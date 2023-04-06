Blazers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,393,343 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,209,382 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: CW35

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

