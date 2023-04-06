Charles Barkley: Kawhi Leonard sent a message to the Lakers... He's the king of Los Angeles

Clutch Points: “The Lakers ain’t gonna make no run. Kawhi Leonard ran ’em out of the building last night… Kawhi sent them a message last night. He’s the king of LA.” — Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/MwDzoRy53H
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Report for SportsCenter on Kawhi Leonard doing something he hasn’t done in a decade, pushing his surgically-repaired knee closer toward playoff level. pic.twitter.com/Pr5KkH5NMz – 6:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi was like, “What, big game? Where? Tonight? Nah.”
@Jim_Alexander gets it: “Maybe Kawhi had it nailed. The reason this was a vital game was because the teams were playing to avoid something, rather than to attain something.”
dailynews.com/2023/04/06/ale… – 12:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mr. Talented @Andrew Greif has this in @latimessports: Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard lead Clippers to critical win over travel-weary Lakers latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi this season:
23.7 PPG
6.3 RPG
1.4 SPG
51/42/87% (!!)
His first 50/40% season since he played for the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/lJCWCqF6eV – 9:59 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s Kawhi Leonard on finishing the alley-oop dunk from Norman Powell, his sixth alley-oop dunk of the season and second with one hand pic.twitter.com/LNgF1EcHj3 – 2:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time that:
– Lakers lost with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell playing same game (now 5-1)
– Clippers won with Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook playing same game (now 1-6) – 1:26 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm on playoff Kawhi, and what Ty Lue told him about playing angry. pic.twitter.com/WXWbIOAOQo – 1:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi on if this was most important Lakers-Clippers matchup: “I didn’t feel that way.” – 12:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi giving credit to Bones, Norm, and Zu for closing game out while he was being blanketed by Jarred Vanderbilt during full shift 2nd half. – 12:48 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he wasn’t going to able to extend the minutes for AD (32) or LeBron (35) any more than he did, given the circumstances with the B2B and 3 games in 4 nights. Clippers, off since Saturday, were able to extend Kawhi to 43 minutes.
Davis was +9. – 12:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
In the Clippers’ biggest game of the season, Kawhi Leonard finishes with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He played 43 minutes — including the entire second half. – 12:30 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Kawhi Leonard played 43 minutes tonight, including the entire second half.
Clippers win their 11th in a row over the Lakers. – 12:29 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard played 43 minutes, the most in a regulation game this season. He played 46 in the double OT loss to Sac.
He played the entire second half and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the 125-116 victory against the Lakers. – 12:28 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi’s alley-oop slam had Russ hyped up! 😤 pic.twitter.com/34aBFsHRJW – 12:14 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s a small sample size of Bones with Kawhi not counting tonight but… I mean…
nba.com/stats/lineups/… – 12:08 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell steals the ball and then hits Kawhi Leonard on an electric alley-oop dunk. Russell Westbrook is the first to celebrate with Norm as Lakers call timeout down 112-92 with 6:35 left. – 12:07 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norm Powell tosses a high pass to Kawhi who dunks one-handed for a 112-92 lead with 6:35 left to play. – 12:06 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron and Kawhi guarding each other. Haven’t seen that much in recent years. – 12:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bones Hyland has played a solid fourth quarter, hitting shots when Kawhi gets doubled and finding Zubac for an alley-oop. Ty Lue riding with Bones and Norm Powell in the backcourt right now. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC calls timeout after Lakers start finding some offensive rhythm. The lead is 103-90 with 8:40 to play.
Kawhi Leonard has played the entire second half so far, matching up with LeBron James. The two have canceled each other out so far. – 12:02 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard limping a little after drawing contact from Wenyen Gabriel, who took a hard tumble before teammates helped him up. – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard taking an extended walk after foul by Wenyen Gabriel. – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers shooting 60.9% FGs, Lakers shooting 45.2% FGs
If Clippers (RE: Kawhi) come out with usual 3rd quarter scope and bench doesn’t do silly things, this should be a 3-quarter game.
Clippers only played 6 players more than 9 min (starters and Powell). – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell walked last week so that he could run this week.
All 13 of his points off bench came in the 2nd quarter. That matched Lakers’ bench effort in 2Q.
Kawhi outscored Lakers starters 9-8 in 2nd quarter. – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC leads Lakers 71-52 at halftime. It’s their largest lead of the game.
It’s also the largest halftime lead for Clippers since being up 21 on Jan. 26 vs Spurs and up 23 on Jan. 24 at Los Angeles Lakers
Kawhi shooting like he’s played only 6 quarters last 8 days. Game-high 17. – 11:08 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Yeah, I’m thinking Troy Brown may be the wrong guy to guard Kawhi – 11:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Couple big buckets by Kawhi before the half. Looks quick and spry – 11:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers 71, Lakers 52 at the half. Kawhi with 17 points, LeBron with 3.
Westbrook with 12, D’Angelo Russell with 11. – 11:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kawhi Leonard has 17 points to lead Clippers to a 71-52 lead over Lakers at the half. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC up 63-46 in a game where Kawhi Leonard shares the shot attempt team lead (7) with Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell.
All three of those Clippers are in double figures with 4:38 left in 1st half, with Powell leading all scorers with 13. Welcome back NORM.
AD set to return. – 10:54 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers hold onto lead 37-31 after one. Westbrook with 10 pt, 3 assists.
Kawhi has 8 pts – 10:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey with Kawhi 3-ball bounce to start OT for the Pelicans …
Keep feeding him – 10:36 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers not holding back. Now lead, 15-3 less than four minutes in the game. Kawhi has 4 pts, Gordon with two 3-pointers. – 10:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD unexpectedly in the lineup, Lue should counter by pulling Kawhi. Nobody will see that coming, either! BK – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
LAL
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
D’Angelo Russell – 9:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Eric Gordon back in the starting lineup, along with Batum, Kawhi, Westbrook and Zubac. Norman Powell goes back to the bench. – 9:33 PM
The last time Leonard played an entire half was the second half of Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat. While LeBron James had the upper hand that night, Leonard helped the Clippers stave off a furious second-half rally by James on Wednesday night in what felt like a do-or-die game for both teams trying desperately to avoid the play-in tournament. -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
Westbrook, playing with electric energy, helped the Clippers start the game with a 20-8 lead. He blocked a jumper by Austin Reaves from behind, hit Zubac for an alley-oop, assisted Eric Gordon on a 3 before drilling his first three shots, including two 3-pointers. “Every night, he’s coming out with energy, being aggressive, no matter what game it is,” Leonard said of Westbrook, who left without talking to reporters after the win. “He’s helping us be a better team, be a faster team, and be more organized with him having the ball and pointing us in our spots.” -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers officially say Eric Gordon is questionable tonight at New Orleans due to right hip tightness. Paul George and Marcus Morris out. Kawhi Leonard in for first time on 0 days rest in two years. Also: Brandon Boston Jr. available for first time since late February. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 1, 2023
