Live stream: Nets 9, Pistons 9

The Brooklyn Nets (43-36) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-63) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 9, Detroit Pistons 9 (Q1 09:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade Cunningham’s message to #Pistons fans: pic.twitter.com/VSL8oQ89ov – 7:10 PM
Cade Cunningham’s message to #Pistons fans: pic.twitter.com/VSL8oQ89ov – 7:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One last game in LCA this season.
@ticketmaster | #Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/XuVpK7K0Pk – 7:08 PM
One last game in LCA this season.
@ticketmaster | #Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/XuVpK7K0Pk – 7:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five in the Motor City ⤵️
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/eB2fAPK2wv – 6:54 PM
First five in the Motor City ⤵️
@Kia | #ad pic.twitter.com/eB2fAPK2wv – 6:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Isiah Thomas getting love in Boston. #Celtics #Pistons #Raptors. pic.twitter.com/gC9C2r7ABz – 6:49 PM
Isiah Thomas getting love in Boston. #Celtics #Pistons #Raptors. pic.twitter.com/gC9C2r7ABz – 6:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren. – 6:43 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren. – 6:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Up until now Sharpe has missed one (1) game this season with a finger injury back in November. – 6:20 PM
Up until now Sharpe has missed one (1) game this season with a finger injury back in November. – 6:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe is questionable for Thursday.
Blazers need two tweets for their injury list. pic.twitter.com/MPw3lxs5UV – 6:20 PM
Shaedon Sharpe is questionable for Thursday.
Blazers need two tweets for their injury list. pic.twitter.com/MPw3lxs5UV – 6:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Finney-Smith out for tonight’s game in Detroit with a bruised right writst. – 6:15 PM
Finney-Smith out for tonight’s game in Detroit with a bruised right writst. – 6:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
So when Dorian Finney-Smith was given a four-year, $56M deal after the trade deadline, Mavs couldn’t offer Brunson that deal because his side demanded two days before the trade deadline that Mavs clear enough room to pay him $18-23M. – 6:15 PM
So when Dorian Finney-Smith was given a four-year, $56M deal after the trade deadline, Mavs couldn’t offer Brunson that deal because his side demanded two days before the trade deadline that Mavs clear enough room to pay him $18-23M. – 6:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
(2/2):
DOUBTFUL
Thybulle (R Knee Effusion)
QUESTIONABLE
Reddish (Lumbar Soreness)
Sharpe (L Knee Tendinopathy)
Watford (R Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Eubanks (L Thoracic Spasm)
Knox II (L Knee Soreness) – 6:13 PM
(2/2):
DOUBTFUL
Thybulle (R Knee Effusion)
QUESTIONABLE
Reddish (Lumbar Soreness)
Sharpe (L Knee Tendinopathy)
Watford (R Ankle Sprain)
PROBABLE
Eubanks (L Thoracic Spasm)
Knox II (L Knee Soreness) – 6:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets. – 6:12 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets. – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets rule Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) out tonight vs the #Pistons. #NBA – 6:11 PM
The #Nets rule Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) out tonight vs the #Pistons. #NBA – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/1YB1uYbglY – 6:07 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/1YB1uYbglY – 6:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fitted up, ready to work 🤝
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/kiq1ojGa5D – 6:02 PM
Fitted up, ready to work 🤝
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/kiq1ojGa5D – 6:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) is doubtful tonight. With Bagley also still out, Pistons will likely be down to seven healthy players on their main roster – 5:36 PM
Isaiah Livers (right ankle sprain) is doubtful tonight. With Bagley also still out, Pistons will likely be down to seven healthy players on their main roster – 5:36 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
“The fans have been with us every step of the way.”
@DetroitPistons coach Dwane Casey says when asked by franchise’s solid attendance year. – 5:21 PM
“The fans have been with us every step of the way.”
@DetroitPistons coach Dwane Casey says when asked by franchise’s solid attendance year. – 5:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In honor of #FanAppreciationDay, we have a special scavenger hunt going on around the arena 👀
Want to win some prizes? Tap the link below to sign the waiver to participate, view the rules, and receive your first clue 🔎
🔗: bit.ly/40LhBil pic.twitter.com/jS6xAcQIhh – 5:20 PM
In honor of #FanAppreciationDay, we have a special scavenger hunt going on around the arena 👀
Want to win some prizes? Tap the link below to sign the waiver to participate, view the rules, and receive your first clue 🔎
🔗: bit.ly/40LhBil pic.twitter.com/jS6xAcQIhh – 5:20 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. says he’s “excited” to return to Detroit. He called the culture “different.”
Jones: “It’s a new feel for sure.” – 5:09 PM
#Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. says he’s “excited” to return to Detroit. He called the culture “different.”
Jones: “It’s a new feel for sure.” – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Task in video is harder than it appears ⚠️😆 — @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/WQpUJYgUdD – 5:00 PM
Task in video is harder than it appears ⚠️😆 — @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/WQpUJYgUdD – 5:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If Nets lose at Pistons tonight, Heat can finish sixth in East if they go 3-0 and Nets lose to either Orlando or 76ers or both… Bam (quad tendon strain) & Lowry (knee soreness) questionable for Heat-at-76ers tomorrow, which is a TNT-only game (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy). – 4:43 PM
If Nets lose at Pistons tonight, Heat can finish sixth in East if they go 3-0 and Nets lose to either Orlando or 76ers or both… Bam (quad tendon strain) & Lowry (knee soreness) questionable for Heat-at-76ers tomorrow, which is a TNT-only game (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy). – 4:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #NBA Last Two Minute Report confirms – as the #Nets asserted last night – the refs missed what should’ve been a shooting foul on Anthony Edwards that would’ve sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the line with :09.5 left. There was also a missed 3 Second violation on Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/NKeLBIjFF4 – 4:15 PM
The #NBA Last Two Minute Report confirms – as the #Nets asserted last night – the refs missed what should’ve been a shooting foul on Anthony Edwards that would’ve sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the line with :09.5 left. There was also a missed 3 Second violation on Royce O’Neale. pic.twitter.com/NKeLBIjFF4 – 4:15 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Chag Pesach Sameach!
The Brooklyn Nets wish you a joyous start to Passover. pic.twitter.com/d1069wgHON – 4:10 PM
Chag Pesach Sameach!
The Brooklyn Nets wish you a joyous start to Passover. pic.twitter.com/d1069wgHON – 4:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
2,017 assists dropped by your Hornets this season, bringing @LendingTree’s donation total to $40,340 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. ♥️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JfWTfhp73Q – 4:00 PM
2,017 assists dropped by your Hornets this season, bringing @LendingTree’s donation total to $40,340 to @RoofAbove to fight homelessness in our community. ♥️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JfWTfhp73Q – 4:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Niyo: Jaden Ivey’s growth points to brighter future in dreary #Pistons season: detroitnews.com/story/sports/c… – 3:46 PM
Niyo: Jaden Ivey’s growth points to brighter future in dreary #Pistons season: detroitnews.com/story/sports/c… – 3:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is doubtful for tonight’s home finale against the #Nets due to a right ankle sprain suffered in last night’s loss to the #Heat.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Rodney McGruder, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart remain out. – 2:50 PM
#Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is doubtful for tonight’s home finale against the #Nets due to a right ankle sprain suffered in last night’s loss to the #Heat.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Rodney McGruder, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart remain out. – 2:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick: Winning in Brooklyn, closing lineups + figuring out where to use KAT
– Closing without Rudy, and it working
– KAT post ups vs. flow
– Making the KAT/Ant/Rudy trio work on offense
– Standings check + optimal play-in opponent
open.spotify.com/episode/7xwDJD… – 2:35 PM
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick: Winning in Brooklyn, closing lineups + figuring out where to use KAT
– Closing without Rudy, and it working
– KAT post ups vs. flow
– Making the KAT/Ant/Rudy trio work on offense
– Standings check + optimal play-in opponent
open.spotify.com/episode/7xwDJD… – 2:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler continued his post-All-Star break surge last night with a fourth-quarter takeover in Detroit. And after the game, Butler drew a comparison to … Dwyane Wade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:10 PM
Jimmy Butler continued his post-All-Star break surge last night with a fourth-quarter takeover in Detroit. And after the game, Butler drew a comparison to … Dwyane Wade miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What Up Doe! To celebrate Fan Appreciation Day, we are selecting 25 fans to receive a custom Teal Jersey wallpaper!
To enter, Quote RT this tweet with: Name and #Number. pic.twitter.com/W1STdtZ5HT – 2:00 PM
What Up Doe! To celebrate Fan Appreciation Day, we are selecting 25 fans to receive a custom Teal Jersey wallpaper!
To enter, Quote RT this tweet with: Name and #Number. pic.twitter.com/W1STdtZ5HT – 2:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Just a reminder that the bottom-three teams all have the same odds for the first pick: 14%. Detroit’s odds for the fifth pick? 47.9%.
The Pistons can’t fall lower than five, though, if there’s any comfort in that. – 1:30 PM
Just a reminder that the bottom-three teams all have the same odds for the first pick: 14%. Detroit’s odds for the fifth pick? 47.9%.
The Pistons can’t fall lower than five, though, if there’s any comfort in that. – 1:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I’m sure many of you lottery-watchers have noticed by now, but the Pistons have clinched the worst record in the NBA. – 1:26 PM
I’m sure many of you lottery-watchers have noticed by now, but the Pistons have clinched the worst record in the NBA. – 1:26 PM