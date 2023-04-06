Live stream: Thunder 55, Jazz 52

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) play against the Utah Jazz (36-43) at Vivint Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 6, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 55, Utah Jazz 52 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC’s play-in chances are on the line in the second half.

Biggest 24 minutes of the season for the Thunder. – OKC’s play-in chances are on the line in the second half.Biggest 24 minutes of the season for the Thunder. – 10:12 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The indigenous halftime show at the @utahjazz game >>>>.

Also, the MC could do this full-time, great energy. – The indigenous halftime show at the @utahjazz game >>>>.Also, the MC could do this full-time, great energy. – 10:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Jazz have a 36-16 edge in paint points. Don’t see that very often. OKC is 8-of-20 in the paint. – The Jazz have a 36-16 edge in paint points. Don’t see that very often. OKC is 8-of-20 in the paint. – 10:11 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 55, Jazz 52

SGA – 9 points, 4 assists

Giddey – 9 points, 4 assists

Joe – 11 points

Waters III – 7 points

Dunn – 11 points, 5 assists

Olynyk – 14 points, 4 assists – HALF: Thunder 55, Jazz 52SGA – 9 points, 4 assistsGiddey – 9 points, 4 assistsJoe – 11 pointsWaters III – 7 pointsDunn – 11 points, 5 assistsOlynyk – 14 points, 4 assists – 10:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

An absolute unraveling. OKC has nearly blown the entire 16 point lead they grew. Consistent pressure or foot on the gas is a skill, gotta learn how to do that. Also have to learn how to roll with this punch. Let’s see if they can in the second half of a must win game. – An absolute unraveling. OKC has nearly blown the entire 16 point lead they grew. Consistent pressure or foot on the gas is a skill, gotta learn how to do that. Also have to learn how to roll with this punch. Let’s see if they can in the second half of a must win game. – 10:08 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

The Jazz closed the first half on a 13-2 run — because of course they did — and OKC’s lead is down to 55-52 at the half.

Olynyk has 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Dunn has 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. – The Jazz closed the first half on a 13-2 run — because of course they did — and OKC’s lead is down to 55-52 at the half.Olynyk has 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Dunn has 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. – 10:08 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Thunder 55, Jazz 52. Between Utah’s defense ratcheting up quite a bit, and OKC simply missing some easy looks, the Thunder shoot just 8-24 in 2Q. And what was a 16-point deficit for the Jazz is now a single-possession game. Dunn 11p/4r/5a for Utah. Joe 11p for OKC. – HALFTIME: Thunder 55, Jazz 52. Between Utah’s defense ratcheting up quite a bit, and OKC simply missing some easy looks, the Thunder shoot just 8-24 in 2Q. And what was a 16-point deficit for the Jazz is now a single-possession game. Dunn 11p/4r/5a for Utah. Joe 11p for OKC. – 10:08 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

OKC up 55-52 at the half on the shorthanded Jazz. Jazz went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter.

Olynyk has 15/5/4, Dunn has 11/4/5. Put a triple double watch on both. – OKC up 55-52 at the half on the shorthanded Jazz. Jazz went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter.Olynyk has 15/5/4, Dunn has 11/4/5. Put a triple double watch on both. – 10:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Salt Lake: the Jazz trail the Thunder 55-52….we have triple double watch from two players so far. Kris dunn and Kelly Olynyk – Halftime in Salt Lake: the Jazz trail the Thunder 55-52….we have triple double watch from two players so far. Kris dunn and Kelly Olynyk – 10:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

After trailing by as much as 16 points (45-29), Utah has pulled to within 55-52 at halftime against OKC. I don’t think I need to explain the ramifications of this game. – After trailing by as much as 16 points (45-29), Utah has pulled to within 55-52 at halftime against OKC. I don’t think I need to explain the ramifications of this game. – 10:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Thunder 55, Jazz 52

Utah closed the half on a 14-2 run. – Halftime: Thunder 55, Jazz 52Utah closed the half on a 14-2 run. – 10:07 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jazz finish the half on a 14-2 run – Jazz finish the half on a 14-2 run – 10:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thes Jazz never say die. What a run to close the half. OKC has to get back on track. Talked about it today on Locked on Thunder, this young team is in unfamiliar territory. – Thes Jazz never say die. What a run to close the half. OKC has to get back on track. Talked about it today on Locked on Thunder, this young team is in unfamiliar territory. – 10:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz’s zone has completely stifled the OKC offense… and Jazz, after being down 16, have cut the lead to four. – Jazz’s zone has completely stifled the OKC offense… and Jazz, after being down 16, have cut the lead to four. – 10:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Love OKC using Jaylin Williams at the nail to beat a zone. OKC did that with Kenrich a lot. This time J-Will fires a bounce pass to Dort who finished at the rim. – Love OKC using Jaylin Williams at the nail to beat a zone. OKC did that with Kenrich a lot. This time J-Will fires a bounce pass to Dort who finished at the rim. – 10:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Love that action, SGA directed the ball back up top to Dub, looked like he was coming up to set a screen, Dort cuts to replace and has an open lane so Dub finds him. Would have been a good finish if not for a little shuffle of the feet. – Love that action, SGA directed the ball back up top to Dub, looked like he was coming up to set a screen, Dort cuts to replace and has an open lane so Dub finds him. Would have been a good finish if not for a little shuffle of the feet. – 10:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Sheesh Isaiah Joe swished that 3 in with a hand in his face – Sheesh Isaiah Joe swished that 3 in with a hand in his face – 9:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

EARLY challenge from Mark Daigneault, he should win it and get OKC the ball back. OKC is already up 45-29, getting the ball back and cashing in on this possession would be massive. Basketball is obviously a game of runs, but that is a big swing. – EARLY challenge from Mark Daigneault, he should win it and get OKC the ball back. OKC is already up 45-29, getting the ball back and cashing in on this possession would be massive. Basketball is obviously a game of runs, but that is a big swing. – 9:51 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Joel Embiid had 21 tonight, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 9 thus far in the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race at 9:50pm.

TATUM 2,204

Embiid 2,183

Doncic 2,125

SGA 2,122 – Joel Embiid had 21 tonight, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 9 thus far in the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race at 9:50pm.TATUM 2,204Embiid 2,183Doncic 2,125SGA 2,122 – 9:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

7:58 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Thunder 45-29 – 7:58 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Thunder 45-29 – 9:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Oh lord, how did Josh Giddey make that pass???? Isaiah Joe nailed it. – Oh lord, how did Josh Giddey make that pass???? Isaiah Joe nailed it. – 9:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

OKC is suddenly 8-15 from deep and leading 45-29 – OKC is suddenly 8-15 from deep and leading 45-29 – 9:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Wiggins, Dort, SGA, picking up Jazzmen in the backcourt. That is setting the tone, that is providing the energy and urgency this team lacked a week ago. – Wiggins, Dort, SGA, picking up Jazzmen in the backcourt. That is setting the tone, that is providing the energy and urgency this team lacked a week ago. – 9:47 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Dario Saric in 19 seconds:

*Splashes 3 pointer

*Blocks Ochai Agbaji’s shot

*Grabs the rebound

*Halfcourt pass for an Aaron Wiggins dunk – Dario Saric in 19 seconds:*Splashes 3 pointer*Blocks Ochai Agbaji’s shot*Grabs the rebound*Halfcourt pass for an Aaron Wiggins dunk – 9:45 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Great start to the second quarter for OKC, they are up 40-29. 9:44 PM Great start to the second quarter for OKC, they are up 40-29. pic.twitter.com/1IKopCqSar

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Transition dunk for Wiggins

OKC opens up a 40-29 lead

Jazz calls timeout with 9:42 left in 2Q – Transition dunk for WigginsOKC opens up a 40-29 leadJazz calls timeout with 9:42 left in 2Q – 9:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder has opened up a 40-29 lead.

OKC is 7-of-14 from three

Utah is 2-of-10 from three – The Thunder has opened up a 40-29 lead.OKC is 7-of-14 from threeUtah is 2-of-10 from three – 9:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Isaiah Joe hits a big 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer.

SGA was tripled teamed in the paint and found Joe with a second left on the clock.

Thunder up 32-25. – Isaiah Joe hits a big 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer.SGA was tripled teamed in the paint and found Joe with a second left on the clock.Thunder up 32-25. – 9:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Thunder 32, Jazz 25. Utah was pretty sparky in that period despite shooting just 2-10 from deep. In their favor — 18 PITP and Oklahoma City shooting just 37.0% overall. Dunn and Fontecchio lead the Jazz with 5p apiece. SGA has 9p/3a/2r for OKC. – End 1Q: Thunder 32, Jazz 25. Utah was pretty sparky in that period despite shooting just 2-10 from deep. In their favor — 18 PITP and Oklahoma City shooting just 37.0% overall. Dunn and Fontecchio lead the Jazz with 5p apiece. SGA has 9p/3a/2r for OKC. – 9:38 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Jazz 25

SGA – 9 points, 3 assists

Giddey – 6 points

JDub – 6 points

Dunn – 5 points, 3 assists

Fontecchio – 5 points – End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Jazz 25SGA – 9 points, 3 assistsGiddey – 6 pointsJDub – 6 pointsDunn – 5 points, 3 assistsFontecchio – 5 points – 9:38 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Shai comes off the screen to find Zai for three at the buzzer! – Shai comes off the screen to find Zai for three at the buzzer! – 9:38 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Joe hits a three to end the first quarter and the Jazz trail the Thunder 32-25 after the initial 12 minutes – Joe hits a three to end the first quarter and the Jazz trail the Thunder 32-25 after the initial 12 minutes – 9:38 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Three of the Thunder players on the court have man buns.

#Analytics – 9:37 PM Three of the Thunder players on the court have man buns.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I really like the Jazz putting the ball in Agbaji’s hands to run the point. Don’t care about the results – I really like the Jazz putting the ball in Agbaji’s hands to run the point. Don’t care about the results – 9:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The Jazz are doubling SGA every time he touches the ball lol insane – The Jazz are doubling SGA every time he touches the ball lol insane – 9:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 30 point per game scorer, just absolutely harassed Ochai. His willingness to give that effort on defense is special. – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 30 point per game scorer, just absolutely harassed Ochai. His willingness to give that effort on defense is special. – 9:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

We are getting point Ochai Agbaji – We are getting point Ochai Agbaji – 9:26 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Looks like Ochai Agbaji is playing backup point guard tonight for the Jazz with Sexton/THT out. – Looks like Ochai Agbaji is playing backup point guard tonight for the Jazz with Sexton/THT out. – 9:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Huge game from Jaylin Williams early on, and OKC needs it against this big Utah squad. Charge drawn, two 3’s, and you can see and hear him communicating on defense to help rotations. Fighting for positioning well on box outs too. – Huge game from Jaylin Williams early on, and OKC needs it against this big Utah squad. Charge drawn, two 3’s, and you can see and hear him communicating on defense to help rotations. Fighting for positioning well on box outs too. – 9:26 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Jaylin Williams channeling his inner P.O.D.

Here comes the boom. – Jaylin Williams channeling his inner P.O.D.Here comes the boom. – 9:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jaylin Williams in 2 minutes: a drawn charge that took away a Jazz dunk and two 3 pointers.

JWill personally responsible for an 8 point swing for OKC. – Jaylin Williams in 2 minutes: a drawn charge that took away a Jazz dunk and two 3 pointers.JWill personally responsible for an 8 point swing for OKC. – 9:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

HUGE Jaylin Williams charge to take away a lob play by Utah. Such a weapon, Utah had him dead to rights 2-on-1, but he gets the stop from the ground. – HUGE Jaylin Williams charge to take away a lob play by Utah. Such a weapon, Utah had him dead to rights 2-on-1, but he gets the stop from the ground. – 9:22 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

JWill draws the charge on Olynyk – JWill draws the charge on Olynyk – 9:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

On a Thunder inbound play, SGA cuts to the hoop totally unguarded for a dunk, prompting Will Hardy to call an exasperated timeout. It’s 10-10 with 7:43 left 1Q, but OKC has gotten a ton of good looks that mostly just haven’t gone in (4-11 FGs). – On a Thunder inbound play, SGA cuts to the hoop totally unguarded for a dunk, prompting Will Hardy to call an exasperated timeout. It’s 10-10 with 7:43 left 1Q, but OKC has gotten a ton of good looks that mostly just haven’t gone in (4-11 FGs). – 9:19 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

It’s a 10-10 game as Jazz call timeout with 7:43 left in the 1Q

Jazz have scored all their points inside the paint, where they’ve shot 5-of-6 thus far – It’s a 10-10 game as Jazz call timeout with 7:43 left in the 1QJazz have scored all their points inside the paint, where they’ve shot 5-of-6 thus far – 9:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey inbounds passes is the most efficient offense in the NBA. – Josh Giddey inbounds passes is the most efficient offense in the NBA. – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

7:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz and Thunder are tied at 10-10 – 7:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz and Thunder are tied at 10-10 – 9:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Great start by OKC, Josh Giddey attacked strong, Lu Dort picked up Dunn at the logo, the team has a lot more juice early than they have had in these situations over the past week. – Great start by OKC, Josh Giddey attacked strong, Lu Dort picked up Dunn at the logo, the team has a lot more juice early than they have had in these situations over the past week. – 9:13 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARRRRREEEEEEEEEE STARRRRRTTTTIIINNGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 9:09 PM THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARRRRREEEEEEEEEE STARRRRRTTTTIIINNGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/80GgTlTaDi

Brad Townsend @townbrad

At the start of the season would not have envisioned watching Thunder-Jazz on April 6, but here we are. – At the start of the season would not have envisioned watching Thunder-Jazz on April 6, but here we are. – 8:38 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jazz starting lineup:

Kris Dunn

Ochai Agbaji

Luka Samanic

Kelly Olynyk

Udoka Azubuike – Jazz starting lineup:Kris DunnOchai AgbajiLuka SamanicKelly OlynykUdoka Azubuike – 8:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Jazz

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill – OKC starters vs JazzSGADortGiddeyJDubJWill – 8:33 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝Matching their physicality, getting guys out of the lane, and setting the tone early is going to be a huge aspect for us.❞

@NickAGallo checks in with Jalen Williams to discuss the mentality heading into tonight’s matchup with the Utah Jazz. 8:30 PM ❝Matching their physicality, getting guys out of the lane, and setting the tone early is going to be a huge aspect for us.❞@NickAGallo checks in with Jalen Williams to discuss the mentality heading into tonight’s matchup with the Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/5RtsgZBfND

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Utah Jazz will be missing the following players tonight against Oklahoma City:

Talen Horton-Tucker

Lauri Markkanen

Jordan Clarkson

Walker Kessler

Collin Sexton

Rudy Gay – The Utah Jazz will be missing the following players tonight against Oklahoma City:Talen Horton-TuckerLauri MarkkanenJordan ClarksonWalker KesslerCollin SextonRudy Gay – 8:05 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Annnndddddddd Talen Horton-Tucker has been downgraded to out because of ankle soreness – Annnndddddddd Talen Horton-Tucker has been downgraded to out because of ankle soreness – 8:04 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Tonight’s Jazz game theme is “Kinship: Celebrating the People,” the Jazz say.

“The night will be a cultural celebration of the Tribal Nations of Utah featuring live performances from community members and educational conversations.” – Tonight’s Jazz game theme is “Kinship: Celebrating the People,” the Jazz say.“The night will be a cultural celebration of the Tribal Nations of Utah featuring live performances from community members and educational conversations.” – 7:58 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Utah Jazz All Star Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this off season, he told @ramonashelburne. More from NBA Today:

Full story on es.pn/43gF5Oe pic.twitter.com/IYWYfEDjeT – 7:52 PM Utah Jazz All Star Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this off season, he told @ramonashelburne. More from NBA Today:Full story on ESPN.com

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Aleksej Pokusevski’s left knee contusion is unrelated to Poku’s previous left leg injury. Poku was out Tuesday and he’s out tonight. – Mark Daigneault said Aleksej Pokusevski’s left knee contusion is unrelated to Poku’s previous left leg injury. Poku was out Tuesday and he’s out tonight. – 7:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Walden reported back in September that Lauri Markkanen was likely to complete his compulsory Finnish military service this offseason. pic.twitter.com/tNseG5ndzb – 7:16 PM Eric Walden reported back in September that Lauri Markkanen was likely to complete his compulsory Finnish military service this offseason. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lu Dort is available to play tonight – Lu Dort is available to play tonight – 6:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Talen Horton-Tucker is now questionable vs OKC tonight. – Talen Horton-Tucker is now questionable vs OKC tonight. – 6:39 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz have just downgraded Talen Horton-Tucker to questionable for tonight’s game vs. OKC. – Jazz have just downgraded Talen Horton-Tucker to questionable for tonight’s game vs. OKC. – 6:38 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6):

*QUESTIONABLE – Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle soreness)

OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)

OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring – injury maintenance )

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

OUT – Rudy Gay… 6:37 PM UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6):*QUESTIONABLE – Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle soreness)OUT – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring – injury maintenance )OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)OUT – Rudy Gay… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

ESPN picks up Celtics-Hawks and Jazz-Lakers games Sunday afternoon at 1 and 3:30 ET, respectively. – ESPN picks up Celtics-Hawks and Jazz-Lakers games Sunday afternoon at 1 and 3:30 ET, respectively. – 6:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Potentially big news for OKC:

Bucks are resting Giannis, Middleton, Jrue and Lopez vs the Grizzlies tomorrow.

If Memphis beat the Bucks, they will have the #2 seed wrapped up and have nothing to play for vs OKC in the season finale.

OKC has to beat Utah tonight first though. – Potentially big news for OKC:Bucks are resting Giannis, Middleton, Jrue and Lopez vs the Grizzlies tomorrow.If Memphis beat the Bucks, they will have the #2 seed wrapped up and have nothing to play for vs OKC in the season finale.OKC has to beat Utah tonight first though. – 6:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lu Dort is available to play vs the Jazz tonight. – Lu Dort is available to play vs the Jazz tonight. – 6:31 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NBA – in NFL-type closing day style – will play all 15 games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 on Sunday, the final day of season.Heat-Magic will be on Bally Sports Sun at 1. ESPN, nationally, will carry Atlanta-Boston at 1 & Utah-Lakers at 3:30. Monday is off day, and 7-8 play-ins are Tuesday – NBA – in NFL-type closing day style – will play all 15 games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 on Sunday, the final day of season.Heat-Magic will be on Bally Sports Sun at 1. ESPN, nationally, will carry Atlanta-Boston at 1 & Utah-Lakers at 3:30. Monday is off day, and 7-8 play-ins are Tuesday – 6:07 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Jordan Poole tallied 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors secure a pivotal victory over the Thunder in the final home game of the regular season. 6:00 PM Jordan Poole tallied 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors secure a pivotal victory over the Thunder in the final home game of the regular season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New episode of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show with @jkylemann is up! We nitpicked Victor Wembanyama’s biggest weakness and also discussed:

-The biggest risers and fallers post-Madness

-The ceiling for a drop coverage 5

-Connective wings

-Teams on the play-in bubble like OKC + Utah… 6:00 PM New episode of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show with @jkylemann is up! We nitpicked Victor Wembanyama’s biggest weakness and also discussed:-The biggest risers and fallers post-Madness-The ceiling for a drop coverage 5-Connective wings-Teams on the play-in bubble like OKC + Utah… pic.twitter.com/UnEyQAcF03

David Locke @DLocke09

Friday edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ will be the final regular season version of ask Locked On Jazz so send in your questions with 5:14 PM #askloj Friday edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ will be the final regular season version of ask Locked On Jazz so send in your questions with #askloj Please include

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Find out what has the people going by listening to today’s Locked on Thunder 🫡 5:08 PM Find out what has the people going by listening to today’s Locked on Thunder 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MiyXiyx9tu

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told @ramonashelburne.

More info 🔗: pic.twitter.com/ehBJ7PMJzC – 4:51 PM Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen intends to fulfill his mandatory service in the Finnish military this offseason, he told @ramonashelburne.More info 🔗: es.pn/43gF5Oe

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Jazz (H) Away 90s Throwbacks vs. Thunder (A) Alternate Road Oranges

7.6/10 4:35 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Jazz (H) Away 90s Throwbacks vs. Thunder (A) Alternate Road Oranges7.6/10 pic.twitter.com/tVmzmoUQT8

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

“Anytime you have a chance to compete, whether it’s to make the playoffs, go into the next round… anytime you have a chance to put on a Jazz jersey, suit up in the NBA… you do that.” – @KellyOlynyk

“Anytime you have a chance to compete, whether it’s to make the playoffs, go into the next round… anytime you have a chance to put on a Jazz jersey, suit up in the NBA… you do that.” – @KellyOlynyk #ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 3:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This is why I point out that he plays bigger than he is, and I do not think he will be played off the floor in playoff situations which is huge for a Sharpshooter.

Isaiah Joe has also drawn 32 offensive fouls, ranking him 26th in the league. – This is why I point out that he plays bigger than he is, and I do not think he will be played off the floor in playoff situations which is huge for a Sharpshooter.Isaiah Joe has also drawn 32 offensive fouls, ranking him 26th in the league. – 3:10 PM