Western Conference assistant coach on Russell Westbrook: The Lakers left him hung out to dry there

One key for Russell Westbrook lately has been given more freedom to operate with the Clippers than he had with the other L.A. team. That’s been noticed. “They are letting Russ be Russ, that is something a lot of us have been saying for a while,” one Western Conference assistant coach said. “The Lakers brought him in and tried to make him a different player, tried to force him to be something he is not. And that led to a lot of the problems they had with each other. But the Lakers left him hung out to dry there.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
There is sympathy for @LAClippers G Russell Westbrook ahead the @Lakers matchip. Been a "model citizen" with the Clips I'm told & one coach says Lakers "left him hung out to dry" by scapegoating him.
Russell Westbrook has ended the season on five different teams the last five years.
Russell Westbrook has ended the season on five different teams the last five years.
Leaders off the bench this season:
Ty Lue said he watched film of Russell Westbrook's return to OKC and saw a very aggressive and attacking Westbrook. Lue had a smile on his face when asked about Russ going up against his old Lakers team and perhaps being even more amped up than normal.
Norm Powell said facing the Lakers is a big game not just for Russell Westbrook but the Clippers franchise. Powell admitted that anytime a player faces his old team, you want to "stick it" to them.
Norm Powell on the spotlight that will follow Russell Westbrook into Wednesday's game.
Kawhi started with Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, and Patrick Patterson.
“It wasn’t the coaches, it was more the front office. Frank (Vogel) tried to make it work, Darvin (Ham) tried to get him to come off the bench. And when there was just not a fit there, you started hearing things come out of the organization, negative things about Russell, how he conducted himself and all. That stuff, you should not buy that stuff. The thing is, when Russ has had problems with other teams, it is on-court stuff. Not the locker room, not off the court. So some of the negativity coming out about him with the Lakers, that never really rang true because that’s not who the guy is.” -via Heavy.com / April 5, 2023
Westbrook is outwardly unbothered by such a big game that centers around his presence. He doesn’t give extra gas to a flammable situation. And after the Clippers lost Saturday to the New Orleans Pelicans to complete a regular-season series sweep, Westbrook put the focus for Wednesday night’s grudge match on the overall significance of the game in the big picture. “Nothing for me,” Westbrook said when asked of his approach to the #RevengeGame against the Lakers. “But it’s an important game for us collectively. It’s probably going to be an important game for them as well. So it’s just going to be a big game overall, making sure we’re ready to go. My job is to make sure us in the locker room are locked in and ready to compete.” -via The Athletic / April 5, 2023