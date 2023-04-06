Kevin Durant questions '90s defense: 'The paint was clear'

Durant said that he watches a lot of video from those years, but always thought that it was the lack of calls, rather than a higher physicality that led to this reputation: “I go back and watch a lot of that those ’90s film, that ’90s film, ’80s stuff, and they play physical, but I just think they got away with a lot of flagrant fouls. I think that’s why they call their era more physical than ours because we play physical here, too.”It’s more space, but guys play physical. We got strong, athletic guys here, too. But I watched some of those games. The paint was clear. Nobody was getting touched. It wasn’t a lot of help defense but you did get a lot of flagrant fouls that didn’t result in fines or getting kicked out the game, so it just seemed like, you know, it was a little tougher.”
Source: Rishabh B. @ SportsKeeda
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I looked at all of Kevin Durant’s field goals through 7 games with the Suns and picked out some trends to see where he’s scoring from, what has been working well already and what should grow in the playoffs: arizonasports.com/story/3518708/… – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We’re talking about it as a staff. We haven’t talked about it with the guys just yet. We feel like there’s some things that need to play out first.”
“We’re talking about it as a staff. We haven’t talked about it with the guys just yet. We feel like there’s some things that need to play out first.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In 110 minutes together, the Suns’ starting lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton have a +17.3 Net Rating. The core four have a +22.2 Net Rating in 133 minutes together – 3:06 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
With ‘Air’ out today, Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant’s mom, writes about the movie and her experience navigating the business side of pro basketball in a @USATODAY op-ed.
With ‘Air’ out today, Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant’s mom, writes about the movie and her experience navigating the business side of pro basketball in a @USATODAY op-ed.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a lot that’s unbelievable about Joel Embiid but his dominance as a mid-range killer for the 76ers is high up. NBA leaders in FG% from 14-23 feet (min. 150 shots) this season:
1) Durant (57.7%)
2) Embiid (52.3%)
3) Kawhi (50.2%)
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s a lot that’s unbelievable about Joel Embiid but his dominance in the mid-range killer is high up. The NBA leaders in FG% from 14-23 feet (min. 150 shots) this season:
1) Durant (57.7%)
2) Embiid (52.3%)
3) Kawhi (50.2%)
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Triple take: Suns 115, Spurs 94
1, Tre Jones finishing the season strong.
2, Suns have time to jell before postseason.
3, Pop’s fondness for Kevin Durant runs deep.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We’re trying to build their capacity to handle those minutes.”
The Suns have clinched their playoff berth, but Monty Williams said it’s about getting the guys – especially Kevin Durant – closer to playoff minutes in these last few games – 12:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 115, SAS 94
Booker: 27-7-3-3, 9-21 FG
Paul: 22 Pts, 9-14 FG, 4-6 3P
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-9 FG
Durant: 18 Pts, 6-14 FG
Jones: 20 Pts, 9 Ast
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Suns by 21
Jones 18 pts
Branham/Mamu 12 pts each
Champagnie 10 pts
SA +9 from three
Booker 27 pts
Ayton 19 pts
CP3 18 pts
Durant 15 pts
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 97, SAS 76
Booker: 27-7-4-2, 9-18 FG
Paul: 18 Pts, 7-9 FG, 4-5 3P
Ayton: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-9 FG
Durant: 15 Pts, 6-11 FG
Jones: 18 Pts, 8 Ast
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is gonna have one of these chase-down blocks in the playoffs and this building is going to lose their collective minds
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When teams have switched Deandre Ayton onto the perimeter in the past, the Suns haven’t had much size behind him to close possessions with a rebound. Having Kevin Durant back there could help quite a bit in that regard – 11:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant got fronted in the mid-post and Ayton flashed the middle to make the pass and that broke my brain a little bit not gonna lie – 11:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Suns by 18
Champagnie 10 pts
CP3 18 pts
Booker 16 pts
Ayton 11 pts
Durant 10 pts
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs, who have never led, trail 69-51 at the break after being down by as many as 31.
Four Suns starters with 10-plus points: Paul (18), Booker (16), Ayton (11) and Durant (10).
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 69, SAS 51
Paul: 18 Pts, 7-8 FG, 4-5 3P
Booker: 16-4-3, 6-12 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-6 FG
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-7 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
To those wondering about Cam Payne or the bench rotations in general, I would just say what I’ve been saying: The Suns have a limited number of games with KD back to experiment. Probably gonna see a fair bit of it to close the season – 10:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Did I just witness Julian Champagnie block a fadeaway jumper by Kevin Durant???
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns opening 2nd with Ross, Craig, Biyombo, Durant Paul.
That’s how they started the 2nd quarter at OKC as Monty Williams talked about having Paul out there as a “floor general” with Durant with three reserves.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Suns by 17. PHX scores 42 in opening quarter
Champagnie 10 pts
Branham 6 pts
Booker 14 pts
CP3 9 pts
Durant 8 pts
Ayton 6 pts
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 42, SAS 25
Booker: 14-3-3-2, 5-9 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 3-3 3P
Durant: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig, Shamet Warren in
Paul, Durant and Okogie out.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shamet will check in here after the timeout. This has been Payne’s spot previously. First time Shamet has been in the initial rotation since KD’s return. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with the weakside screen for Durant, who got the ball and hit pull up while Ayton rolled.
Again, the Ayton-Durant dynamic is something to watch.
A more involved Ayton on offense helps fuel his engagement on defense.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul catch-and-shoot 3.
Close contest, but made it.
Durant to Ayton a high-low feel for dunk.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The Ayton dive is helping open backside 3s for Durant.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cutting Okogie gets Durant pass and finds Ayton inside.
This was after Durant screened for Paul and they got a switch.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Elbow into empty corner pick and roll into KD postup into ball rotations off KD double into Ayton FTs. Effective! – 10:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Devonte’ Graham, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA.
“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant.
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyler Herro
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Stephen Curry
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said he could definitely sense the homecourt advantage the Suns had in the playoffs when watching from afar the last 2 postseasons.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan, Durant and Curry left college early
LeBron didn’t go
Only one 2023 NBA All-Star spent 4 years in college: Dame
A 22-year-old rook is now considered ‘old.’
The makeup of today’s rosters began with one man: Spencer Haywood
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel right at home.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was surprised.”
Kevin Durant on having not played against LeBron James since 2018.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said the focus in these last four games is about getting in good reps and building the right habits. Simple game, so sticking to fine-tuning some of the fundamental parts of basketball and smaller things (rebounding, not fouling, etc.) to get better. – 2:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“His impact on basketball in general has been felt for decades.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good reps.
Building habits.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ FTA per game and 90+ FT% in a season:
— KD
— SGA (this season)
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Suns surge w/Durant, Wiggins return to Golden State, Knicks playoff chances, CBA wrinkles, more. Links: bit.ly/3JwrytM – 10:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How Kevin Durant will help Chris Paul surgically pick Suns opponents apart – bit.ly/3nEbPjW via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/TU00inn6TH – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns stories
6-0 with Kevin Durant in lineup bit.ly/3U4uZvm
Durant 35, Suns top OKC bit.ly/40AxhF2
Damion Lee, Mikal Bridges #NBA teammate of the year finalists bit.ly/40GoOQM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Imagine KD having the current OKC squad when he was with the Thunder 👀
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Anthony Davis (38.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.0 BPG, 65.2 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 3-0 record) wins Player of the Week
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant (25.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.2 BPG, 60 FG%, 55 3P%, 5-0 record, +8.8 point diff.) was also nominated – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the spacing Kevin Durant provides for Chris Paul to facilitate, get to his spots and knock down open 3s – in a role that channels his brilliant basketball mind and makes his life easier: bit.ly/3nEbPjW pic.twitter.com/WEDpcfAcYx – 3:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams on what it was like defending KD: “Umm… difficult.”
OKC’s versatile 6’6” rookie has defended point guards to 7 footers this season.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant in 6 games with the Suns so far:
26.8 PPG
6.5 RPG
3.7 APG
1.3 BPG
60.4 FG%
51.9 3P%
72.3 TS%
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns can’t win every game with Kevin Durant can they.
Can they? #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns can’t win every game with Kevin Durant’s can they?
Can they? #Suns
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant’s arrival will help Chris Paul put his surgical basketball brain to good use come playoff time. For @PHNX_Suns Diehards, here’s a look at how CP3 can be even more dangerous by picking and choosing his spots: bit.ly/3nEbPjW pic.twitter.com/EuWUxohNR6 – 11:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings: Anthony Davis powers Lakers into top 10; Kevin Durant’s return boosts Suns; Celtics on top
(By @ColinCBSSports)
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings: Anthony Davis powers Lakers into top 10; Kevin Durant’s return boosts Suns; Celtics on top
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I get it. You lose a guy like Kevin, I think at some point, you have to appreciate what he meant to this organization.”
While the physicality in the league may have only marginally gone down, according to Kevin Durant, he still needs to add to his rings in order to be considered a true great of the game. He recently said that he has been watching game footage of both Jordan, and Kobe Bryant: “It’s hard to fill them shoes and to be a Kobe Bryant. But Kobe is somebody I’ve been around and still study to this day, and, basically, I just try to copy everything he does, same with Michael Jordan. Those two guys just set the tone for everything you want to be as basketball players. So, I simply just try to copy them as much as I can.” -via SportsKeeda / April 6, 2023
Clutch Points: “I see Dirk finishing it off. Longest career, just most storied career.” Kevin Durant speaks on current hall of fame class and final speaker 🗣 (via @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/xJc5WZO99J -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 5, 2023
“Yeah, sometimes he takes it too far, but it’s just a part of the role he has to play for his team,” KD said on a recent episode of his podcast. “We’ve seen so many players in the history of the game that we all love for doing the same stuff. “… Yeah, sometimes he talks a little s**t to me, and I’m like, ‘Yo, just chill tonight.’ But I can respect that he’s bringing that energy to the game every time he plays. It’s not no front with him.” -via Clutch Points / April 5, 2023