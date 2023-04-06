Live stream: Blazers 5, Spurs 2

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) play against the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at Moody Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 5, San Antonio Spurs 2 (Q1 10:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Jones, Branham, Collins, Johnson, Bates-Diop.
Eubanks is starting for the Blazers. – 8:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Among the luminaries courtside at tonight’s Spurs game in Austin: Chris Bosh.
He is not a Spurs alumnus of the game. He just lives here now. – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 5
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/xrQlOLgBfO
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Trivia coming at ya!
What does Tre Jones tweet out after a Spurs win? – 7:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
R.C. said Spurs followed up on their promise after the Cauthen lawsuit settlement to meet w/her & experts to review & improve their workplace: “We continue to do everything we can to make a…safe environment for our players, staff & employees & have learned from many experts.” – 7:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Will get some better pics later, but the Spurs have some Austin-specific merch here tonight pic.twitter.com/K8UxwiK5gw – 7:42 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
I asked RC Buford what he’d say to Spurs fans in San Antonio who are worried about relocation to Austin.
Short answer: “I don’t know how we can say any stronger, San Antonio is home.”
Long answer: pic.twitter.com/b81yChn2Lg – 7:19 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, and Romeo Langford are all available to play tonight per Spurs – 7:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
R.C. on Pop’s comments that the Spurs would play in Austin annually: “We are going to test & learn as we go along…We are going to see what we learn here, and we’ve got great partners in Bexar County at the AT&T Center that we want to continue to honor. But San Antonio is home.” – 7:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re in the 512 tonight 🤠
Call Your Shot for a chance to win a Spurs jersey of your choice ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/ykCg7FUlRH
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs CEO R.C. Buford covered a variety of topics just now in an 18-minute news conference at the Moody Center. – 7:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let’s get Moody 🤩
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/PQwuj7q02r
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Asked Chauncey Billups about Drew Eubanks.
He said a lot of guys in the NBA are competitive, but Drew is a true competitor. Never have to ramp his intensity up. Says he’s really improved as a rim protector this year. – 6:32 PM
Asked Chauncey Billups about Drew Eubanks.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
No @ShaedonSharpe tonight, @DrewEubanks12 and @KevKnox are available. – 6:28 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Have you heard that the Spurs are in Austin tonight? pic.twitter.com/oSIZXeCjS3 – 6:08 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
The stuff you find while spring cleaning. Still the best chant when the Blazers had 99 points. This one expired 12/31/11. pic.twitter.com/j2uxhSKero – 5:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here’s something different and fun:
With the Spurs up I-35 for the rest of the week, a look back at Austin resident Tom Copa, who went from college basketball washout to Colorado ski bum to an unlikely one-year NBA career in 1991-92.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:11 PM
Here’s something different and fun:
Tony East @TEastNBA
Anyways, the Pacers care a great deal about this weird Spurs-Blazers game: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Can’t wait for tonight 🙌 #SpursGetMoody pic.twitter.com/N4DsSAvqdf – 3:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
*emphatic grunt*
🎙️ @ShaedonSharpe Mic’d Up 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/RLs0ddjFAM – 3:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Nothing like getting a good nap in 😴
We asked @JulianChampagn2 what he does to relax and unwind during the grind of basketball season in a brand new @SAHealth210 Mindfulness Minute! #ad pic.twitter.com/paPck4wMPn
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan wants to “make that luggage useful.”
But as someone who shot 5-for-21 for the 10th-seeded Spurs in 2021, he also knows how hard it is to win a play-in game on the road.
In fact, the Bulls are vying to be the first: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan wants to “make that luggage useful.”
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Why are the Spurs playing in Austin?
Before the season I took a long look at the many reasons this makes good business sense for the team:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 2:30 PM
Why are the Spurs playing in Austin?
Before the season I took a long look at the many reasons this makes good business sense for the team:
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
hard at work 😤
#GoSpursGo | @Gatorade | #ad pic.twitter.com/HZDxypIuiE
