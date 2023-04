Mark Cuban on Mavs re-signing Kyrie Irving: 'Everything I thought I knew about him because of everything I read was 100 percent wrong'

While the deal hasn’t paid dividends — Dallas is 8-15 since Irving joined the team — Cuban expressed a strong desire to keep Irving in Dallas. “I’d love to have him stay for sure,” Cuban said. “I’d love to have him. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He tells me he’s happy here, and I get along great with him. I think he’s a good guy. All I can tell you is everything I thought I knew about Kyrie because of everything I read was 100% wrong.” The Mavs can offer Irving as much as $272 million over five years, more than any other team due to possessing his Bird rights. But Cuban was noncommittal when asked if the Mavs could be outbid for Irving in free agency this summer. “I don’t know,” Cuban said. “I guess there’s always too high a price, depending, but now with the new CBA, it’s a different world.”Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN