Tim Hardaway Jr. on father's criticism of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving leadership: I disagree with him 1000 percent

Tim MacMahon: Tim Hardaway Jr. requested to speak to @CallieCaplan and me to make it clear that he wasn’t happy with his dad’s criticism of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as leaders. “I disagree with it 1000%”
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:52 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Should go without saying, but Cuban’s saying it, anyway: Mavs absolutely want to keep Kyrie Irving. – 6:25 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
Spencer Dinwiddie has been elite in isolation with the Nets. On 102 possessions:
-54% score frequency
-53.4% shooting (47/88)
-92nd percentile
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the latest example of the Kyrie Irving Effect is on full display in Dallas
(By @sportsreiter)
Luka Doncic shuts down talks on being benched for rest of the season 🗣️❌ pic.twitter.com/yFe4prV1K2 – 4:44 AM
First career NBA start = a career night for 🇭🇷 Luka Samanic 🔥
12 PTS
4 REB
2 AST
5/6 FG
Joel Embiid not only wrapped up the scoring average title tonight, he’s now just 42 points behind Tatum in the overall race.
TATUM 2,204
Embiid 2,162
Doncic 2,096
Luka Samanic has legitimately done a great job on LeBron James. I can’t believe I just typed that sentence. – 11:00 PM
Joel Embiid pretty much wraps up the scoring title with his 52-point performance tonight. Luka Donic would have had to outscore Embiid by 14 in the final three games to pull even. – 10:23 PM
Luka now 66 pts behind Joel Embiid in the scoring race as Embiid goes for 52 in PHI win over BOS – 10:22 PM
Most games with 30+ PTS and 5+ AST by a rookie this season:
3 — Jaden Ivey
2 — Paolo Banchero
Luka back doors LeBron, catches a dunk. Bron then tries to body Dok. This game is lit – 9:16 PM
Keegan Murray is running away with the rookie 3-point shooting record.
Murray 196
Mitchell 187
Lillard 185
Bey 175
Edwards 171
Doncic 168
Shamet 167
Tonight’s Jazz-Lakers lineups. Luka Samanic gets the surprise start for Utah. pic.twitter.com/4gA5ct7Glf – 8:41 PM
Jazz starters: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Luka Samanic, Kelly Olynyk, Udoka Azubuike.
