Michael Jordan 1998 Finals sneakers get record-tying bid

The price to be like Mike has reached $1.8 million – and it could keep going up. Michael Jordan’s game-worn and autographed sneakers from Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals went up for auction via Sotheby’s on April 3, and the kicks have already received a record-setting bid. The current figure of $1.8 million would tie the record for most expensive sneakers of all time, a distinction that currently belongs to a pair of Nike Air Yeezy prototypes worn by Kanye West at the 2008 Grammys.
Source: Max Molski @ NBC Sports
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Is ‘Air’ a True Story? All About the Film Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Nike Shoes people.com/movies/air-tru… via @people – 8:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
From Bulls PR : With his first three-point make of the night at MIL, Coby White (556) moved pass Michael Jordan (555) for fifth all-time in 3FGM in Bulls history. – 8:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Carolina Crime, courtesy of Bulls PR:
With his first three-point make of the night at MIL, Coby White (556) moved pass Michael Jordan (555) for fifth all-time in 3FGM in Bulls history. – 8:08 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Michael Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all-time by a large margin… 🧵 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ytJXlIH2fU – 2:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
“We competed and beat their team but that doesn’t mean we didn’t respect and admire (Jordan) as a player.”
Isiah Thomas, 3 years ago, on Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
Why do people think the
Pistons hated them? They wanted to win, like everybody else.
detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 10:38 AM
The “Bred” Air Jordan 13s worn by the namesake in Game 2 are among the most iconic shoes in the entire Jordan catalog. He debuted the shoes during “The Last Dance” 1997-98 season and Air Jordan has continued to release different versions of the 13s over the last 25 years. With Ben Affleck’s “Air” movie about Nike’s pursuit of Jordan as a rookie releasing in theaters this week and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s first signature Jordan shoe hitting shelves on Friday, Air Jordan is getting plenty of buzz right now. -via NBC Sports / April 6, 2023
Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals ‘The Last Dance’ Game Worn and Signed Air Jordan XIIIs | Game 2 -via Sotheby’s / April 6, 2023
Back in the day, Rashad was known for his rapport with Jordan, the league’s top attraction. Will Jordan be on Rewind? “I think MIke is done after The Last Dance. I think that was his last statement,” Rashad said. “Everyone talks about who’s the best, him or LeBron [James, who this season set the NBA career scoring record]. Michael’s answer is: ‘We’ll never know. It’s two different eras. We’re never going to play against each other, so who knows,’” Rashad said. -via nexttv.com / April 6, 2023