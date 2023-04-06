Mark Cuban on Mavs keeping Luka Doncic long-term: 'Win championships, it's amazing how that cures all'

Asked if he gets a sense that Doncic remains optimistic about the Mavs’ long-term future, Cuban said, “Look, players don’t talk like that, just like, ‘Hey, I’m here for the next 17 years.’ He’d like to be here the whole time, but we’ve got to earn that.” How can the Mavs do that? “Win championships,” Cuban said. “It’s amazing how that cures all. I mean, before Giannis [Antetokounmpo] won, everybody was like, ‘Where’s he going? Where’s he going? He’s not staying. He’s not staying.’ [Nikola] Jokic, while they haven’t won, da, da, da, da, da. Dirk [Nowitzki] before [the Mavs won the 2010-11 title], right? “There’s no great player, no superstar, where they don’t question, ‘What are you gonna do if you haven’t won yet?”
Marc Cuban talk to the press before the game against the Grizzlies and explained that his team needs success in order to have Doncic for the long run
Bucks secure the top, Lakers lose to Clippers, Dallas stayed alive with Doncic scoring 29
Imagine if this shot from Luka Doncic would have counted 😳
Way, way earlier tonight, moments before Mark Cuban decided to get some things off his chest about Jalen Brunson and other Mavs matters, his son Jake showed some nice 🏀 skillz. pic.twitter.com/1GfMZLgw0T – 12:29 AM
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving’s 19 points in Q4: “When we most needed him, he showed up, so it was amazing to watch.” – 11:47 PM
Luka with quite the exclamation point on the Mavs’ big win tonight 😂
Kidd says Doncic and Irving “are meant to be together. It just takes times.” – 11:09 PM
Kyrie Irving had 19 4th quarter points. Christian Wood had 12. No other Mavs player scored.
Luka Doncic went 0/2 FG in the quarter. – 11:03 PM
4. Worked it out. Keegan Murray looked overwhelmed early, missing shots and getting a couple of quick fouls trying to slow Luka. He bounced back in the second quarter and finished with 11 points on 2-for-5 from three and he added 9 rebounds. Another quality game for the rookie. – 10:56 PM
Mavs didn’t win this game because of the officials. They won it because of Kyrie. Let’s make that perfectly clear.
Officiating is still bad. Nearly as bad as Luka’s constant complaining. – 10:53 PM
Mavs duo tonight:
Kyrie — Luka —
31 PTS 29 PTS
8 AST 10 REB
6 3P 6 AST
Holding on. pic.twitter.com/X3fJnzat68 – 10:51 PM
Also it’s fitting that Huerter gets T’d up for yelling at the official after Luka has been doing it all night without punishment.
Shocking. – 10:37 PM
Mike Brown challenge. Refs missed a blatant foul to the face of Huerter, gave Hardaway the foul on a Huerter push off and then T’ed up Huerter after not giving Luka a tech when he yelled at the officials multiple times. – 10:36 PM
Mark Cuban: Mavericks never had an opportunity to re-sign Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:12 PM
Terence Davis got a tech for looking at a guy without saying anything.
He’d probably be kicked out of the league if he tried to complain like Luka does. – 10:01 PM
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
mavs.com/cuban-backs-ki… – 9:58 PM
That Luka three certainly seemed like a shot that can turn the switch for the Mavs this week, but there is still a long ways to go in this game. – 9:58 PM
How have they not called a tech on Luka? Wild. Just a really poor double standard by the officials. – 9:55 PM
3rd straight game Mavs give up 70 in 1st half & trail SAC 71-60. Kings score 44 in 2nd qtr. Were 20-29 FG. Both teams shooting over 50%, but SAC w/overwhelming offense that reminds of prime GS or 80s DEN. Doncic & Fox both with 17 to lead their teams 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM
Taylor Hendricks would be absolutely perfect for Luka and Kyrie – 9:34 PM
Yeah. I’m gonna back off my Luka criticism a bit. I’m watching the Mavericks and God himself wouldn’t be able to account for all the holes on that roster – 9:23 PM
Luka called for a foul, then grimaces after getting knee-to-knee contact with Malik Monk. Mavericks up 28-27 late in the first. – 9:03 PM
More angles of the upcoming Jordan Luka 2, via @DallasMavs
Luka’s 2nd signature shoe is expected to release this summer.
Shoe again features IsoPlate support frame & Formula23 cushioning pic.twitter.com/t0hZXKlSTk – 8:57 PM
Keegan Murray is struggling a bit. 0-for-4 from the field and two quick fouls trying to slow Luka. – 8:56 PM
FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV – 8:51 PM
Luka Doncic just scored his first bucket in a pair of Luka 2s. – 8:41 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:59 PM
In an earlier tweet, I said that Mark Cuban showed the DMN text messages that support his assertions of how the Brunson departure went down. Those texts were between Cuban and Nico Harrison, characterizing their communications with Brunson’s side — not texts from Brunson’s reps. – 7:48 PM
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 7:22 PM
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
First 3 all finished in the top 2 for MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/yovzVdfeLo – 12:56 PM
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-m… – 12:28 PM
Our @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis rewatch, react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining EuroBasket games ever 🔥
I8-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:
basketnews.com/stream/171520-… – 11:02 AM
BasketNews crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41 & Gytis react and share behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most entertaining FIBA EuroBasket games ever 🔥
18-year-old Luka Doncic & prime Goran Dragic went to an incredible toe-to-toe battle versus Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia:… – 10:57 AM
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: “Those two are meant to be together. It just takes time.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 6, 2023
StatMuse: Luka Doncic has the most points in the 1st quarter this season. Kyrie Irving has the most points in the 4th quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/EDC1uujg7u -via Twitter @statmuse / April 6, 2023
After his dad’s appearance on an FS1 debate show, Tim Hardaway Jr. requested to speak with reporters from The Dallas Morning News and ESPN to “set the record straight” about his stance on the comments. ”I disagree with it 1000%,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said “I’ve come out numerous times and told you all how much leadership Luka has shown throughout my whole entire time here in Dallas. He shows it on and off the floor, and a lot of the situations we’ve been in as a team, we wouldn’t be in without him, so let’s just set that straight. -via Dallas Morning News / April 5, 2023