Raptors vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Toronto Raptors are spending $3,780,432 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,287,825 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!