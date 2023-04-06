Live stream: Heat 50, 76ers 33

The Miami Heat (42-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Miami Heat 50, Philadelphia 76ers 33 (Q2 08:25)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

This game doesn’t matter, and the Sixers are playing like it.

Jimmy Butler is playing hard.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This has been an extremely impressive start for Tyler Herro

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So we’re getting some Haywood Highsmith minutes

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Giving up 41 points in a quarter to these Miami Heat is tough to do, but that is what happened in the first quarter.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Great first quarter for the Heat

Main takeaways:

– Major jump in pace

– Primary half-court focus is rim attacks from main threats

– Great minutes from Kevin Love off the bench

– 2-3 zone when Bam exits is a must

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 41, 76ers 31. Heat offense thriving with 41 points on 68.2 percent shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting on threes. 12 assists on 15 made baskets.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

EMBIID DIDN’T EVEN LOOK AT THE BASKET 😳

(via @sixers)

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat’s zone doing things

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb finds Jimmy ahead of the pack for the slam ‼️

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love again enters for Bam Adebayo as the backup center. – Kevin Love again enters for Bam Adebayo as the backup center. – 7:54 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat need to play fast against this 76ers defense and this has been a good pace.

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I’ve been saying: spam the Butler-Herro-Bam 3 man actions

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Bam found his way to the rack 💪

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Dave Early @DavidEarly

TNT Broadcast didn’t waste any time…

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro starts on Tucker as expected

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

DHouse l o a d i n g . . .

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden since returning from 4 game Achilles soreness absence.

Sixers could buy him a chunk of pre-playoff rest if they like.

1st halves:

pts: 49

fg%: 54.8

3pt%: 61.5

+ – 3

USG: 26.1%

TS%: 70.1

2nd halves:

pts: 20

fg%: 30.4

3pt%: 18.2

+- -8

USG: 20.1%

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Unlike the last game against the Pistons when Strus had to guard Jalen Duren, he can at least hide on PJ Tucker tonight against the 76ers.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey is out tonight

De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker will play

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat sticking with Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Bam.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers wouldn’t tip his hand on if Maxey, Tucker or Melton will play other than saying he anticipates “most” will be available.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The MVP discussion brought up again, Rivers interjects, “The MVP is over. I said that already”, before going on to answer the question.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers on Joel

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

StatMuse @statmuse

Embiid this season:

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Despite already being locked into the East’s No. 3 playoff seed, it appears that the 76ers will play both Joel Embiid and James Harden vs. Heat tonight.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Reminder: The 76ers are locked into the 3-seed ahead of their matchup with Miami tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick

As part of our expansion of @5reasonssports, we will be creating more national NBA content to supplement our Miami Heat content.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Last season

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

