Live stream: Cavaliers 7, Magic 15

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) play against the Orlando Magic (34-45) at Amway Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 7, Orlando Magic 15 (Q1 07:20)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs came out firing: 8 points on 3-of-3 shooting and an assist through 4 minutes.

Magic leading Cavs 13-5. – Jalen Suggs came out firing: 8 points on 3-of-3 shooting and an assist through 4 minutes.Magic leading Cavs 13-5. – 7:22 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Grant Hill, who played six years with the Magic, still lives in the area and is currently Team USA managing director, is here for the Grant Hill, who played six years with the Magic, still lives in the area and is currently Team USA managing director, is here for the #Cavs matchup. Prior to the game, he pulled Jarrett Allen for a chat about the possibility of Allen playing for the National Team. – 7:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

OK … so they did all the Fan Appreciation Night stuff in Orlando before tipoff, which has delayed the start. Now we are set to go here. Both teams playing some … interesting … lineups. – OK … so they did all the Fan Appreciation Night stuff in Orlando before tipoff, which has delayed the start. Now we are set to go here. Both teams playing some … interesting … lineups. – 7:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Orlando Robinson again inactive for Heat, with 16 available and only 15 allowed to be in uniform. Nikola Jovic (back spasms) the other Heat inactive. – Orlando Robinson again inactive for Heat, with 16 available and only 15 allowed to be in uniform. Nikola Jovic (back spasms) the other Heat inactive. – 7:02 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NBA – in NFL-type closing day style – will play all 15 games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 on Sunday, the final day of season.Heat-Magic will be on Bally Sports Sun at 1. ESPN, nationally, will carry Atlanta-Boston at 1 & Utah-Lakers at 3:30. Monday is off day, and 7-8 play-ins are Tuesday – NBA – in NFL-type closing day style – will play all 15 games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 on Sunday, the final day of season.Heat-Magic will be on Bally Sports Sun at 1. ESPN, nationally, will carry Atlanta-Boston at 1 & Utah-Lakers at 3:30. Monday is off day, and 7-8 play-ins are Tuesday – 6:07 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Hall of Famer and former Magic forward Grant Hill is here at Amway Center tonight. – Hall of Famer and former Magic forward Grant Hill is here at Amway Center tonight. – 5:56 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

It’s a testament to the Magic’s growth and the season they’ve had that this didn’t come until April 6, with only 5 days left in the regular season.

…but…

Here’s a reminder of what we’re looking at going forward: 5:47 PM It’s a testament to the Magic’s growth and the season they’ve had that this didn’t come until April 6, with only 5 days left in the regular season.…but…Here’s a reminder of what we’re looking at going forward: pic.twitter.com/v2DkNBENHw

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Brunson is up for Most Improved. Randle is an All-Star. Quickley might be 6th Man of the year. But against Cleveland Quentin Grimes might be the most important piece with the biggest task: 5:36 PM Brunson is up for Most Improved. Randle is an All-Star. Quickley might be 6th Man of the year. But against Cleveland Quentin Grimes might be the most important piece with the biggest task: newsday.com/sports/basketb…

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

JB Bickerstaff confirms that Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, and Robin Lopez will start for the Cavaliers tonight vs. Orlando. – JB Bickerstaff confirms that Ricky Rubio, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, and Robin Lopez will start for the Cavaliers tonight vs. Orlando. – 5:34 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I’m really interested in where Evan Mobley finishes in the DPOY race and if Donovan Mitchell makes first team All-NBA. 5:20 PM I’m really interested in where Evan Mobley finishes in the DPOY race and if Donovan Mitchell makes first team All-NBA. pic.twitter.com/qDKAbS3yWE

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke and Moe Wagner will start tonight, Jamahl Mosley said.

Mosley said resting the regulars will give that group and others the opportunity to play and get better. – Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke and Moe Wagner will start tonight, Jamahl Mosley said.Mosley said resting the regulars will give that group and others the opportunity to play and get better. – 5:19 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @OrlandoMagic will start Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke, and Moe Wagner tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. – The @OrlandoMagic will start Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke, and Moe Wagner tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. – 5:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic sit starters in final home game vs. Cavaliers 5:13 PM Magic sit starters in final home game vs. Cavaliers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Here’s your weekly Facundo Campazzo magic portion 😵‍💫

pic.twitter.com/OSLkCFEhg2 – 4:35 PM Here’s your weekly Facundo Campazzo magic portion 😵‍💫

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic injury update for tonight vs. Cavaliers: Paolo Banchero (back tightness), Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip soreness), Markelle Fultz (left knee soreness), Gary Harris (left adductor soreness) and Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) won’t be available. – Magic injury update for tonight vs. Cavaliers: Paolo Banchero (back tightness), Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip soreness), Markelle Fultz (left knee soreness), Gary Harris (left adductor soreness) and Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) won’t be available. – 4:32 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando after missing Wednesday. – Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando after missing Wednesday. – 4:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. – Nets say Dorian Finney-Smith (right wrist contusion) is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 4:30 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Updated @OrlandoMagic injury report for tonight’s home game against the Cavs.

Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner are now all listed as out. 4:30 PM Updated @OrlandoMagic injury report for tonight’s home game against the Cavs.Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner are now all listed as out. pic.twitter.com/oJX8pGeXAn

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with some insights into what went his shooting slump during February, when he shot 1 of 33 (3%) on 3-pointers.

He’s shot 38.7% from beyond the arc (24 of 62) in 17 games in March & April.

(H/T: pic.twitter.com/ER8ZhMCYI1 – 3:08 PM Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with some insights into what went his shooting slump during February, when he shot 1 of 33 (3%) on 3-pointers.He’s shot 38.7% from beyond the arc (24 of 62) in 17 games in March & April.(H/T: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

StatMuse @statmuse

Donovan Mitchell this season:

— 28/4/4

— Most points in a game by a player this season

— Most 3s in a season by a Cav

— Most 40-point games in a season by a Cav

— Most all-time PPG by a Cav

All-NBA? 2:25 PM Donovan Mitchell this season:— 28/4/4— Most points in a game by a player this season— Most 3s in a season by a Cav— Most 40-point games in a season by a Cav— Most all-time PPG by a CavAll-NBA? pic.twitter.com/4WLYWx835m