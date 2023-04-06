Rudy Gobert on Mike Conley: 'One of my favorite human beings'

Conley was still preparing to play against Minnesota amid it all. Not until a text message from Gobert vibrated his phone, and an emoji of bulging eyes flashed on the screen, did Conley affirm his new reality. O’Neale dialed soon after to celebrate the news. The once-upon-a-time Jazz forward rang his former center next. “I was just excited,” Gobert told Yahoo Sports. “Mike is one of my favorite human beings.”
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on why he chose to not close tonight’s win with Rudy Gobert, who sat the final four minutes of the game: pic.twitter.com/9WytJK2cV1 – 10:51 PM
Chris Finch on why he chose to not close tonight’s win with Rudy Gobert, who sat the final four minutes of the game: pic.twitter.com/9WytJK2cV1 – 10:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves go the final four minutes with Gobert on the bench (seemingly for offensive purposes) and then the final 5/6 possessions with Towns also on the bench (seemingly for defensive purposes).
And they won.
Wolves 107, Nets 102 – 9:46 PM
Wolves go the final four minutes with Gobert on the bench (seemingly for offensive purposes) and then the final 5/6 possessions with Towns also on the bench (seemingly for defensive purposes).
And they won.
Wolves 107, Nets 102 – 9:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mike Conley splits a pair and the Nets have the ball down three with 12.6 remaining.
The question: Do they go for a quick two or a three out of the timeout? – 9:43 PM
Mike Conley splits a pair and the Nets have the ball down three with 12.6 remaining.
The question: Do they go for a quick two or a three out of the timeout? – 9:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Conley makes 1 out of 2, Wolves lead 105-102 with 12.6 seconds left. – 9:42 PM
Conley makes 1 out of 2, Wolves lead 105-102 with 12.6 seconds left. – 9:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Huge play by Conley to force the ball out of bounds off Finney-Smith. Brooklyn is challenging the call with 39.6 left. – 9:37 PM
Huge play by Conley to force the ball out of bounds off Finney-Smith. Brooklyn is challenging the call with 39.6 left. – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Might have to keep Gobert on the bench and just try to outscore them down the stretch – 9:33 PM
Might have to keep Gobert on the bench and just try to outscore them down the stretch – 9:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tough couple of possessions for Gobert on offense. Couldn’t get a look underneath and then a moving screen. – 9:28 PM
Tough couple of possessions for Gobert on offense. Couldn’t get a look underneath and then a moving screen. – 9:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dorian Finney-Smith got rejected by Rudy Gobert on a dunk and took a hard fall.
Came down with his right arm hanging oddly. Asked to check out after the next stoppage. – 9:03 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith got rejected by Rudy Gobert on a dunk and took a hard fall.
Came down with his right arm hanging oddly. Asked to check out after the next stoppage. – 9:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie gets the iso vs Towns and blows by him for a dunk. Rudy Gobert barely moved from guarding Claxton in the dunker spot. Towns was not pleased. – 9:02 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie gets the iso vs Towns and blows by him for a dunk. Rudy Gobert barely moved from guarding Claxton in the dunker spot. Towns was not pleased. – 9:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie holding his ground and putting an arm bar on 266-pound Rudy Gobert forced that turnover and createf that fast break dunk for a heretofore struggling Mikal Bridges. The #Nets lead 60-51 with 9:20 left in the third. #Timberwolves – 8:54 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie holding his ground and putting an arm bar on 266-pound Rudy Gobert forced that turnover and createf that fast break dunk for a heretofore struggling Mikal Bridges. The #Nets lead 60-51 with 9:20 left in the third. #Timberwolves – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Two fouls on both Towns and Gobert in the first quarter.
If foul trouble continues, might be Nate Knight time (or Anderson at the 5). Naz obviously out, and Garza is listed as inactive. – 8:09 PM
Two fouls on both Towns and Gobert in the first quarter.
If foul trouble continues, might be Nate Knight time (or Anderson at the 5). Naz obviously out, and Garza is listed as inactive. – 8:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rotation tweak: Finch goes to Alexander-Walker as the point guard sub for Conley.
Typically, McLaughlin comes in there, and NAW comes in only for spot minutes (often tied to McDaniels’ foul trouble). – 7:57 PM
Rotation tweak: Finch goes to Alexander-Walker as the point guard sub for Conley.
Typically, McLaughlin comes in there, and NAW comes in only for spot minutes (often tied to McDaniels’ foul trouble). – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Day’Ron Sharpe grabs an offensive board and forced a foul on Rudy Gobert going for another on his 2nd possession.
That area of his game has been a massive strength. – 7:55 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe grabs an offensive board and forced a foul on Rudy Gobert going for another on his 2nd possession.
That area of his game has been a massive strength. – 7:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rudy Gobert doing the Shaq “slowly realize there’s a change of possession, then take one kinda jump sidestep, then jog back” isn’t going to cut it for the Wolves. – 7:47 PM
Rudy Gobert doing the Shaq “slowly realize there’s a change of possession, then take one kinda jump sidestep, then jog back” isn’t going to cut it for the Wolves. – 7:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When the Towns-Gobert-Edwards trio have been on the floor together since KAT returned, they’ve only scored 1.00 points per possession (awful), but have only allowed .885 PPP (excellent)
Awful-O, excellent-D for those three was also the case before KAT got hurt (1.074 O, 1.066 D) – 2:45 PM
When the Towns-Gobert-Edwards trio have been on the floor together since KAT returned, they’ve only scored 1.00 points per possession (awful), but have only allowed .885 PPP (excellent)
Awful-O, excellent-D for those three was also the case before KAT got hurt (1.074 O, 1.066 D) – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers better bring a hard hat tomorrow vs the Lakers.
Ever since that Pat Bev Charmin ad, Anthony Davis has brought an exceptionally elevated level of physicality.
Here he is going through the bigs of Chicago (Vucevic/DJJ), Minnesota (Gobert/KAT), Houston (Sengun/Smith) pic.twitter.com/o0VgDgYODO – 1:04 PM
Clippers better bring a hard hat tomorrow vs the Lakers.
Ever since that Pat Bev Charmin ad, Anthony Davis has brought an exceptionally elevated level of physicality.
Here he is going through the bigs of Chicago (Vucevic/DJJ), Minnesota (Gobert/KAT), Houston (Sengun/Smith) pic.twitter.com/o0VgDgYODO – 1:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers better bring a hard hat tomorrow vs the Lakers.
Ever since that Pat Bev Charmin ad, Anthony Davis has brought an exceptionally elevated level of physicality.
Here he is going through the bigs of Chicago (Vucevic/DJJ), Minnesota (Gobert/KAT), Houston (Sengun/Smith) pic.twitter.com/QneFDWrX0N – 1:03 PM
Clippers better bring a hard hat tomorrow vs the Lakers.
Ever since that Pat Bev Charmin ad, Anthony Davis has brought an exceptionally elevated level of physicality.
Here he is going through the bigs of Chicago (Vucevic/DJJ), Minnesota (Gobert/KAT), Houston (Sengun/Smith) pic.twitter.com/QneFDWrX0N – 1:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’m very interested to see how the Net defense prioritizes Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns as scorers while still keeping Rudy Gobert off the glass tonight against the Wolves. Great challenge for Jacque Vaughn tonight. Nets have 2 games up on Miami. – 11:14 AM
I’m very interested to see how the Net defense prioritizes Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns as scorers while still keeping Rudy Gobert off the glass tonight against the Wolves. Great challenge for Jacque Vaughn tonight. Nets have 2 games up on Miami. – 11:14 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, together again, and the teamwork required to make roster construction a reality sports.yahoo.com/how-mike-conle… – 2:43 PM
On Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, together again, and the teamwork required to make roster construction a reality sports.yahoo.com/how-mike-conle… – 2:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. – 9:20 AM
The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. – 9:20 AM
More on this storyline
“It’s human nature, sometimes we take things for granted. We take our situation or our teammates, the connection that we had, our friends and family, we take a lot of things for granted,” Gobert said. “And when it’s not there anymore, you realize what you had.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 6, 2023
While the Timberwolves’ marriage with Conley has been an amazing one so far, the impact has been tough for the NBA veteran and his family to deal with daily. It was challenging enough for his wife, Mary, to be left with three young boys — Noah, 6, Myles, 4, and Elijah, 2 — while their father went on Jazz road trips. With the trade happening in the middle of the school year, Conley had to go to Minneapolis by himself. His wife and kids have visited Minneapolis once, but also have another upcoming trip. Most communication with his wife and children has been on FaceTime. -via Andscape / March 31, 2023
Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert on sitting at the end: “I want to be out there, but we have so much talent in this locker room that if once in a while coach decides to not put me out there, I’m still going to give the best energy I can for my team. I would expect the same from anybody else.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 5, 2023
Chris Hine: Both Rudy Gobert ($25,000) and Chris Finch ($15,000) were fined by the NBA for their comments about officiating after Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 31, 2023