Ivica Zubac on Russell Westbrook: 'We knew what was said about him and when he came over here, it’s the complete opposite of who he is'

Clutch Points: “We knew what was said about him and when he came over here, it’s the complete opposite of who he is. He’s a great dude. Great leader. Always happy… We just wanted to prove everyone wrong.” Ivica Zubac on Russell Westbrook. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/0Fy5drdSOe
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Swanson: Clippers’ Russell Westbrook serves up revenge against Lakers ocregister.com/2023/04/05/swa… – 2:43 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time that:
– Lakers lost with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell playing same game (now 5-1)
– Clippers won with Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook playing same game (now 1-6) – 1:26 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue told Ivica Zubac as soon as the team returned from the road he would stagger him to come back with the reserves to start the second quarter. It was their plan to prevent the kind of second-quarter meltdowns that had led to losses in Memphis and New Orleans. – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook: “Our game plan was for him to shoot the ball. And he made them. He made the shots.” – 12:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on facing Russell Westbrook: “Our game plan was for them to shoot the ball, and he made them. He made the shots, and that snowballed down to everybody else.” pic.twitter.com/3CLd0h6Yuj – 12:56 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi giving credit to Bones, Norm, and Zu for closing game out while he was being blanketed by Jarred Vanderbilt during full shift 2nd half. – 12:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook revenge game:
14 PTS
4 AST
2 3P
21 MIN
Clippers have won 11 straight games against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/I4s4qo0LxZ – 12:25 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zu sets new career high for double doubles in a single season with 26. Just one highlight for the Clippers in this game.
There were some lowlights, too, but whose looking? – 12:13 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell steals the ball and then hits Kawhi Leonard on an electric alley-oop dunk. Russell Westbrook is the first to celebrate with Norm as Lakers call timeout down 112-92 with 6:35 left. – 12:07 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bones Hyland has played a solid fourth quarter, hitting shots when Kawhi gets doubled and finding Zubac for an alley-oop. Ty Lue riding with Bones and Norm Powell in the backcourt right now. – 12:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac makes two from the line to snap a 19-3 Lakers run. – 11:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brutal first half for the Lakers, with the Clippers using an 8-0 run at the end of the 2nd Q to take a 71-52 lead into halftime. Russell Westbrook: 12p on 5-for-9. LeBron & AD combined: 9p on 4-for-12. – 11:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers 71, Lakers 52 at the half. Kawhi with 17 points, LeBron with 3.
Westbrook with 12, D’Angelo Russell with 11. – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac played the entire second quarter after Ty Lue staggered his minutes to bring him back with the bench to begin the quarter. Clips were +13 in the quarter to enter halftime up 71-52. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC up 63-46 in a game where Kawhi Leonard shares the shot attempt team lead (7) with Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell.
All three of those Clippers are in double figures with 4:38 left in 1st half, with Powell leading all scorers with 13. Welcome back NORM.
AD set to return. – 10:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
At scorer’s table, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook engaging in some playful banter/trash talk. At least it appears friendly. – 10:53 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers hold onto lead 37-31 after one. Westbrook with 10 pt, 3 assists.
Kawhi has 8 pts – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC leads Lakers 37-31 at the end of 1.
Your reminder that the winner of the last 12 1st quarters between these teams has gone on to win the game.
Russell Westbrook: 10 points, 4/7 FGs, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2/2 3s. LeBron was playing Draymond defense for part of quarter – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after the 1st quarter:
10 — Westbrook
8 — LeBron and AD pic.twitter.com/ptMDN5OMpI – 10:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 37, Lakers 31
Clippers shoot 7-10 from 3. Lakers 5-9.
2 turnovers for Clippers, 4 for Lakers. Clips’ defense hasn’t been solid. Westbrook has 10 points. – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are happy to let Westbrook shoot, but he happens to be hitting everything to start, 3 for 3 on jumpers with 2 3’s.
Westbrook shot 41.7% overall and 29.6% from 3 for LAL in 52 games this year, and 48.4% overall and 32.3% from 3 for the Clippers in 18 games. – 10:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are ignoring Russell Westbrook beyond the 3-point arc. Thus far, he’s burned them, making his first two 3-point attempts. – 10:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has scored or assisted on 13 of the Clippers’ first 20 points. Just hit a pull-up jumper in front of LeBron. – 10:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers jump out to 15-3 lead. Russell Westbrook has 3 points and 2 assists already. – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers look like they had 3 days to recover, rest, and prepare for the Lakers
They start game on 8-0 run and lead 15-3, forcing early Darvin Ham timeout at 8:26.
Russell Westbrook has a 3, 2 assists, a steal, and a block. – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook and Clippers’ energy level, as you’d expect, in these first opening minutes against the Lakers. Clippers off to a 15-3 lead. pic.twitter.com/g0zu4Ix4El – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
First 8 points of Lakers/Clippers were just scored or assisted by Russell Westbrook. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers decide to leave Westbrook wide open from 3. Russ takes the shot and cashes in – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play vs the Lakers: Russell Westbrook connects with Ivica Zubac for a lob – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russ keeps to himself before tipoff. Then he threw a lob for Zubac and a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/Ssgc1s6HIx – 10:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game starts with Russell Westbrook blocking Austin Reaves middy and lobbing Ivica Zubac – 10:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
For what it’s worth, there were no pre-tip-off interactions between Russell Westbrook and any of his former Laker teammates. – 10:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
LAL
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
D’Angelo Russell – 9:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on facing Russell Westbrook w/ the Clippers for the first time since dealing him before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/StNIyEQMSh – 9:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham alluding to Russell Westbrook: “Sometimes it’s more of not being a good fit than someone being a bad player. Once we acquired the pieces that became the best fit that were put around our top two guys, we took off.” – 9:39 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Eric Gordon back in the starting lineup, along with Batum, Kawhi, Westbrook and Zubac. Norman Powell goes back to the bench. – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is inactive tonight.
Marcus Morris Sr. is inactive tonight.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lakers coach Darvin Ham wished it had worked out with Westbrook. Expects him “to be highly competitive and tenacious. All of the things that made me and fan and cause me to still be a fan… I applaud him and respect him.” – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook: “I expect him to be normal Russ, which is competitive and relentless.” – 8:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on why Russell Westbrook has exceeded his expectations pic.twitter.com/hNZf8KGoSF – 8:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he honestly didn’t know what to expect about how Russell Westbrook would fit in. But he says, “I didn’t know he would be this good, this quick… he’s done what we’ve asked (from) him.” – 8:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LA vs LA tonight:
— 6 seed vs 7 seed
— Both 41-38 record
— Westbrook revenge game
— Clippers have won 10 straight against Lakers
Fighting to stay out of the play-in. pic.twitter.com/MtrWhxvl6N – 7:05 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
There is sympathy for @LAClippers G Russell Westbrook ahead the @Lakers matchip. Been a “model citizen” with the Clips I’m told & one coach says Lakers “left him hung out to dry” by scapegoating him.
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 5:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers-Lakers arrives with each holding identical 41-38 records.
“A lot’s at stake right now.”
The Russ revenge game will be a focus. “But I think the biggest motivation for the team is just to get a win so we get the best seed we can,” Zubac said.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:16 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Donovan Mitchell is the fifth player in the last 30 seasons to have four straight 40 point games 🕷️
The other four:
‣ James Harden
‣ Russell Westbrook
‣ Allen Iverson
‣ Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/637s4yIxhm – 12:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Russell Westbrook has ended the season on five different teams the last five years.
So he is used to the #RevengeGame.
That and the magnitude of Lakers-Clippers takes some of the focus off Westbrook tonight. But not all of it. 🪓🪓🪓
theathletic.com/4382105/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
