Dallas
(By @sportsreiter)
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 100 – This week @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut both picked the @dallasmavs as their team of the WEAK and discussed Kyrie Irving’s off-court behaviour.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavericks plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite late-season collapse, per report
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Nick Richards will start tonight against Toronto. Mark Williams was downgraded to doubtful after this morning’s shootaround. Kai Jones will play some ‘4’ and ‘5.’ More time for JT Thor upcoming as well. pic.twitter.com/rfPIzUOXkg – 5:27 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @ChrisBHaynes, the #Mavericks plan to sign Kyrie Irving to a long-term deal this summer.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On #thisleague UNCUT with @TheSteinLine, topics are Kyrie Irving’s future, Stephen Curry picking Joel Embiid for MVP, Nick Nurse’s future, Jared Dudley’s new assignment and getting investigated in The Bubble: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving sign and trade to the Lakers??
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks won’t shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to help their NBA draft lottery odds — yet: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New pod out this morning alongside @ChrisBHaynes. Covering:
🏀 New NBA labor deal
🏀 Kyrie’s future in Dallas
🏀 Steph’s MVP thoughts
🏀 The coaching carousel latest
🏀 Tales from our time as residents of the NBA Bubble
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
The mighty @TheSteinLine joins me and @BenRogers for all things Mavs, Kyrie and Luka at 12:05 on @971TheFreak pic.twitter.com/1DJtWmjFoh – 10:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks reportedly still plan to re-sign Kyrie Irving
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Some interesting numbers from Kai Jones Last 10 Games (20mpg)
Rim Finishing Percentage 83% 📈
Turnover Percentage 33% 📉
Block Percentage 3.5% 📈
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mavericks reportedly considering shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Kyrie Irving project hasn’t been as successful as the Mavericks probably hoped 😬 pic.twitter.com/h8YVo9cgm5 – 1:30 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s why it might be a good idea not to put a pitchfork in this Mavericks’ season: Kyrie Irving is healthy. Read about it here:
Irving: ‘Nights like this’ come easy when he’s healthy – The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks (mavs.com) – 4:38 PM
Here’s why it might be a good idea not to put a pitchfork in this Mavericks’ season: Kyrie Irving is healthy. Read about it here:
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
L2M from last night. Two incorrect calls:
A travel by Trae w/:37 left in 4th that preceded a missed jumper and Mavs rebound.
An offensive foul by McGee off the ball that helped Kyrie get the basket to tie the game w/:28 left in OT
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavericks are ‘seriously considering’ shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per @ShamsCharania.
Dallas currently sits at the No. 11 in the Western Conference, one game behind the final play-in spot.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks are thinking about keeping Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out in their season-last games 😯 pic.twitter.com/e48Wzdzbvw – 1:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shams reporting that the Mavs are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs could be tanking their final 3 games for a top 10 pick while the Thunder are trying to win and make the play-in. – 12:44 PM
Shams reporting that the Mavs are “seriously considering” shutting down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Donovan Mitchell last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 3 STL
Mitchell became the first player in @cavs history to record three straight 40-point games.
He broke a tie with Kyrie Irving for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history (12).
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
“It’s legendary”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 1:47 AM
In #Cavs history, no one had ever scored 40-plus points in 3 straight games. Not LeBron. Not Kyrie. No one. Until Donovan Mitchell did it Sunday. In his first year with the Cavs, Mitchell keeps rewriting the franchise record books.
“It’s legendary”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks OT loss to Hawks has Kyrie Irving, Dallas looking for ‘glimmer of hope’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Mavericks OT loss to Hawks has Kyrie Irving, Dallas looking for ‘glimmer of hope’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has more 40-point games in his first 67 games as a member of the #Cavs than Kyrie Irving did in his entire Cleveland tenure. – 10:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kyrie Irving about the foul called against him that gave the Hawks their winning points: “That last play was supposed to be a turnover or an offensive foul and I was headed the other way. I know those (refs) are going to look back at that and (know they got it wrong).” – 9:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on the play that got him the winning FTs:
“If we did it over again, it would be a little bit different spacing … It just happened that DJ was shaping up, and I just got in Kyrie’s way.”
Added that stepping on Josh Green’s foot took him toward Kyrie. – 9:43 PM
Trae Young, on the play that got him the winning FTs:
“If we did it over again, it would be a little bit different spacing … It just happened that DJ was shaping up, and I just got in Kyrie’s way.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An indication that defense just might be the problem for Dallas: The Mavs are now 2-4 in games when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 60+ points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 8:54 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Yeah, it’s a huge story that the Mavs, after trading for Kyrie Irving, may miss the Play-In.
But more important is that the Hawks have now been within 1 game of .500 after each of their last 32 games.
And that streak will be 33 no matter their result @ Chicago on Tuesday. – 8:52 PM
Yeah, it’s a huge story that the Mavs, after trading for Kyrie Irving, may miss the Play-In.
But more important is that the Hawks have now been within 1 game of .500 after each of their last 32 games.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie ruled for foul on Trae Young in final 2 seconds of a tie game in overtime to put him at the line. Hawks win by 2.
youtu.be/Wi5iHxl3KAI pic.twitter.com/2RZWnRRqzR – 8:50 PM
Kyrie ruled for foul on Trae Young in final 2 seconds of a tie game in overtime to put him at the line. Hawks win by 2.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
The Mavs are now 4-11. – 8:50 PM
Luka and Kyrie have played 15 games together for the Dallas.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kyrie Irving just cost the Raptors 😑 Fouled Trae Young in overtime with 2 seconds. Hawks win – 8:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
omg dude did the full wind up for his offensive foul call then changed his mind and tagged Kyrie instead. – 8:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
After colliding with Kyrie with 1.8 left in OT, Trae was at the line appearing to stretch out his back before the 1st attempt.
He made both. 132-130. – 8:47 PM
After colliding with Kyrie with 1.8 left in OT, Trae was at the line appearing to stretch out his back before the 1st attempt.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young looked to drive and drew a foul off Kyrie Irving with 1.8 to play. Mavs are over the limit and Young will head to the FT line. – 8:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA SCORE ALERT: Dallas 121 Atlanta 121. 37 sec. Left- Hawks ball. Irving -39pts for Mass. – 8:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Just like we thought — Luka the nice defensive stop and then Kyrie with the nice offensive finish – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kyrie Irving ties the game at 121 with 37.0 left. Hawks call timeout. – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Good news. Mavs didn’t give up 76 in 1st half. Bad news they gave up 70. Good news, despite 5-20 3pt shooting by the best 3pt shooting team in @NBA over the last 2 months, they only trail 70-66. Kyrie w/20 Luka 16. Murray and Bogdanovic 13 to lead ATL. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I don’t have the full stats in front of me, but anecdotally, I think Kyrie Irving has shot 85 percent from the field in this building. Continues tonight. – 6:49 PM
