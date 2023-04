Isaac Okoro dealing with bone bruise in left knee

It wasn’t the response Cleveland Cavaliers fans wanted to hear from coach J.B. Bickerstaff when he was asked Sunday if Isaac Okoro would be healthy enough for the start of the NBA playoffs. “I don’t have an answer for you right now, to be honest with you,” Bickerstaff said. Okoro, who missed his fourth consecutive game Tuesday, is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, a team source confirmed to The Athletic Source: Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic