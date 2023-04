Ty Lue: Lakers' new additions in terms of shooters make it harder to double Anthony Davis

This could be the first back-to-back game for Anthony Davis who had 21 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes of play against the Jazz. He was asked about his plans for the Clippers game. “I haven’t played in back-to-back in a long time,” AD said. “Tonight I played 42 minutes or something like that. Probably the most I played since I’ve been back. We’ll all get on a phone call or something tomorrow and go from there.” Davis was the asked whether the situation in the standings will have any impact on whether he plays or not. “It is all physical. Standings has nothing to do with it. It’s all physical.” -via TalkBasket / April 5, 2023