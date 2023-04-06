Doc Rivers reiterates MVP race is over in Joel Embiid's favor

Austin Krell: The MVP discussion brought up again, Rivers interjects, “The MVP is over. I said that already”, before going on to answer the question. Says Joel Embiid and Harden should be first-teamers because they play for the Sixers.
Source: Twitter @NBAKrell
Source: Twitter @NBAKrell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Unlike the last game against the Pistons when Strus had to guard Jalen Duren, he can at least hide on PJ Tucker tonight against the 76ers.
Something to watch: How soon does Miami send help when Embiid gets it down low vs Bam? – 7:07 PM
Unlike the last game against the Pistons when Strus had to guard Jalen Duren, he can at least hide on PJ Tucker tonight against the 76ers.
Something to watch: How soon does Miami send help when Embiid gets it down low vs Bam? – 7:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out tonight.
Starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid – 7:07 PM
Tyrese Maxey (neck stiffness) is out tonight.
Starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Despite being locked into No. 3 in East, 76ers rolling out their regulars, with Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and James Harden starting. – 7:04 PM
Despite being locked into No. 3 in East, 76ers rolling out their regulars, with Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and James Harden starting. – 7:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers tonight.
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 7:02 PM
Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers tonight.
James Harden
De’Anthony Melton
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 7:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers wouldn’t tip his hand on if Maxey, Tucker or Melton will play other than saying he anticipates “most” will be available.
Also said the Sixers “don’t care” whether they face Brooklyn or Miami in the first round. Can lock Brooklyn in with a win tonight. – 6:00 PM
Doc Rivers wouldn’t tip his hand on if Maxey, Tucker or Melton will play other than saying he anticipates “most” will be available.
Also said the Sixers “don’t care” whether they face Brooklyn or Miami in the first round. Can lock Brooklyn in with a win tonight. – 6:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The MVP discussion brought up again, Rivers interjects, “The MVP is over. I said that already”, before going on to answer the question.
Says Embiid and Harden should be first-teamers because they play for the Sixers. – 5:56 PM
The MVP discussion brought up again, Rivers interjects, “The MVP is over. I said that already”, before going on to answer the question.
Says Embiid and Harden should be first-teamers because they play for the Sixers. – 5:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers on Joel
Embiid in MVP race emphatically says, “It’s over. That one is over.” – 5:55 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel
Embiid in MVP race emphatically says, “It’s over. That one is over.” – 5:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked about tonight’s result potentially impacting 76ers’ first-round playoff opponent, Doc Rivers says: “We don’t care. We don’t talk about it. It’s not our business. That’s between Miami and Brooklyn, not us.” – 5:53 PM
Asked about tonight’s result potentially impacting 76ers’ first-round playoff opponent, Doc Rivers says: “We don’t care. We don’t talk about it. It’s not our business. That’s between Miami and Brooklyn, not us.” – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers said no emphasis tonight on beating Heat to lock in Nets in first round. – 5:52 PM
Doc Rivers said no emphasis tonight on beating Heat to lock in Nets in first round. – 5:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
With Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton questionable for tonight, Doc Rivers anticipates “most of them” will play. – 5:51 PM
With Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton questionable for tonight, Doc Rivers anticipates “most of them” will play. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers says 76ers have a plan for final three games with No. 3 seed locked in. Looks like tonight against Heat will be with primary rotation. “Most of ‘em will play.” – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers says 76ers have a plan for final three games with No. 3 seed locked in. Looks like tonight against Heat will be with primary rotation. “Most of ‘em will play.” – 5:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 33.3 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 1.7 BPG
— Most PPG on 50+ FG% since MJ
— 1st in PPG this season
The most 50-point games in a season by a center since Kareem. pic.twitter.com/wksl6C23lY – 4:18 PM
Embiid this season:
— 33.3 PPG | 10.2 RPG | 1.7 BPG
— Most PPG on 50+ FG% since MJ
— 1st in PPG this season
The most 50-point games in a season by a center since Kareem. pic.twitter.com/wksl6C23lY – 4:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.
Only 76ers rotation players on 3:30 p.m. injury report are Maxey, Melton and Tucker, who are all questionable. – 3:38 PM
Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.
Only 76ers rotation players on 3:30 p.m. injury report are Maxey, Melton and Tucker, who are all questionable. – 3:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Only good things and no bad things can happen if Joel Embiid and James Harden play tonight, right? 😳 – 2:06 PM
Only good things and no bad things can happen if Joel Embiid and James Harden play tonight, right? 😳 – 2:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 6 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.44
2, Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.09
6. Damian Lillard: 13.86
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.39
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.56
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/sOj4juIspd – 9:47 AM
April 6 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.44
2, Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.09
6. Damian Lillard: 13.86
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.39
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.56
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/sOj4juIspd – 9:47 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This play had me thinking about how we don’t talk enough about how damn great Joel Embiid is. So I wrote about Embiid, the mid-range killer. theathletic.com/4384522/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/A0H1VLRNTB – 9:22 AM
This play had me thinking about how we don’t talk enough about how damn great Joel Embiid is. So I wrote about Embiid, the mid-range killer. theathletic.com/4384522/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/A0H1VLRNTB – 9:22 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Sooo many Phillies issues
Embiid wraps up MVP
Ballpark prices
Peeps
⬇️ go.audacy.com/oIEa6tj6Lyb – 6:40 AM
Sooo many Phillies issues
Embiid wraps up MVP
Ballpark prices
Peeps
⬇️ go.audacy.com/oIEa6tj6Lyb – 6:40 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’ve been driving the Joel Embiid MVP bus all year. Still am. But if the Bucks win 60 games mostly without Khris Middleton. It will be hard not to vote for Giannis. – 1:28 AM
I’ve been driving the Joel Embiid MVP bus all year. Still am. But if the Bucks win 60 games mostly without Khris Middleton. It will be hard not to vote for Giannis. – 1:28 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Doc Rivers says “the MVP race is over”.
Bucks GM Jon Horst tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 he disagrees. 👇 pic.twitter.com/K22l0CFdrS – 7:13 PM
Doc Rivers says “the MVP race is over”.
Bucks GM Jon Horst tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 he disagrees. 👇 pic.twitter.com/K22l0CFdrS – 7:13 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Joel Embiid 52 Pt Game, Lakers Win Streak, and Paolo Banchero Stays at the Top of the Rookie Ladder omny.fm/shows/nba-puls… – 7:05 PM
Joel Embiid 52 Pt Game, Lakers Win Streak, and Paolo Banchero Stays at the Top of the Rookie Ladder omny.fm/shows/nba-puls… – 7:05 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
— Player A has been incredibly clutch.
— Player B fills the box score best among this trio.
— Player C is an offensive maestro.
@brohrbach takes a blind look at the NBA MVP debate between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis.
➡️ yhoo.it/3nNz5vV pic.twitter.com/dVEw83mZZ6 – 7:01 PM
— Player A has been incredibly clutch.
— Player B fills the box score best among this trio.
— Player C is an offensive maestro.
@brohrbach takes a blind look at the NBA MVP debate between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis.
➡️ yhoo.it/3nNz5vV pic.twitter.com/dVEw83mZZ6 – 7:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points since the All-Star break:
673 — Embiid
583 — Mikal
579 — Booker
564 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/bZg6I8Bh15 – 6:45 PM
Most points since the All-Star break:
673 — Embiid
583 — Mikal
579 — Booker
564 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/bZg6I8Bh15 – 6:45 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Giannis is the best player in the world and has been great all year, but last night cemented Joel Embiid as the league’s MVP. He has the moments, the stats and the history on his side. pic.twitter.com/Dj31oOBzDY – 6:24 PM
Giannis is the best player in the world and has been great all year, but last night cemented Joel Embiid as the league’s MVP. He has the moments, the stats and the history on his side. pic.twitter.com/Dj31oOBzDY – 6:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“The MVP race is over,” Doc Rivers said of Joel Embiid. “Really. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. … The man scored half our points. The man scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… via @phillyinquirer – 2:57 PM
“The MVP race is over,” Doc Rivers said of Joel Embiid. “Really. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. … The man scored half our points. The man scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… via @phillyinquirer – 2:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After watching Joel Embiid take apart the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, Doc Rivers was certain of one thing:
“The MVP race is over.”
On Embiid’s historic night — one that saw him have an answer for everything Boston threw at him.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:35 PM
New ESPN story: After watching Joel Embiid take apart the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, Doc Rivers was certain of one thing:
“The MVP race is over.”
On Embiid’s historic night — one that saw him have an answer for everything Boston threw at him.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker’s big fourth-quarter threes: “Yeah, he’s been in big moments… he’s gonna shoot it. They were going to help off of him, we said that in the timeout and he stepped up and made them.”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 AM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on P.J. Tucker’s big fourth-quarter threes: “Yeah, he’s been in big moments… he’s gonna shoot it. They were going to help off of him, we said that in the timeout and he stepped up and made them.”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Doc Rivers says ‘MVP race is over’ after Joel Embiid scores more than half of team’s points vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:10 AM
76ers’ Doc Rivers says ‘MVP race is over’ after Joel Embiid scores more than half of team’s points vs. Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:10 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased but the MVP race is over.” pic.twitter.com/8qOt3CV6aL – 9:37 AM
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased but the MVP race is over.” pic.twitter.com/8qOt3CV6aL – 9:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “The MVP race is over. “Really. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. … The man scored half our points. The man scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… – 8:25 AM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “The MVP race is over. “Really. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. … The man scored half our points. The man scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… – 8:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers declared the MVP race over after Joel Embiid’s monstrous performance against Boston Celtics #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:34 AM
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers declared the MVP race over after Joel Embiid’s monstrous performance against Boston Celtics #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:34 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
After going for 52 point last night vs. #Celtics, Joel Embiid of #Sixers begins the day as the -600 favorite for MVP (odds from FanDuel). Doc Rivers is correct: “The MVP race is over.” – 6:17 AM
After going for 52 point last night vs. #Celtics, Joel Embiid of #Sixers begins the day as the -600 favorite for MVP (odds from FanDuel). Doc Rivers is correct: “The MVP race is over.” – 6:17 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid, with a smile, when asked about Doc Rivers and James Harden saying the MVP race should be over: “They’re probably right. But we have bigger goals in mind.”
Embiid said he is disappointed by the sloppy ending to the game, and that “We have to be better than that.” – 11:20 PM
Joel Embiid, with a smile, when asked about Doc Rivers and James Harden saying the MVP race should be over: “They’re probably right. But we have bigger goals in mind.”
Embiid said he is disappointed by the sloppy ending to the game, and that “We have to be better than that.” – 11:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers after Embiid’s monster performance: “The MVP race is over.” – 10:40 PM
Doc Rivers after Embiid’s monster performance: “The MVP race is over.” – 10:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s massive night tonight:
“The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Doc Rivers on @Joel Embiid’s massive night tonight:
“The MVP race is over. The man just scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers: “We did so many things wrong, but what we did right was Joel Embiid.
“The MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Doc Rivers: “We did so many things wrong, but what we did right was Joel Embiid.
“The MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “What we did right was Joel Embiid. The MVP race is over…the man just scored half of our points in an NBA game” – 10:34 PM
Doc Rivers: “What we did right was Joel Embiid. The MVP race is over…the man just scored half of our points in an NBA game” – 10:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over…The man just scored half our points, in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Doc Rivers: “The MVP race is over…The man just scored half our points, in an NBA game. I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.” – 10:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers was asked whether he ever thought Laurence Fishburne would play him in an acting role: “No, I thought i looked better than that.” – 6:24 PM
Doc Rivers was asked whether he ever thought Laurence Fishburne would play him in an acting role: “No, I thought i looked better than that.” – 6:24 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Pascal Siakam says Joel Embiid is the MVP (Via @TheVolumeSports ) pic.twitter.com/kTyEsIBZzN -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 6, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Joel Embiid was 🔥 last night: ✅ 52 PTS ✅ 13 REB ✅ 6 AST ✅ 20-25 FG He’s just the second player in NBA history to record at least 50p/10r/5a in a game while shooting 80% or better from the field, joining Wilt Chamberlain (2x). -via Twitter @jkubatko / April 5, 2023
HoopsHype: Joel Embiid on people saying the MVP race is over: “They’re probably right, but we got bigger goals, right?” (Fails to contain laughter). -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 5, 2023