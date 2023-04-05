Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (34-45) play against the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Washington Wizards 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks have a chance to end a historic streak tonight: 7:27 PM Hawks have a chance to end a historic streak tonight: pic.twitter.com/UHqWaILbqI

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

For the scoreboard watchers among you, Hawks at home to the Washington Generals, um, I mean Wizards; Bulls in Milwaukee where Giannis is getting the night off

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

With three games remaining, the Hawks franchise single-season field-goal percentage leaderboard is:

1. Clint Capela, 2023, 0.651

2. Onyeka Okongwu, 2023, 0.646

With three games remaining, the Hawks franchise single-season field-goal percentage leaderboard is:

1. Clint Capela, 2023, 0.651

2. Onyeka Okongwu, 2023, 0.646

3. Dwight Howard, 2017, 0.633

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game vs. Washington:

Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is available.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.

For tonight's game vs. Washington:

Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is available.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.

De'Andre Hunter (bone bruise and muscle strain, left knee) is out.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae made his seated sideline three shortly after this one to conclude a normal-looking warmup.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:

PG: Jordan Goodwin

SG: Johnny Davis

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Anthony Gill

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright out:

PG: Jordan Goodwin

SG: Johnny Davis

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Anthony Gill

C: Daniel Gafford

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors catch a break, with Tatum and Smart out for the Celts. If they're going to have a real shot at jumping Atlanta for 8th, it's crucial that they at least earn a split in Boston

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

In the past 24 hours, Quin Snyder has twice used the phrase, “He’s a basketball player” to describe one of his players.

Last night: Onyeka Okongwu

In the past 24 hours, Quin Snyder has twice used the phrase, "He's a basketball player" to describe one of his players.

Last night: Onyeka Okongwu

Tonight: Jalen Johnson

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Snyder mentioned that Bogi played more than his usual minutes against the Bulls on Tuesday (33 mins) and the Hawks want to be smart about how they play him.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young is feeling better, per Quin Snyder.

Trae Young is feeling better, per Quin Snyder.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will warm up and see how he feels.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Quin Snyder said Trae Young is feeling better today. He and Bogdan Bogdanovic will go through warm ups and see how they’re feeling. – Quin Snyder said Trae Young is feeling better today. He and Bogdan Bogdanovic will go through warm ups and see how they’re feeling. – 5:49 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Hello from Atlanta 📍

Hello from Atlanta 📍

Wizards play their final road game of the 2022-23 season against the Hawks tonight

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Sekou Smith Media Room inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena — dedicated to the great Sekou Smith ❤️:

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here are a few looks at Atlanta, which is, among many other things, the site of the Washington Wizards' final road game of the 2022-23 season:

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

battle of the bigs tonight in the A 🔑

battle of the bigs tonight in the A 🔑

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

6. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a full-on Bulls killer

26 pts, 9-15 FG & 5-10 3P in this one. Averaging 20.7 ppg and shooting 43.5% from 3P range against them in 7 games over last two seasons

6. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a full-on Bulls killer

26 pts, 9-15 FG & 5-10 3P in this one. Averaging 20.7 ppg and shooting 43.5% from 3P range against them in 7 games over last two seasons

Scored 11 of ATL's first 13 points. Made some tough shots

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

3. Two: Volume 3-point shooting. Bulls lost 3P line 10/28 to 7/31 (-9) but it felt worse, particularly because of the way ATL was able to help off players like Beverley and DeRozan (even the make, they'll live with)

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

2. Mostly, though, this was a roster flaws game, in my opinion. Each crack in the construction got a cameo

2. Mostly, though, this was a roster flaws game, in my opinion. Each crack in the construction got a cameo

One: Lack of rim protection and positional size. 70 ATL points in paint (25/32 shooting at rim) is a Bulls opponent season-high

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Brutal Bulls loss last night

With a chance to move to 9th in the East (and inch closer to homecourt advantage in at least one play-in game), they fell 123-105 to the Hawks minus Trae Young & De’Andre Hunter — and at home, to boot

Brutal Bulls loss last night

With a chance to move to 9th in the East (and inch closer to homecourt advantage in at least one play-in game), they fell 123-105 to the Hawks minus Trae Young & De'Andre Hunter — and at home, to boot

7 observations, in thread form…

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, Delon Wright and Deni Avdija remain OUT for the Wizards tonight against the Hawks.