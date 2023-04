Mark Cuban on Mavs keeping Luka Doncic long-term: 'Win championships, it's amazing how that cures all'

Asked if he gets a sense that Doncic remains optimistic about the Mavs’ long-term future, Cuban said, “Look, players don’t talk like that, just like, ‘Hey, I’m here for the next 17 years.’ He’d like to be here the whole time, but we’ve got to earn that.” How can the Mavs do that? “Win championships,” Cuban said. “It’s amazing how that cures all. I mean, before Giannis [Antetokounmpo] won, everybody was like, ‘Where’s he going? Where’s he going? He’s not staying. He’s not staying.’ [Nikola] Jokic, while they haven’t won, da, da, da, da, da. Dirk [Nowitzki] before [the Mavs won the 2010-11 title], right? “There’s no great player, no superstar, where they don’t question, ‘What are you gonna do if you haven’t won yet?”Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN