Live stream: Nuggets 9, Suns 10

The Denver Nuggets (52-27) play against the Phoenix Suns (44-35) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Denver Nuggets 9, Phoenix Suns 10 (Q1 05:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Okogie split the defense in going end to end for the dunk.

Last year, someone takes the foul to stop him.

Okogie split the defense in going end to end for the dunk.

Last year, someone takes the foul to stop him.

Transition take foul rule changes things.

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

CP3 getting harassed by Braun: who is this dude?

KD having Watson annoy him: who is THIS dude?

CP3 getting harassed by Braun: who is this dude?

KD having Watson annoy him: who is THIS dude?

Not bad to find a couple of wing defenders in the same draft, even if they are as green as pistachio ice cream. It's 2 more than the zero Denver has had recently.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Payne back in his usual rotation spot as the sub in for CP3

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Payne is the first Suns sub in the game after not playing last game

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Okogie missed an open corner 3.

Those are the shots he’s got to knock down in the playoffs.

Okogie missed an open corner 3.

Those are the shots he's got to knock down in the playoffs.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

So far, the Suns and Nuggets are playing a basketball game

Michael Singer @msinger

Peyton Watson with back-to-back strong contests on Booker/KD. Then CB attacks the basket, finishes at the rim. The kids are alright.

Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

With Beyonce booming over the loud speakers, Aaron Gordon (shoulder) Michael Porter Jr. (heel management) working out of the post as both are out for tonight's game vs. #Nuggets

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets starters: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Zeke Nnaji is available for Denver tonight.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game in Phoenix.

Zeke Nnaji will be available.

Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight's game in Phoenix.

Zeke Nnaji will be available.

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Let me see if I can find an appropriate Peyton Watson gif for his potential start tonight for the Nuggets…

Let me see if I can find an appropriate Peyton Watson gif for his potential start tonight for the Nuggets…

Ah yes, there it is:

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said Jamal Murray thumb sprain isn’t anything long term. Said it’s more just painful and uncomfortable for him right now.

Michael Malone said Jamal Murray thumb sprain isn't anything long term. Said it's more just painful and uncomfortable for him right now.

(He's sitting courtside ride now in Phoenix with a smile on his face. He's out tonight).

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

T.J. Warren (illness) is out tonight for the Suns

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets entire starting five is out tonight at Suns. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all sitting,

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, AG, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Nuggets have downgraded Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to out tonight against the Suns. Zeke Nnaji is still listed as questionable

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams hinted that they may not play everyone in one of the next two games be it the Lakers and Clippers.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on the Suns' approach with the Nuggets missing key players tonight: "We have to try to use these games to still learn and get guys to a certain place that we feel is comfortable for them." Mentioned conditioning being a factor as well

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nuggets are now listing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as out. Gordon, KCP and MPJ still questionable.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright Nuggets fans, let’s try something.

The starters, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun will all be in the rotation in the playoffs.

Alright Nuggets fans, let's try something.

The starters, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun will all be in the rotation in the playoffs.

Who's the next player you want on the floor in the 4th quarter of a Game 6 on the road?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both officially out tonight at Suns.