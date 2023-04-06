Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “Those two are meant to be together. It just takes time.”
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Marc Cuban talk to the press before the game against the Grizzlies and explained that his team needs success in order to have Doncic for the long run
Marc Cuban talk to the press before the game against the Grizzlies and explained that his team needs success in order to have Doncic for the long run
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bucks secure the top, Lakers lose to Clippers, Dallas stayed alive with Doncic scoring 29
Bucks secure the top, Lakers lose to Clippers, Dallas stayed alive with Doncic scoring 29
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Highlights from our broadcast on BSSW of the show put on by Kyrie Irving. 25 points in the 2nd half, 19 in the 4Q, 31 for the game. Just such an incredibly gifted player who is a joy to watch. Irving leads the Mavs to a 123-119 win vs Sacramento pic.twitter.com/FrIJPf9Z1Q – 1:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Imagine if this shot from Luka Doncic would have counted 😳
Imagine if this shot from Luka Doncic would have counted 😳
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’ play-in hopes alive nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/06/kyr… – 1:04 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mr. 4th Quarter: Kyrie Irving’s late-game magic vs. Kings reanimates Mavs’ play-in hopes dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:36 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Jason Kidd had to say about the Mavericks’ 123-119 win over Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Here’s what Jason Kidd had to say about the Mavericks’ 123-119 win over Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving’s 19 points in Q4: “When we most needed him, he showed up, so it was amazing to watch.” – 11:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I don’t know if Kyrie is going to stay here beyind the end of this season whenever it comes. I do know that I enjoy the hell out of watching him and trying to describe what he does – 11:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @CallieCaplan:
From @CallieCaplan:
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka with quite the exclamation point on the Mavs’ big win tonight 😂
Luka with quite the exclamation point on the Mavs’ big win tonight 😂
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic and Irving “are meant to be together. It just takes times.” – 11:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “Those two are meant to be together. It just takes time.” – 11:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kyrie Irving had 19 4th quarter points. Christian Wood had 12. No other Mavs player scored.
Kyrie Irving had 19 4th quarter points. Christian Wood had 12. No other Mavs player scored.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
KYRIE TOOK OVER 🪄
▪️ 31 PTS
▪️ 12-23 FG
▪️ 6-10 3PT
▪️ 8 AST
Scored 19 in the fourth quarter to help keep the Mavs’ play-in hopes alive.
KYRIE TOOK OVER 🪄
▪️ 31 PTS
▪️ 12-23 FG
▪️ 6-10 3PT
▪️ 8 AST
Scored 19 in the fourth quarter to help keep the Mavs’ play-in hopes alive.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
4. Worked it out. Keegan Murray looked overwhelmed early, missing shots and getting a couple of quick fouls trying to slow Luka. He bounced back in the second quarter and finished with 11 points on 2-for-5 from three and he added 9 rebounds. Another quality game for the rookie. – 10:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gave it a shot. Despite clinching the third spot in the Western Conference playoffs the night before, the Kings didn’t lay down for the Mavs. It took an absolutely incredible performance from Kyrie Irving for Dallas to come away with a 123-119 win. Here are six quick thoughts. – 10:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mavs didn’t win this game because of the officials. They won it because of Kyrie. Let’s make that perfectly clear.
Mavs didn’t win this game because of the officials. They won it because of Kyrie. Let’s make that perfectly clear.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pelicans win after fumbling away a six-point lead with 11 seconds left to bring on OT. Still alive for 5th.
Pelicans win after fumbling away a six-point lead with 11 seconds left to bring on OT. Still alive for 5th.
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs duo tonight:
Kyrie — Luka —
31 PTS 29 PTS
8 AST 10 REB
6 3P 6 AST
Mavs duo tonight:
Kyrie — Luka —
31 PTS 29 PTS
8 AST 10 REB
6 3P 6 AST
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kyrie Irving might have just saved the Mavericks from missing the play-in tournament. That was some magical shotmaking we just witnessed. pic.twitter.com/c7OG3PaFOx – 10:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs’ play-in hopes will flicker for at least a couple more nights after Kyrie Irving scores 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Kings. – 10:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kyrie Irving shotmaking clinic nets 25 of his 31 points in the second half and keeps Dallas’ season alive with a win over Sacramento (playing on the second night of a back-to-back).
Kyrie Irving shotmaking clinic nets 25 of his 31 points in the second half and keeps Dallas’ season alive with a win over Sacramento (playing on the second night of a back-to-back).
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a win by Dallas. They had to have it, they lacked energy in the first half down double figures, but Kyrie played incredible basketball. What a second half from Wood as well. – 10:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Season, arguably franchise, on the line. Kyrie has 16 in the 4th and counting.
Season, arguably franchise, on the line. Kyrie has 16 in the 4th and counting.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
See if Kyrie isn’t going to re-sign maybe he’s playing to cost Dallas their top 10 pick. pic.twitter.com/1G3a3FJYfF – 10:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KYRIE IS LOCKED IN!
KYRIE IS LOCKED IN!
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Also it’s fitting that Huerter gets T’d up for yelling at the official after Luka has been doing it all night without punishment.
Also it’s fitting that Huerter gets T’d up for yelling at the official after Luka has been doing it all night without punishment.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown challenge. Refs missed a blatant foul to the face of Huerter, gave Hardaway the foul on a Huerter push off and then T’ed up Huerter after not giving Luka a tech when he yelled at the officials multiple times. – 10:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’d say Kyrie Irving is shooting the lights out, but he’s quite literally trying to keep them on for the Mavs’ season. – 10:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis got a tech for looking at a guy without saying anything.
Terence Davis got a tech for looking at a guy without saying anything.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Luka three certainly seemed like a shot that can turn the switch for the Mavs this week, but there is still a long ways to go in this game. – 9:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
How have they not called a tech on Luka? Wild. Just a really poor double standard by the officials. – 9:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Mark Cuban’s pregame chat, in which he blamed Jalen Brunson’s dad for the PG’s departure, said keeping Kyrie Irving is top summer priority but “there’s alway too high a price, depending,” and that Mavs must “earn” Luka’s long-term loyalty. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
3rd straight game Mavs give up 70 in 1st half & trail SAC 71-60. Kings score 44 in 2nd qtr. Were 20-29 FG. Both teams shooting over 50%, but SAC w/overwhelming offense that reminds of prime GS or 80s DEN. Doncic & Fox both with 17 to lead their teams 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Taylor Hendricks would be absolutely perfect for Luka and Kyrie – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The kyrie trade really hurt Dallas. Not because of anything Kyrie has done wrong (he hasn’t done anything wrong)
The kyrie trade really hurt Dallas. Not because of anything Kyrie has done wrong (he hasn’t done anything wrong)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah. I’m gonna back off my Luka criticism a bit. I’m watching the Mavericks and God himself wouldn’t be able to account for all the holes on that roster – 9:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yo I just saw Sabonis make Kyrie pick up his dribble and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone make Kyrie pick up his dribble before that – 9:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka called for a foul, then grimaces after getting knee-to-knee contact with Malik Monk. Mavericks up 28-27 late in the first. – 9:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs
Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer.
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs
Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray is struggling a bit. 0-for-4 from the field and two quick fouls trying to slow Luka. – 8:56 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV – 8:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just scored his first bucket in a pair of Luka 2s. – 8:41 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Spencer Dinwiddie is the second Net since ’96-97 to dish out 11 assists with no turnovers in a first half, joining Jason Kidd (12/27/01 at Detroit). – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie is the second #Nets player since 1996-97 to dish out 11 assists with no turnovers in a first half. He joins Jason Kidd, who did it Dec. 27, 2001, also at Detroit. – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 10 assists (with no turnovers) in the first quarter.
Since quarter stats were first tracked (1996-97), Dinwiddie is the third Net with 10 assists in a quarter:
Jason Kidd – 1Q – 1/16/08 vs. New York
Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 10 assists (with no turnovers) in the first quarter.
Since quarter stats were first tracked (1996-97), Dinwiddie is the third Net with 10 assists in a quarter:
Jason Kidd – 1Q – 1/16/08 vs. New York
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Should go without saying, but Cuban’s saying it, anyway: Mavs absolutely want to keep Kyrie Irving. – 6:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie has been elite in isolation with the Nets. On 102 possessions:
-54% score frequency
-53.4% shooting (47/88)
-92nd percentile
Spencer Dinwiddie has been elite in isolation with the Nets. On 102 possessions:
-54% score frequency
-53.4% shooting (47/88)
-92nd percentile
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the latest example of the Kyrie Irving Effect is on full display in Dallas
(By @sportsreiter)
Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the latest example of the Kyrie Irving Effect is on full display in Dallas
(By @sportsreiter)
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic shuts down talks on being benched for rest of the season 🗣️❌ pic.twitter.com/yFe4prV1K2 – 4:44 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd misses Mavericks’ practice for medical appointment, plans to coach tomorrow vs. Kings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:21 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs coach Jason Kidd isn’t at practice today due to a medical appointment. He will coach tomorrow vs. Kings. – 1:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Random Tuesday morning Nets thoughts: Were you in the building for this 20-1 run to seal Game 5 of the 2002 East Finals?
Random Tuesday morning Nets thoughts: Were you in the building for this 20-1 run to seal Game 5 of the 2002 East Finals?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron tie Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple-doubles nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/03/wat… – 10:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 18 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
James tied Jason Kidd for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list with 107.
He became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles after turning 38 years old.
LeBron James last night:
✅ 18 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
James tied Jason Kidd for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list with 107.
He became the first player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles after turning 38 years old.
