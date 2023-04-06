Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Heat vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 6, 2023- by

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Miami Heat are spending $3,604,958 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,894,171 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home