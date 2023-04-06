LeBron James after loss to Clippers: 'This was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season'

Jovan Buha: LeBron on ending a five-game road trip with a back-to-back: “It’s tough. It’s one of the toughest games we’ve had this year. … This was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season. And it definitely got the best of us tonight.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James on importance of trying to avoid the play-in tournament: “It is what it is. Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up.” – 1:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James called the loss to the Clippers “one of the toughest games we’ve had this year” in light of concluding a five-game trip with a back-to-back. LeBron: “It’s one of those scheduling conflicts of the season. It definitely got the best of us tonight.” – 1:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on ending a five-game road trip with a back-to-back: “It’s tough. It’s one of the toughest games we’ve had this year. … This was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season. And it definitely got the best of us tonight.” – 1:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time that:
– Lakers lost with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell playing same game (now 5-1)
– Clippers won with Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook playing same game (now 1-6) – 1:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James said he didn’t know until 6 pm that he’d be ready to go tonight. – 1:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on loss to the Clippers: “This is one of those scheduling conflicts. It got the best of it tonight.” – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on LeBron and AD deciding to play tonight: “They want to put it on the line.” – 12:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on value of playing LeBron and AD despite nursing injuries on second night of back to back: “I think what we gained is that we put it on the line.” – 12:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he knew LeBron would come out guns blazing in second half and he hit a lot of hero shots. Lue says Russ and Eric Gordon were big for the Clippers at the start of the game – 12:43 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he wasn’t going to able to extend the minutes for AD (32) or LeBron (35) any more than he did, given the circumstances with the B2B and 3 games in 4 nights. Clippers, off since Saturday, were able to extend Kawhi to 43 minutes.
Darvin Ham said he wasn’t going to able to extend the minutes for AD (32) or LeBron (35) any more than he did, given the circumstances with the B2B and 3 games in 4 nights. Clippers, off since Saturday, were able to extend Kawhi to 43 minutes.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said there was “a range” of minutes limitation for LeBron James and Anthony Davis – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster last time they won against the Clippers:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Alex Caruso
Kyle Kuzma
Dion Waiters
Dwight Howard
JR Smith
Markieff Morris
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Danny Green
JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/E6XFaJhXc5 – 12:35 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half. Second time this season James has scored 30 points in a half. Last time was Jan. 16, in 2nd half vs. Houston – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Clippers for the 11th straight time, falling Wednesday 125-118. LAL is now 41-39 and in No. 7 in the West with 2 games remaining. LeBron 33p 8r 7a; AD 17p 11r; Reaves 20p; D-Lo 15p 7a. LAC moves to No. 5, is a full game up on Lakers and own tiebreaker. GSW,… – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 125, Lakers 118
The Lakers lose to the Clippers for the 11th straight time. They drop to 41-39 and remain No. 7 in the West (they own the tiebreaker over NOP). LeBron had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. AD had 17 pts and 11 rebs.
Up next: vs. PHX on Friday. – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the second time LeBron James has scored 30-plus points in a half this season. (The other time was on Jan. 16 vs. Houston.) – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron checks out with 33 points (30 in the 2nd half), 8 boards and 7 assists in 35 minutes, after playing 38 minutes last night. It’s his first B2B since returning from the foot injury, and he did look very strong physically in the 2nd half. – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron and Kawhi guarding each other. Haven’t seen that much in recent years. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC calls timeout after Lakers start finding some offensive rhythm. The lead is 103-90 with 8:40 to play.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Led by LeBron, who had 16 points in the 3rd period after 3 at halftime, the Lakers trimmed 8 points off the halftime deficit of 19, and trail 93-82 with 12 minutes to play.
We’ll see what legs LAL have left on this 3rd game in 4 nights. – 11:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 3Q: Clippers 93, Lakers 82
Lakers won the quarter by eight. LeBron scored 16 in the quarter. Norman Powell scoring 10 (including 6-6 on FTs) in the third helped stave off the rally from getting any worse. – 11:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Clippers 93, Lakers 82
The Lakers are hanging around and making this interesting. LeBron James scored 16 points in the third and is up to 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting. AD has 15 points and 10 rebounds. Some rough Dennis Schroder minutes tonight on both sides. – 11:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Bronny wearing an as-yet-unreleased model of the LeBron 20 that he says he and his brother designed. pic.twitter.com/SRaLTSS639 – 11:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron when the refs called a shot clock violation and stopped the lakers’ fast break pic.twitter.com/AXBiddDgem – 11:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The halftime nap LeBron took in a cryogenic time machine seems to have done him some good. AK – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers have cut half of LAC 24-point lead in 4.5 minutes.
LAC leads 79-67 with 6:47 left in 3rd quarter. Lakers have upped physicality and found another level of urgency (LeBron switch) while Clippers have more turnovers (3) than buckets (2/7 FGs) in this quarter. – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What was a 24-point lead in the third quarter has been cut in half to 79-67 with 6:47 left in the third quarter. LeBron is outscoring the Clippers 10-8. – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron finding his legs, so have the Lakers, who trim the margin further, to 79-67, after Davis and Reaves scored in the paint.
Time out LAC. – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had all 10 Laker points of the 3rd Q until AD hit 1 of 2 FT’s to cut the margin to 14. – 11:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With that 3-pointer, LeBron James now has 11 points and has scored at least 10 points in 1,149 games that he has suited up in a game. James started this in Jan. of 2007. – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC took a 24-point lead, and then LeBron James decided that if he’s here he might as well throw the gun
8-1 Lakers run, capped by a LeBron 32-footer, cuts LAC lead to 77-60 with 8:55 left to play in 3rd quarter. – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron and AD are starting the second half for the Lakers. LeBron was 1-6 with 3 points in the first half. – 11:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brutal first half for the Lakers, with the Clippers using an 8-0 run at the end of the 2nd Q to take a 71-52 lead into halftime. Russell Westbrook: 12p on 5-for-9. LeBron & AD combined: 9p on 4-for-12. – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 71, Lakers 52
LAC closed the half on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 19. The Lakers that played heavy minutes last night — LeBron, AD, AR, Dennis — all look gassed. DLo has 11 points and 4 assists. Bron and AD have combined for just 9 points on 4-12 FGs. – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After getting within 11 at the 1:29 mark, LAL gave up an 8-0 run, including the 10th and 11th LAC 3’s, and enter halftime with their biggest deficit of 19.
LeBron was 1 for 6 for 3 points with 4 TO’s in 14 minutes, playing his first B2B since returning from the foot injury. – 11:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers 71, Lakers 52 at the half. Kawhi with 17 points, LeBron with 3.
Westbrook with 12, D’Angelo Russell with 11. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook has pointed to LeBron after makes multiple times… – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russ hits a jumper in LeBron’s face, points at him. Russ has 12 points on 5-9 shooting. – 11:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tired: Laker fans demanding that LeBron play the second end of a back-to-back, no questions asked, because anything else would be selfish.
(Future) Wired: Laker fans upset with LeBron playing the second end of a back-to-back, despite being too tired, which is very selfish.
AK – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC leads Lakers 37-31 at the end of 1.
Your reminder that the winner of the last 12 1st quarters between these teams has gone on to win the game.
Russell Westbrook: 10 points, 4/7 FGs, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2/2 3s. LeBron was playing Draymond defense for part of quarter – 10:36 PM
LAC leads Lakers 37-31 at the end of 1.
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after the 1st quarter:
10 — Westbrook
8 — LeBron and AD pic.twitter.com/ptMDN5OMpI – 10:36 PM
Points after the 1st quarter:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has scored or assisted on 13 of the Clippers’ first 20 points. Just hit a pull-up jumper in front of LeBron. – 10:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD unexpectedly in the lineup, Lue should counter by pulling Kawhi. Nobody will see that coming, either! BK – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
While the Clippers haven’t played since Saturday in a schedule quirk, the Lakers played both Sunday and Tuesday.
LeBron has played 67 total minutes, and AD 72.
They’ll both start alongside Russell, Reaves and Vanderbilt. – 10:01 PM
While the Clippers haven’t played since Saturday in a schedule quirk, the Lakers played both Sunday and Tuesday.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
LAL
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
D’Angelo Russell – 9:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers going with their usual starting group since LeBron’s return:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
They’re 3-0 with this lineup. – 9:37 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron, AD and DLo are all available for tonight’s LA showdown.
— 6-seed vs. 7-seed
— Both teams are 41-38
— Lakers have lost 10 straight to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/8Mwks8BTkg – 9:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have all been upgraded to available to play tonight as they seek to halt a 10-game losing streak to the Clippers. – 9:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba have all been upgraded to available, per the Lakers.
Game on. – 9:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Everybody is available for the Lakers, including LeBron, AD, Russell and Bamba. – 9:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba are all playing tonight. – 9:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at the Clippers. – 9:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba are AVAILABLE tonight against the Clippers. – 9:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers at full strength: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba will all be available for the Lakers-Clippers game tonight – 9:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both play tonight in Lakers-Clippers game with postseason seeding on the line. – 9:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the power to dictate whether they play or not. But Darvin called it “a group decision” among medical and coaching staff that determines player availability – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both true game-time decisions to play, said Darvin Ham.
With Russell and Bamba both “probable”, the expectation is they’ll be available, but no official word just yet. – 8:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron? AD?
Darvin Ham, after some preamble: “We’ll make an assessment and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/qCkgfLBEJm – 8:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba remain game-time decisions. They’ll all complete pre-game warmups – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be game-time decisions per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham says that all gametime decisions (Bron, AD) are still gametime decisions – 8:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be gametime decisions against the Clippers on Wednesday night, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Final week of season
– Lakers/Clippers
– Will LeBron & AD play?
– Playoff/seeding incentives + how their effects
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=HJg2wY… pic.twitter.com/qKhAWCBAyE – 6:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status:
Mo BAMBA – (Left Ankle Sprain) – PROBABLE
D’Angelo RUSSELL – (Left Foot Soreness) – PROBABLE
Anthony DAVIS – (Right Foot Stress Injury) – QUESTIONABLE
LeBron JAMES – (Right Foot Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers officially list both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s LA derby with the Clippers, who have won the teams’ last 10 meetings.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/wnoeMOXDeN – 4:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell and Bamba are both probable to play tonight against the Clippers.
LeBron and AD are both questionable, and will likely be game-time decisions after testing things out at the arena. – 4:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable tonight against the Clippers, according to the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable, as is Mo Bamba. – 4:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be game-time decisions tonight vs. Clippers, per source. – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron is still LeBron.”
@HowardBeck tells @VinceGoodwill why he’s not ruling out a Lakers run in the playoffs
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/YZa54pGEXN – 3:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
First 3 all finished in the top 2 for MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/yovzVdfeLo – 12:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers clinch a play-in spot (at minimum) in a win over Utah. But the victory itself left something to desire, and we wonder if it will hurt LeBron and AD’s availability vs. LAC. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Tuesday night’s win secures home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It’s also the Cavs’ 50th win, the 12th time accomplishing that in franchise history and the first since 2017-18 – the final year of the LeBron James era. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 8:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James scored the key basket against Jazz
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:48 AM
Some factions of the Los Angeles front office preferred a younger ballhandler than Conley to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sources said, and maintaining future financial wiggle room was of some priority to the Lakers. Los Angeles, having pivoted from pursuing Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn, set its sights on Minnesota’s starting ballhandler, D’Angelo Russell, instead. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 6, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron on Ty Lue saying pregame that he wasn’t going to double AD: “Y’all believed that?” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 6, 2023
Asked about the importance of the Lakers saving themselves from what should be a dog-eat-dog Play-in Tournament, LeBron James said that he doesn’t think about it as much as simply being ready for the battle beyond the regular season. “Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up,” LeBron James said after losing to the Clippers, via Micahel Corvo of ClutchPoints. “It’s been like 4,5 seasons in 1 for us. We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘This is what we need to do, this is where we’re gonna be’…Wherever we fall, we’ll be ready.” -via Clutch Points / April 6, 2023