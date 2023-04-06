Lauri Markkanen to fulfill mandatory service in Finland

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told ESPN. Military service is mandatory for male citizens of Finland and must be completed by age 30. “It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”
Source: Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
Source: Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
For Thursday’s game vs. OKC, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay will all be OUT for the Jazz. – 6:59 PM
For Thursday’s game vs. OKC, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay will all be OUT for the Jazz. – 6:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen will be OUT tonight vs. the Lakers.
Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE. – 1:07 PM
Lauri Markkanen will be OUT tonight vs. the Lakers.
Collin Sexton is AVAILABLE. – 1:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri Markkanen:
As a Cav — As a Jazz —
14.8 PPG 25.6 PPG
5.7 RPG 8.6 RPG
45/36/87% 50/39/88%
2nd most career PPG by a Jazz all-time. pic.twitter.com/OxjsVJHGNS – 12:44 PM
Lauri Markkanen:
As a Cav — As a Jazz —
14.8 PPG 25.6 PPG
5.7 RPG 8.6 RPG
45/36/87% 50/39/88%
2nd most career PPG by a Jazz all-time. pic.twitter.com/OxjsVJHGNS – 12:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lauri Markkanen, a top Most Improved Player of the Year candidate, discussed his journey with the Bulls and Cavs to becoming an All-Star, why Utah didn’t tank, why Danny Ainge told him to buy a house, his long-term Jazz future, the World Cup, and more.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… pic.twitter.com/mfygPOK8v7 – 12:28 PM
Lauri Markkanen, a top Most Improved Player of the Year candidate, discussed his journey with the Bulls and Cavs to becoming an All-Star, why Utah didn’t tank, why Danny Ainge told him to buy a house, his long-term Jazz future, the World Cup, and more.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… pic.twitter.com/mfygPOK8v7 – 12:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz fans. Think of how well Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji move off the ball, and how much gravity Walker Kessler has as a vertical lob threat. Add Jordan Hawkins to that equation.
What does your offense have? – 10:27 PM
Jazz fans. Think of how well Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji move off the ball, and how much gravity Walker Kessler has as a vertical lob threat. Add Jordan Hawkins to that equation.
What does your offense have? – 10:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Since he probably can’t win a statistical battle against Lauri Markkanen or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best argument for Jalen Brunson as NBA’s Most Improved Player boils down to this:
Leadership and impact on winning
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:32 PM
Since he probably can’t win a statistical battle against Lauri Markkanen or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best argument for Jalen Brunson as NBA’s Most Improved Player boils down to this:
Leadership and impact on winning
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen is also QUESTIONABLE. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are OUT. – 6:25 PM
Lauri Markkanen is also QUESTIONABLE. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are OUT. – 6:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs LAL:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) – 6:24 PM
Jazz Injury Report vs LAL:
QUESTIONABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)
QUESTIONABLE – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)
OUT – Walker Kessler (concussion protocol) – 6:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played since before the All-Star break has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the @lakers.
Lauri Markkanen is also questionable.
Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (back soreness), Walker Kessler (concussion) are out. – 6:24 PM
Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played since before the All-Star break has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the @lakers.
Lauri Markkanen is also questionable.
Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Rudy Gay (back soreness), Walker Kessler (concussion) are out. – 6:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lauri Markkanen is the FIRST player in NBA history to put up these numbers in a season 😮 pic.twitter.com/hbl4IVXhAZ – 1:24 PM
Lauri Markkanen is the FIRST player in NBA history to put up these numbers in a season 😮 pic.twitter.com/hbl4IVXhAZ – 1:24 PM
More on this storyline
Depending on when Utah’s season ends, he’ll either report for his service April 17 or sometime in July. The base he is scheduled to report to is located in the southern part of Helsinki. According to the Finnish Federation, “the main task of the Defence Forces’ Sports School is to train reconnaissance squads for emergency and wartime conditions.” Many of the conscripts who serve at the school are high-level professional or amateur athletes. “Lauri has always said he was going to do this,” said his longtime agent, Michael Lelchitski. -via ESPN / April 6, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton have been ruled out for the Jazz tomorrow. Walker Kessler is out for the season. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 5, 2023
Ryan Miller: Collin Sexton will be available to play tonight. He’s been out since before the All-Star break. Lauri Markkanen is out tonight -via Twitter @millerjryan / April 4, 2023