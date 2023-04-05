Ty Lue: Lakers' new additions in terms of shooters make it harder to double Anthony Davis

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both play tonight in Lakers-Clippers game with postseason seeding on the line. – 9:16 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both play tonight in Lakers-Clippers game with postseason seeding on the line. – 9:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the power to dictate whether they play or not. But Darvin called it “a group decision” among medical and coaching staff that determines player availability – 8:52 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the power to dictate whether they play or not. But Darvin called it “a group decision” among medical and coaching staff that determines player availability – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both true game-time decisions to play, said Darvin Ham.
With Russell and Bamba both “probable”, the expectation is they’ll be available, but no official word just yet. – 8:46 PM
LeBron and AD are both true game-time decisions to play, said Darvin Ham.
With Russell and Bamba both “probable”, the expectation is they’ll be available, but no official word just yet. – 8:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron? AD?
Darvin Ham, after some preamble: “We’ll make an assessment and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/qCkgfLBEJm – 8:44 PM
LeBron? AD?
Darvin Ham, after some preamble: “We’ll make an assessment and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/qCkgfLBEJm – 8:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba remain game-time decisions. They’ll all complete pre-game warmups – 8:43 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba remain game-time decisions. They’ll all complete pre-game warmups – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be game-time decisions per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:43 PM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be game-time decisions per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham says that all gametime decisions (Bron, AD) are still gametime decisions – 8:43 PM
Darvin Ham says that all gametime decisions (Bron, AD) are still gametime decisions – 8:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:42 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be gametime decisions against the Clippers on Wednesday night, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be gametime decisions against the Clippers on Wednesday night, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ty Lue said that if AD plays, it’ll be harder for the Clippers to double him – as they have often in recent matchups – due to some of LAL’s new acquisitions in terms of shooting/spacing. – 8:23 PM
Ty Lue said that if AD plays, it’ll be harder for the Clippers to double him – as they have often in recent matchups – due to some of LAL’s new acquisitions in terms of shooting/spacing. – 8:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis completing some pre-game work ahead of Lakers-Clippers. He’s listed as questionable, but perhaps this is a promising sign – 8:06 PM
Anthony Davis completing some pre-game work ahead of Lakers-Clippers. He’s listed as questionable, but perhaps this is a promising sign – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
We’ve reached the portion of the season where Tyrese Haliburton (out) is sitting with the Pacers TV broadcast team and doing ad reads out of timeouts.
He’s sitting in with them for the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
We’ve reached the portion of the season where Tyrese Haliburton (out) is sitting with the Pacers TV broadcast team and doing ad reads out of timeouts.
He’s sitting in with them for the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Final week of season
– Lakers/Clippers
– Will LeBron & AD play?
– Playoff/seeding incentives + how their effects
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=HJg2wY… pic.twitter.com/qKhAWCBAyE – 6:36 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Final week of season
– Lakers/Clippers
– Will LeBron & AD play?
– Playoff/seeding incentives + how their effects
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=HJg2wY… pic.twitter.com/qKhAWCBAyE – 6:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status:
Mo BAMBA – (Left Ankle Sprain) – PROBABLE
D’Angelo RUSSELL – (Left Foot Soreness) – PROBABLE
Anthony DAVIS – (Right Foot Stress Injury) – QUESTIONABLE
LeBron JAMES – (Right Foot Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:21 PM
Lakers status:
Mo BAMBA – (Left Ankle Sprain) – PROBABLE
D’Angelo RUSSELL – (Left Foot Soreness) – PROBABLE
Anthony DAVIS – (Right Foot Stress Injury) – QUESTIONABLE
LeBron JAMES – (Right Foot Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers officially list both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s LA derby with the Clippers, who have won the teams’ last 10 meetings.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/wnoeMOXDeN – 4:03 PM
The Lakers officially list both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s LA derby with the Clippers, who have won the teams’ last 10 meetings.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/wnoeMOXDeN – 4:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell and Bamba are both probable to play tonight against the Clippers.
LeBron and AD are both questionable, and will likely be game-time decisions after testing things out at the arena. – 4:01 PM
Russell and Bamba are both probable to play tonight against the Clippers.
LeBron and AD are both questionable, and will likely be game-time decisions after testing things out at the arena. – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be game-time decisions tonight vs. Clippers, per source. – 4:00 PM
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be game-time decisions tonight vs. Clippers, per source. – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers clinch a play-in spot (at minimum) in a win over Utah. But the victory itself left something to desire, and we wonder if it will hurt LeBron and AD’s availability vs. LAC. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:20 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers clinch a play-in spot (at minimum) in a win over Utah. But the victory itself left something to desire, and we wonder if it will hurt LeBron and AD’s availability vs. LAC. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m not saying the Grizzlies wouldn’t beat the Lakers. They would probably be a favorite.
But I do think AD & co., more than any team, would put a lot of pressure on JJJ.
They have dudes. Dudes win in the playoffs. – 11:43 AM
I’m not saying the Grizzlies wouldn’t beat the Lakers. They would probably be a favorite.
But I do think AD & co., more than any team, would put a lot of pressure on JJJ.
They have dudes. Dudes win in the playoffs. – 11:43 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coach says Lebron, AD & D’Angelo will be reassessed tomorrow…Lebron played 38 minutes and AD played 42 minutes – 12:17 AM
Coach says Lebron, AD & D’Angelo will be reassessed tomorrow…Lebron played 38 minutes and AD played 42 minutes – 12:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says Lakers will assess LeBron, AD and Russell in the morning when asked by @mcten about whether they will play against Clippers after OT game. Ham says right now Lakers just want to avoid any potential weather delays in Utah. – 11:59 PM
Darvin Ham says Lakers will assess LeBron, AD and Russell in the morning when asked by @mcten about whether they will play against Clippers after OT game. Ham says right now Lakers just want to avoid any potential weather delays in Utah. – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said they’ll wait to evaluate LeBron, AD and Russell’s status for tomorrow’s B2B in the morning. It’ll be a late arrival after the flight from Utah.
LeBron and AD played significant minutes tonight in the front end of a B2B; Russell missed the game (foot soreness). – 11:58 PM
Darvin Ham said they’ll wait to evaluate LeBron, AD and Russell’s status for tomorrow’s B2B in the morning. It’ll be a late arrival after the flight from Utah.
LeBron and AD played significant minutes tonight in the front end of a B2B; Russell missed the game (foot soreness). – 11:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, without revealing his plans for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell’s playing status tomorrow, said the Lakers have “our short term business to take care of and our long term business to take care of.” All three will be evaluated Wednesday morning, per… – 11:58 PM
Darvin Ham, without revealing his plans for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell’s playing status tomorrow, said the Lakers have “our short term business to take care of and our long term business to take care of.” All three will be evaluated Wednesday morning, per… – 11:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lakers escape Utah with an OT win 😬
LeBron ➤ 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast
Reaves ➤ 28 Pts, 6 Ast
AD ➤ 21 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 Ast pic.twitter.com/O0A9fk16db – 11:51 PM
Lakers escape Utah with an OT win 😬
LeBron ➤ 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast
Reaves ➤ 28 Pts, 6 Ast
AD ➤ 21 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 Ast pic.twitter.com/O0A9fk16db – 11:51 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
If the Warriors end up losing this game, I could see the Lakers resting LeBron & AD tomorrow.
Clippers would be on 4 days rest, Lakers on a B2B with travel after an OT game, and even with a loss the Lakers would control their destiny for the 6 seed, which is what they want. – 11:49 PM
If the Warriors end up losing this game, I could see the Lakers resting LeBron & AD tomorrow.
Clippers would be on 4 days rest, Lakers on a B2B with travel after an OT game, and even with a loss the Lakers would control their destiny for the 6 seed, which is what they want. – 11:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers escape with a 135-133 OT win in UTA. LeBron hits the game-winning layup in the extra session after LAL blew a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. LeBron 37p 6a 5r 5tos; Reaves 28p 6a; AD 21p 14r 6a 2s 2b; Schroder 18p 4a; Rui 17p 6r. – 11:44 PM
The Lakers escape with a 135-133 OT win in UTA. LeBron hits the game-winning layup in the extra session after LAL blew a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. LeBron 37p 6a 5r 5tos; Reaves 28p 6a; AD 21p 14r 6a 2s 2b; Schroder 18p 4a; Rui 17p 6r. – 11:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 135, Jazz 133 (OT)
A huge win for LA. It was uggggggly but counts nonetheless. They improve to 41-38 and temporarily move up to No. 6 in the West (GSW-OKC outcome will determine if they stay there). LeBron had 37 points. AD had 21/14/6.
Up next: at LAC tomorrow. – 11:44 PM
Final: Lakers 135, Jazz 133 (OT)
A huge win for LA. It was uggggggly but counts nonetheless. They improve to 41-38 and temporarily move up to No. 6 in the West (GSW-OKC outcome will determine if they stay there). LeBron had 37 points. AD had 21/14/6.
Up next: at LAC tomorrow. – 11:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers escape Utah. But wonder if having to go to overtime tonight impacts whether LeBron and AD play tomorrow against Clippers. – 11:42 PM
Lakers escape Utah. But wonder if having to go to overtime tonight impacts whether LeBron and AD play tomorrow against Clippers. – 11:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron missed a left-handed layup he makes 90% of the time just ahead of the buzzer, and it’s overtime.
Lakers couldn’t have been in much better position than they were. Now they have to play an extra 5 minutes. LeBron’s at 33 minutes, AD 37, Reaves 37, Schröder 37. – 11:27 PM
LeBron missed a left-handed layup he makes 90% of the time just ahead of the buzzer, and it’s overtime.
Lakers couldn’t have been in much better position than they were. Now they have to play an extra 5 minutes. LeBron’s at 33 minutes, AD 37, Reaves 37, Schröder 37. – 11:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers were up 124-114 with 1:43 left in the 4th. Since then:
Ochai Agbaji 3
LeBron James offensive foul
Kris Dunn layup
Anthony Davis missed jumper
Kelly Olynyk 3
Davis missed inside shot
Damian Jones two free throws
James missed layup
**Overtime** pic.twitter.com/jlQN58w7PO – 11:27 PM
The Lakers were up 124-114 with 1:43 left in the 4th. Since then:
Ochai Agbaji 3
LeBron James offensive foul
Kris Dunn layup
Anthony Davis missed jumper
Kelly Olynyk 3
Davis missed inside shot
Damian Jones two free throws
James missed layup
**Overtime** pic.twitter.com/jlQN58w7PO – 11:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron misses the contested layup, AD’s tip is no good and we have overtime. – 11:26 PM
LeBron misses the contested layup, AD’s tip is no good and we have overtime. – 11:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 124-114 with 1:43 left when Reaves hit a 3. From then, a 10-0 Utah run:
– Agbaji transition 3
– Offensive foul on LeBron
– Dunn transition layup
– AD missed jumper
– Olynyk banked 3
– AD missed short J
– 2 Utah FT’s – 11:26 PM
LAL led 124-114 with 1:43 left when Reaves hit a 3. From then, a 10-0 Utah run:
– Agbaji transition 3
– Offensive foul on LeBron
– Dunn transition layup
– AD missed jumper
– Olynyk banked 3
– AD missed short J
– 2 Utah FT’s – 11:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
My concern with this game being tight in the fourth isn’t so much the Lakers losing (although it’s obviously a possibility), but rather them not capitalizing on a theoretical chance to rest LeBron and AD in a blowout against a shorthanded mediocre team. AK – 10:57 PM
My concern with this game being tight in the fourth isn’t so much the Lakers losing (although it’s obviously a possibility), but rather them not capitalizing on a theoretical chance to rest LeBron and AD in a blowout against a shorthanded mediocre team. AK – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Jazz 93
LeBron has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has has 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Jazz scored 36 points in the third — they’ve gone for 33+ in two of the three quarters. – 10:53 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Jazz 93
LeBron has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has has 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Jazz scored 36 points in the third — they’ve gone for 33+ in two of the three quarters. – 10:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 68, Jazz 57
Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. LeBron James has 16 points and 4 rebounds. This is the best he’s looked physically since his return. Dennis Schroder, filling in for DLo, has 10 points. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 4 assists. – 10:06 PM
Halftime: Lakers 68, Jazz 57
Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. LeBron James has 16 points and 4 rebounds. This is the best he’s looked physically since his return. Dennis Schroder, filling in for DLo, has 10 points. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 4 assists. – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in salt lake: the Jazz trail the Lakers 68-57….good push by Los Angeles to end the second quarter. Agbaji leads Utah with 12. Olynyk has 10. LBJ and AD have 16 each – 10:06 PM
Halftime in salt lake: the Jazz trail the Lakers 68-57….good push by Los Angeles to end the second quarter. Agbaji leads Utah with 12. Olynyk has 10. LBJ and AD have 16 each – 10:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and AD has 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists as Lakers open 68-57 half-time lead over Jazz. – 10:06 PM
LeBron James has 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and AD has 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists as Lakers open 68-57 half-time lead over Jazz. – 10:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Jazz 57. Strong LA run to end the period — they outscored the Jazz 34-24 in 2Q. Utah went just 8-22 from the field. Agbaji 12p, Olynyk 10/3/3 for the Jazz. AD 16/7/4 and LeBron 16/4/2 for the Lakers. – 10:06 PM
HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Jazz 57. Strong LA run to end the period — they outscored the Jazz 34-24 in 2Q. Utah went just 8-22 from the field. Agbaji 12p, Olynyk 10/3/3 for the Jazz. AD 16/7/4 and LeBron 16/4/2 for the Lakers. – 10:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take their biggest lead at 68-56 with LeBron and AD running the floor together, leading to AD’s dunk as he joins LeBron with 16 points. – 10:03 PM
LAL take their biggest lead at 68-56 with LeBron and AD running the floor together, leading to AD’s dunk as he joins LeBron with 16 points. – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Jazz 33
This has all the makings of a trap game thus far. Anthony Davis has 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 2 assists. LeBron has 6 points. Utah has made five 3s and assisted on 10 of its 14 FGs. – 9:36 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Jazz 33
This has all the makings of a trap game thus far. Anthony Davis has 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 2 assists. LeBron has 6 points. Utah has made five 3s and assisted on 10 of its 14 FGs. – 9:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has 10 points and Austin Reaves 9 in helping Lakers open 34-33 lead over Jazz end of first. – 9:35 PM
AD has 10 points and Austin Reaves 9 in helping Lakers open 34-33 lead over Jazz end of first. – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ref missed what looked like a clean block from Davis, who got the ball well before it hit the glass on a Sexton attempt (goaltending was called). Utah got another bucket after AD missed on the other end to trim a 7-point lead to 3 at 26-23. – 9:30 PM
Ref missed what looked like a clean block from Davis, who got the ball well before it hit the glass on a Sexton attempt (goaltending was called). Utah got another bucket after AD missed on the other end to trim a 7-point lead to 3 at 26-23. – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If there were an NBA MVP given strictly for the second half of the season, Anthony Davis would be heavily in the conversation – 9:26 PM
If there were an NBA MVP given strictly for the second half of the season, Anthony Davis would be heavily in the conversation – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Saw a stat the other day that the Lakers are plus-400-something in FTAs this season. What appears to be a phantom foul on Jones gives AD two more attempts. Lakers have 6 to JAzz’s 0 thus far. – 9:22 PM
Saw a stat the other day that the Lakers are plus-400-something in FTAs this season. What appears to be a phantom foul on Jones gives AD two more attempts. Lakers have 6 to JAzz’s 0 thus far. – 9:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah’s come out hot on the offensive end, hitting 6 of 9 FG’s with a pair of 3’s, with LAL 4 of 7.
All tied at 14 after a pair of AD free throws. – 9:20 PM
Utah’s come out hot on the offensive end, hitting 6 of 9 FG’s with a pair of 3’s, with LAL 4 of 7.
All tied at 14 after a pair of AD free throws. – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable tonight against the Clippers, according to the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable, as is Mo Bamba. -via Twitter @mcten / April 5, 2023
This could be the first back-to-back game for Anthony Davis who had 21 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes of play against the Jazz. He was asked about his plans for the Clippers game. “I haven’t played in back-to-back in a long time,” AD said. “Tonight I played 42 minutes or something like that. Probably the most I played since I’ve been back. We’ll all get on a phone call or something tomorrow and go from there.” Davis was the asked whether the situation in the standings will have any impact on whether he plays or not. “It is all physical. Standings has nothing to do with it. It’s all physical.” -via TalkBasket / April 5, 2023
Spectrum SportsNet: “We’ll all get on a phone call or something tomorrow and go from there.” Anthony Davis hasn’t played in a back-to-back in weeks, we’ll see what happens tomorrow. -via Twitter / April 5, 2023