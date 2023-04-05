Wizards vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,470,851 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,745,907 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: The Team 980

