Nets vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $3,690,429 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
