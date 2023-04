Ivica Zubac on Russell Westbrook: 'We knew what was said about him and when he came over here, it’s the complete opposite of who he is'

Many Clippers shared that sentiment Tuesday. “It’s probable there is some more motivation,” said Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who was the most recent player before Westbrook to go from playing with the Lakers to the Clippers in the middle of a season. “It’s all about the team. It’s not about individuals’ performances, whoever, what you can get individually. It’s all about team performance. It’s about getting a win that we need. And that’s everyone’s goals. That’s Russ’ goals, just to get a win.” “Who’s ‘former Lakers?’ Russ?” Lue said, facetiously. “He plays the same every night. That’s one thing about Russ. He’s going to give you everything he got, no matter who we’re playing. We could be playing a high school team, he’s going to give you the same energy and same effort every single night, and that’s what I love about him.” -via The Athletic / April 5, 2023