Mark Cuban on Mavs re-signing Kyrie Irving: 'Everything I thought I knew about him because of everything I read was 100 percent wrong'

While the deal hasn’t paid dividends — Dallas is 8-15 since Irving joined the team — Cuban expressed a strong desire to keep Irving in Dallas. “I’d love to have him stay for sure,” Cuban said. “I’d love to have him. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He tells me he’s happy here, and I get along great with him. I think he’s a good guy. All I can tell you is everything I thought I knew about Kyrie because of everything I read was 100% wrong.” The Mavs can offer Irving as much as $272 million over five years, more than any other team due to possessing his Bird rights. But Cuban was noncommittal when asked if the Mavs could be outbid for Irving in free agency this summer. “I don’t know,” Cuban said. “I guess there’s always too high a price, depending, but now with the new CBA, it’s a different world.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Kyrie Irving: I’m one of the best scorers in the world
Highlights from our broadcast on BSSW of the show put on by Kyrie Irving. 25 points in the 2nd half, 19 in the 4Q, 31 for the game. Just such an incredibly gifted player who is a joy to watch. Irving leads the Mavs to a 123-119 win vs Sacramento pic.twitter.com/FrIJPf9Z1Q – 1:22 AM
Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’ play-in hopes alive nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/06/kyr… – 1:04 AM
Mr. 4th Quarter: Kyrie Irving’s late-game magic vs. Kings reanimates Mavs’ play-in hopes dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:36 AM
Way, way earlier tonight, moments before Mark Cuban decided to get some things off his chest about Jalen Brunson and other Mavs matters, his son Jake showed some nice 🏀 skillz. pic.twitter.com/1GfMZLgw0T – 12:29 AM
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving’s 19 points in Q4: “When we most needed him, he showed up, so it was amazing to watch.” – 11:47 PM
I don’t know if Kyrie is going to stay here beyind the end of this season whenever it comes. I do know that I enjoy the hell out of watching him and trying to describe what he does – 11:28 PM
Mr. 4th Quarter: Kyrie Irving’s late-game magic vs. Kings reanimates Mavs’ play-in hopes dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:18 PM
Kidd says Doncic and Irving “are meant to be together. It just takes times.” – 11:09 PM
Kyrie Irving had 19 4th quarter points. Christian Wood had 12. No other Mavs player scored.
Luka Doncic went 0/2 FG in the quarter. – 11:03 PM
KYRIE TOOK OVER 🪄
▪️ 31 PTS
▪️ 12-23 FG
▪️ 6-10 3PT
▪️ 8 AST
Scored 19 in the fourth quarter to help keep the Mavs’ play-in hopes alive.
pic.twitter.com/ltawrxb7gW – 10:58 PM
Gave it a shot. Despite clinching the third spot in the Western Conference playoffs the night before, the Kings didn’t lay down for the Mavs. It took an absolutely incredible performance from Kyrie Irving for Dallas to come away with a 123-119 win. Here are six quick thoughts. – 10:56 PM
Mavs didn’t win this game because of the officials. They won it because of Kyrie. Let’s make that perfectly clear.
Officiating is still bad. Nearly as bad as Luka’s constant complaining. – 10:53 PM
Pelicans win after fumbling away a six-point lead with 11 seconds left to bring on OT. Still alive for 5th.
Mavs win after a Kyrie explosion in the fourth quarter. Still alive for the play-in. – 10:51 PM
Mavs duo tonight:
Kyrie — Luka —
31 PTS 29 PTS
8 AST 10 REB
6 3P 6 AST
Holding on. pic.twitter.com/X3fJnzat68 – 10:51 PM
Kyrie Irving might have just saved the Mavericks from missing the play-in tournament. That was some magical shotmaking we just witnessed. pic.twitter.com/c7OG3PaFOx – 10:50 PM
Mavs’ play-in hopes will flicker for at least a couple more nights after Kyrie Irving scores 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Kings. – 10:50 PM
Kyrie Irving shotmaking clinic nets 25 of his 31 points in the second half and keeps Dallas’ season alive with a win over Sacramento (playing on the second night of a back-to-back).
The Mavs still need a 2-0 finish to swipe the West’s last play-in spot if Oklahoma City goes 1-1. – 10:50 PM
What a win by Dallas. They had to have it, they lacked energy in the first half down double figures, but Kyrie played incredible basketball. What a second half from Wood as well. – 10:48 PM
Season, arguably franchise, on the line. Kyrie has 16 in the 4th and counting.
youtu.be/N-E1FFNKpSA pic.twitter.com/nNWBiwRXwp – 10:46 PM
See if Kyrie isn’t going to re-sign maybe he’s playing to cost Dallas their top 10 pick. pic.twitter.com/1G3a3FJYfF – 10:46 PM
KYRIE IS LOCKED IN!
12 POINTS IN THE FOURTH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Bf7Oo4w53 – 10:39 PM
I’d say Kyrie Irving is shooting the lights out, but he’s quite literally trying to keep them on for the Mavs’ season. – 10:30 PM
Mark Cuban: Mavericks never had an opportunity to re-sign Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:12 PM
Mavericks’ governor Mark Cuban opened up Wednesday about retaining Jason Kidd, Kyrie Irving and a lot of other topics. Lots of kernels of wisdom here.
mavs.com/cuban-backs-ki… – 9:58 PM
ESPN story on Mark Cuban’s pregame chat, in which he blamed Jalen Brunson’s dad for the PG’s departure, said keeping Kyrie Irving is top summer priority but “there’s alway too high a price, depending,” and that Mavs must “earn” Luka’s long-term loyalty. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:44 PM
Taylor Hendricks would be absolutely perfect for Luka and Kyrie – 9:34 PM
The kyrie trade really hurt Dallas. Not because of anything Kyrie has done wrong (he hasn’t done anything wrong)
But because Dallas robbed Peter to pay Paul with that trade and they surrendered assets to do so – 9:31 PM
Yo I just saw Sabonis make Kyrie pick up his dribble and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone make Kyrie pick up his dribble before that – 9:19 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. after talking to Luka, Kyrie, Nico Harrison and Mavs’ group chat after his dad’s TV criticism today: “It’s disappointing I have to come out here and say [this]. I love him to death, my dad. He made a mistake. It’s his opinion, not mine.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:59 PM
In an earlier tweet, I said that Mark Cuban showed the DMN text messages that support his assertions of how the Brunson departure went down. Those texts were between Cuban and Nico Harrison, characterizing their communications with Brunson’s side — not texts from Brunson’s reps. – 7:48 PM
Mark Cuban says Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving despite years of evidence advising against it
cbssports.com/nba/news/mark-… – 7:22 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available to play tonight against Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:54 PM
That was then…Mark Cuban on Jalen Brunson choosing Knicks: ‘No hard feelings’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:52 PM
Mavs say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both available for tonight’s game against the Kings. – 6:52 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will both be available for tonight’s Mavericks-Kings game. – 6:48 PM
Mark Cuban says he believes Luka Doncic wants to spend his entire career in Dallas, “but we have to earn that.” – 6:41 PM
Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority.
Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. – 6:31 PM
Should go without saying, but Cuban’s saying it, anyway: Mavs absolutely want to keep Kyrie Irving. – 6:25 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “I want him to stay.” Asked if he’s a max player, Cuban says, “I’m not going to negotiate with you.” – 6:24 PM
Mark Cuban is blaming Rick Brunson for the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, saying “things went south when the parents got involved.” – 6:18 PM
Mark Cuban tells us that despite what was reported in the past, the Mavs never had an opportunity to sign Jalen Brunson to a 4-year extension last January. Then when the trade deadline approached in early Feb., Brunson’s side made it clear that asking price would be $18-23M. – 6:12 PM
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: “We want to keep him.”
Speaking before tonight’s Sacramento game, Cuban says Dallas acquired Irving with “the long term” in mind.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:57 PM
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as probable for today’s game against Sacramento. The Kings have yet to release their injury report after playing last night. – 2:33 PM
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Dallas still hopes to salvage play-in spot. Will Luka and Kyrie play vs. Sacramento? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:30 PM
How Mavericks’ woes are highlighted by inability to solve Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving clutch-time calculation
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-m… – 12:28 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has been elite in isolation with the Nets. On 102 possessions:
-54% score frequency
-53.4% shooting (47/88)
-92nd percentile
Dinwiddie’s 1.20 points per poss in iso ranks 2nd in the NBA among 55 players with 102 or more possessions, trailing only Kyrie (1.26). – 12:03 PM
Unfortunately for Mavericks fans, the latest example of the Kyrie Irving Effect is on full display in Dallas
(By @sportsreiter)
cbssports.com/nba/news/unfor… – 10:14 AM
