Raptors vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,780,432 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,287,825 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
