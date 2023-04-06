Cavaliers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,039,324 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $3,709,038 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

