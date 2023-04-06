Isaac Okoro dealing with bone bruise in left knee

It wasn’t the response Cleveland Cavaliers fans wanted to hear from coach J.B. Bickerstaff when he was asked Sunday if Isaac Okoro would be healthy enough for the start of the NBA playoffs. “I don’t have an answer for you right now, to be honest with you,” Bickerstaff said. Okoro, who missed his fourth consecutive game Tuesday, is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, a team source confirmed to The Athletic.
Source: Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert as OUT tomorrow night against the Magic.
Isaac Okoro remains out with knee soreness. – 5:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against Orlando:
Jarrett Allen (groin), Darius Garland (lower leg contusion), Caris LeVert (knee soreness), Donovan Mitchell (finger sprain), Evan Mobley (rest), Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) and Dylan Windler (foot sprain) are all OUT. – 5:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade will start once again in place of injured Isaac Okoro tonight against Orlando, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 5:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) is listed OUT for tomorrow night in Orlando. Dylan Windler (sprained foot) is also OUT. – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) and Dylan Windler (foot sprain) are listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game in Orlando. – 3:32 PM
More on this storyline
A team source, speaking to provide context about Okoro’s lingering injury, said Okoro could play if it were necessary. Right now, it isn’t. The Cavs claimed home-court advantage with the win over the Magic on Tuesday night. Come next weekend — Cleveland will host the Knicks in Game 1 either April 15 or 16 — the Cavs will need him. “Obviously, with always looking at the big picture and the long term, and not doing anything that’ll rush that’ll put him in a compromising situation,” Bickerstaff said pregame Tuesday. -via The Athletic / April 6, 2023
Danny Cunningham: Isaac Okoro is out tomorrow. JB Bickerstaff was asked about his playoff availability last night. “I don’t have an answer for you right now to be honest with you. We are trying to progress him, but we’ll see what happens and we’ve always got to do, again, what’s right by him.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 3, 2023
Chris Fedor: With #Cavs Isaac Okoro out another game tonight, the team will be making a change in the starting lineup, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – cleveland.com -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 2, 2023