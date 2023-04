Michael Jordan 1998 Finals sneakers get record-tying bid

Back in the day, Rashad was known for his rapport with Jordan, the league’s top attraction. Will Jordan be on Rewind? “I think MIke is done after The Last Dance. I think that was his last statement,” Rashad said . “Everyone talks about who’s the best, him or LeBron [James, who this season set the NBA career scoring record]. Michael’s answer is: ‘We’ll never know. It’s two different eras. We’re never going to play against each other, so who knows,’” Rashad said. -via nexttv.com / April 6, 2023