Pelicans say Zion Williamson will 'continue his rehab and conditioning regimen... updates will be provided as warranted'

Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say that “Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.” Says they will continue to monitor his progression. Updates will be provided as warranted.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The initial injury happened in January. The re-injury was in February. We still have no idea when Zion will be back on the floor. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:15 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Pelicans update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/8b5YsfKfWp – 6:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
This Zion update goes in the non-update Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/YEjVhsNUl1 – 6:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In three of the four years Zion has been in the NBA, it’s taken him much longer to return from an injury than it should have.
Something is not working. His approach. The team he’s put in place around him. New Orleans’ medical staff. Maybe all of it. – 6:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans’ David Griffin in team statement: “After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted.” – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Statement from David Griffin regarding Zion Williamson:
“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen. We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted.” – 6:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say that “Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen.”
Says they will continue to monitor his progression. Updates will be provided as warranted. – 6:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have no changes to their injury report for tomorrow’s game. Jose and Zion still out. – 5:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How dangerous can the Pelicans be in the playoffs?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why Zion Williamson is key #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gQ9ltvw4gv – 3:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Picturing a scene of Zion getting introduced for a playoff game, at an 8:30 p.m. tip-off in the Smoothie King Center, after a full French Quarter Fest day… pic.twitter.com/pE2wnkmTU7 – 9:56 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Toda New Orleans si Zion Williamson retorna a juego sin miedo a agravar su lesión….
pic.twitter.com/JnOtHR4ejD – 6:46 PM
