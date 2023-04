Western Conference assistant coach on Russell Westbrook: The Lakers left him hung out to dry there

Westbrook is outwardly unbothered by such a big game that centers around his presence. He doesn’t give extra gas to a flammable situation. And after the Clippers lost Saturday to the New Orleans Pelicans to complete a regular-season series sweep, Westbrook put the focus for Wednesday night’s grudge match on the overall significance of the game in the big picture. “Nothing for me,” Westbrook said when asked of his approach to the #RevengeGame against the Lakers. “But it’s an important game for us collectively. It’s probably going to be an important game for them as well. So it’s just going to be a big game overall, making sure we’re ready to go. My job is to make sure us in the locker room are locked in and ready to compete.” -via The Athletic / April 5, 2023