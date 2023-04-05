Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (34-45) play against the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023
Washington Wizards 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have a chance to end a historic streak tonight: pic.twitter.com/UHqWaILbqI – 7:27 PM
Hawks have a chance to end a historic streak tonight: pic.twitter.com/UHqWaILbqI – 7:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada has heard from the following schools, he told me
Alabama
Temple
Texas Tech
Arkansas
Seton Hall
Arizona
Cincinnati
Florida State
Kansas State
Washington State
Nc State
Ole miss
Tennessee
Georgetown
St.Johns pic.twitter.com/0CH0yq9sxV – 7:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
gotta bring the energy tonight 🔋
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks and Wizards starters tonight. pic.twitter.com/rk7OiCaINz – 7:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5️⃣ in the 🅰️
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For the scoreboard watchers among you, Hawks at home to the Washington Generals, um, I mean Wizards; Bulls in Milwaukee where Giannis is getting the night off – 6:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With three games remaining, the Hawks franchise single-season field-goal percentage leaderboard is:
1. Clint Capela, 2023, 0.651
2. Onyeka Okongwu, 2023, 0.646
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Washington:
Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (bone bruise and muscle strain, left knee) is out. – 6:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae made his seated sideline three shortly after this one to conclude a normal-looking warmup. – 6:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young warming up ahead of the Hawks’ game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/iuQI211yrn – 6:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young is on the floor for warmups. pic.twitter.com/vcKLenMjJA – 6:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
last road trip.
last road fits.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vcBs3HTlkM – 6:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors catch a break, with Tatum and Smart out for the Celts. If they’re going to have a real shot at jumping Atlanta for 8th, it’s crucial that they at least earn a split in Boston – 5:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In the past 24 hours, Quin Snyder has twice used the phrase, “He’s a basketball player” to describe one of his players.
Last night: Onyeka Okongwu
Tonight: Jalen Johnson – 5:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Snyder mentioned that Bogi played more than his usual minutes against the Bulls on Tuesday (33 mins) and the Hawks want to be smart about how they play him. – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young is feeling better, per Quin Snyder.
Bogdan Bogdanovic will warm up and see how he feels. – 5:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Quin Snyder said Trae Young is feeling better today. He and Bogdan Bogdanovic will go through warm ups and see how they’re feeling. – 5:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Atlanta 📍
Wizards play their final road game of the 2022-23 season against the Hawks tonight pic.twitter.com/Hc9n2xwCSy – 5:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Sekou Smith Media Room inside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena — dedicated to the great Sekou Smith ❤️: pic.twitter.com/u2DzvnG1Y4 – 4:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here are a few looks at Atlanta, which is, among many other things, the site of the Washington Wizards’ final road game of the 2022-23 season: pic.twitter.com/3OYtXZetdV – 4:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
battle of the bigs tonight in the A 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/qNkEkpOvKu – 3:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a full-on Bulls killer
26 pts, 9-15 FG & 5-10 3P in this one. Averaging 20.7 ppg and shooting 43.5% from 3P range against them in 7 games over last two seasons
Scored 11 of ATL’s first 13 points. Made some tough shots pic.twitter.com/1cmICjMlWA – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Two: Volume 3-point shooting. Bulls lost 3P line 10/28 to 7/31 (-9) but it felt worse, particularly because of the way ATL was able to help off players like Beverley and DeRozan (even the make, they’ll live with) pic.twitter.com/rZs23RZwqE – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Mostly, though, this was a roster flaws game, in my opinion. Each crack in the construction got a cameo
One: Lack of rim protection and positional size. 70 ATL points in paint (25/32 shooting at rim) is a Bulls opponent season-high pic.twitter.com/hR1uIAJbdD – 3:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Brutal Bulls loss last night
With a chance to move to 9th in the East (and inch closer to homecourt advantage in at least one play-in game), they fell 123-105 to the Hawks minus Trae Young & De’Andre Hunter — and at home, to boot
7 observations, in thread form… – 3:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Delon Wright and Deni Avdija remain OUT for the Wizards tonight against the Hawks. – 2:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game in Atlanta.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/cB6wqzP9pJ – 2:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wizards list Avidja, Beal, Kuzma, Morris, Porzingis and Wright as OUT tonight. – 1:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Wednesday night hoops in ATL.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 1:30 PM
