Blazers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,393,343 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,209,382 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: CW35
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!