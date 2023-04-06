Live stream: Nuggets 9, Suns 10

The Denver Nuggets (52-27) play against the Phoenix Suns (44-35) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023
Denver Nuggets 9, Phoenix Suns 10 (Q1 05:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie split the defense in going end to end for the dunk.
Last year, someone takes the foul to stop him.
Transition take foul rule changes things. #Suns up 10-7. – 10:13 PM
Okogie split the defense in going end to end for the dunk.
Last year, someone takes the foul to stop him.
Transition take foul rule changes things. #Suns up 10-7. – 10:13 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
CP3 getting harassed by Braun: who is this dude?
KD having Watson annoy him: who is THIS dude?
Not bad to find a couple of wing defenders in the same draft, even if they are as green as pistachio ice cream. It’s 2 more than the zero Denver has had recently. – 10:11 PM
CP3 getting harassed by Braun: who is this dude?
KD having Watson annoy him: who is THIS dude?
Not bad to find a couple of wing defenders in the same draft, even if they are as green as pistachio ice cream. It’s 2 more than the zero Denver has had recently. – 10:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne back in his usual rotation spot as the sub in for CP3 – 10:11 PM
Cam Payne back in his usual rotation spot as the sub in for CP3 – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne is the first Suns sub in the game after not playing last game – 10:11 PM
Cam Payne is the first Suns sub in the game after not playing last game – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie missed an open corner 3.
Those are the shots he’s got to knock down in the playoffs.
#Suns down 7-5. – 10:10 PM
Okogie missed an open corner 3.
Those are the shots he’s got to knock down in the playoffs.
#Suns down 7-5. – 10:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So far, the Suns and Nuggets are playing a basketball game – 10:09 PM
So far, the Suns and Nuggets are playing a basketball game – 10:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson with back-to-back strong contests on Booker/KD. Then CB attacks the basket, finishes at the rim. The kids are alright. – 10:07 PM
Peyton Watson with back-to-back strong contests on Booker/KD. Then CB attacks the basket, finishes at the rim. The kids are alright. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: T.J. Warren (illness) late scratch, Nuggets sitting starters (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:04 PM
Suns update: T.J. Warren (illness) late scratch, Nuggets sitting starters (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First start for the rook, @peytonwatson_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdZO1F0L9Z – 10:02 PM
First start for the rook, @peytonwatson_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/FdZO1F0L9Z – 10:02 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Join me for a FREE #WatchParty for NBA: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns on @millionsdotco. I’ll be answering questions, giving expert commentary and watching with you! Brought to you by @millionsdotco. Don’t miss it! Sign up here:millions.co/kyle-draper-ba… twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:00 PM
Join me for a FREE #WatchParty for NBA: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns on @millionsdotco. I’ll be answering questions, giving expert commentary and watching with you! Brought to you by @millionsdotco. Don’t miss it! Sign up here:millions.co/kyle-draper-ba… twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Beyonce booming over the loud speakers, Aaron Gordon (shoulder) Michael Porter Jr. (heel management) working out of the post as both are out for tonight’s game vs. #Suns. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/awWH6LE5cp – 9:40 PM
With Beyonce booming over the loud speakers, Aaron Gordon (shoulder) Michael Porter Jr. (heel management) working out of the post as both are out for tonight’s game vs. #Suns. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/awWH6LE5cp – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson. – 9:31 PM
Nuggets starters: Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for tonight’s Nuggets-Suns Pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=d25_1U… – 9:26 PM
Going live for tonight’s Nuggets-Suns Pregame Lounge
youtube.com/watch?v=d25_1U… – 9:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game in Phoenix.
Zeke Nnaji will be available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/aB7ciToD1R – 9:09 PM
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell–Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, and Michael Porter Jr. are OUT for tonight’s game in Phoenix.
Zeke Nnaji will be available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/aB7ciToD1R – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I like the fact we’re not forcing things.” Monty Williams. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TuJKUEsgpQ – 9:08 PM
“I like the fact we’re not forcing things.” Monty Williams. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TuJKUEsgpQ – 9:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Let me see if I can find an appropriate Peyton Watson gif for his potential start tonight for the Nuggets…
Ah yes, there it is: pic.twitter.com/3fNwVy8FFg – 8:57 PM
Let me see if I can find an appropriate Peyton Watson gif for his potential start tonight for the Nuggets…
Ah yes, there it is: pic.twitter.com/3fNwVy8FFg – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Jamal Murray thumb sprain isn’t anything long term. Said it’s more just painful and uncomfortable for him right now.
(He’s sitting courtside ride now in Phoenix with a smile on his face. He’s out tonight). – 8:51 PM
Michael Malone said Jamal Murray thumb sprain isn’t anything long term. Said it’s more just painful and uncomfortable for him right now.
(He’s sitting courtside ride now in Phoenix with a smile on his face. He’s out tonight). – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets updated injury report
#Suns T.J. Warren (illness) OUT pic.twitter.com/MZGkjBsz2F – 8:50 PM
#Nuggets updated injury report
#Suns T.J. Warren (illness) OUT pic.twitter.com/MZGkjBsz2F – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets entire starting five is out tonight at Suns. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all sitting, – 8:48 PM
Nuggets entire starting five is out tonight at Suns. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all sitting, – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, AG, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix. – 8:38 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, AG, MPJ and KCP are all out tonight vs. Phoenix. – 8:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Nuggets have downgraded Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to out tonight against the Suns. Zeke Nnaji is still listed as questionable – 8:36 PM
The Nuggets have downgraded Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to out tonight against the Suns. Zeke Nnaji is still listed as questionable – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams hinted that they may not play everyone in one of the next two games be it the Lakers and Clippers. #Suns – 8:22 PM
Monty Williams hinted that they may not play everyone in one of the next two games be it the Lakers and Clippers. #Suns – 8:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Suns’ approach with the Nuggets missing key players tonight: “We have to try to use these games to still learn and get guys to a certain place that we feel is comfortable for them.” Mentioned conditioning being a factor as well – 8:17 PM
Monty Williams on the Suns’ approach with the Nuggets missing key players tonight: “We have to try to use these games to still learn and get guys to a certain place that we feel is comfortable for them.” Mentioned conditioning being a factor as well – 8:17 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Excited to talk hoops with y’all tonight. I’ll be chatting with you all during the #Nuggets vs #Suns game. #Kings and #Celtics fans make sure you join the chat so we can talk about the season and the playoffs. Link is in bio. #NBA pic.twitter.com/VqlATG1ifJ – 8:16 PM
Excited to talk hoops with y’all tonight. I’ll be chatting with you all during the #Nuggets vs #Suns game. #Kings and #Celtics fans make sure you join the chat so we can talk about the season and the playoffs. Link is in bio. #NBA pic.twitter.com/VqlATG1ifJ – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ranking the Suns’ four possible first-round playoff matchups – bit.ly/3KEhfEs via @PHNX_Suns – 8:02 PM
Ranking the Suns’ four possible first-round playoff matchups – bit.ly/3KEhfEs via @PHNX_Suns – 8:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell is probably for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable. – 7:08 PM
D’Angelo Russell is probably for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable. – 7:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list D’Angelo Russell as probable and LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for Friday vs. PHX. Those were the same statuses for all those players going into the Clippers game yesterday, and they all played. – 7:02 PM
The Lakers list D’Angelo Russell as probable and LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for Friday vs. PHX. Those were the same statuses for all those players going into the Clippers game yesterday, and they all played. – 7:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ latest injury update for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable. D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable. – 7:00 PM
Lakers’ latest injury update for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable. D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable. – 7:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are now listing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as out. Gordon, KCP and MPJ still questionable. – 6:33 PM
Nuggets are now listing Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as out. Gordon, KCP and MPJ still questionable. – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant on why NBA ‘seemed’ tougher in 80s and 90s: ‘They got away with a lot of flagrant fouls’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 6:31 PM
Kevin Durant on why NBA ‘seemed’ tougher in 80s and 90s: ‘They got away with a lot of flagrant fouls’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 6:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright Nuggets fans, let’s try something.
The starters, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun will all be in the rotation in the playoffs.
Who’s the next player you want on the floor in the 4th quarter of a Game 6 on the road? – 6:30 PM
Alright Nuggets fans, let’s try something.
The starters, Bruce Brown, and Christian Braun will all be in the rotation in the playoffs.
Who’s the next player you want on the floor in the 4th quarter of a Game 6 on the road? – 6:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I think it’s important to be a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community… Especially in an area like sports where there isn’t a lot of open and outward support for that community.”
– @Landry Shamet
Pride Night, Supported by @PayPal 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/A4eiMiseWh – 6:11 PM
“I think it’s important to be a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community… Especially in an area like sports where there isn’t a lot of open and outward support for that community.”
– @Landry Shamet
Pride Night, Supported by @PayPal 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/A4eiMiseWh – 6:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic this season
24.8 PPG
11.9 RPG
9.8 APG
First player ever to average those numbers on over 50 FG%… he is doing it on 63.3% shooting. pic.twitter.com/ljx430RMOR – 5:34 PM
Jokic this season
24.8 PPG
11.9 RPG
9.8 APG
First player ever to average those numbers on over 50 FG%… he is doing it on 63.3% shooting. pic.twitter.com/ljx430RMOR – 5:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Minor (re. major) update on #Nuggets injury report: Joker and Jamal are out. Mike, AG and KCP are questionable. Looks like KCP is sick again. Peyton Watson, over/under 15 shots? pic.twitter.com/g9FpdYk2CI – 5:27 PM
Minor (re. major) update on #Nuggets injury report: Joker and Jamal are out. Mike, AG and KCP are questionable. Looks like KCP is sick again. Peyton Watson, over/under 15 shots? pic.twitter.com/g9FpdYk2CI – 5:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both officially out tonight at Suns. – 5:26 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both officially out tonight at Suns. – 5:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Winning seems to follow Kevin Durant 👀
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/3bLMs9GONG – 4:25 PM
Winning seems to follow Kevin Durant 👀
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/3bLMs9GONG – 4:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are now listing all 5 starters as questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. They clinched the 1 seed last night. – 4:12 PM
Nuggets are now listing all 5 starters as questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns. They clinched the 1 seed last night. – 4:12 PM