76ers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) play against the Atlanta Hawks (41-39) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
just some @nbagleague champs in the building. 🏆
@blue_coats | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/qhVTtE9635 – 7:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
✅ Win the @nbagleague championship
✅ Fly to Atlanta
@CoachJoerger with a special message to the champion @blue_coats on tonight’s courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/QsSkx7l0Cv – 7:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Sixers starters. pic.twitter.com/xG9sMBpMSF – 7:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only should mostly lock up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only, and mostly locks up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nine of the 10 players listed above played in their team’s most recent game.
Caruso missed the Bulls’ most recent game but played in their last game with playoff implications (Tuesday vs. Hawks) – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Georges Niang
🔔 @Jalen McDaniels
🔔 @Bball_paul
🔔 Jaden Springer
🔔 @Shake Milton
@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/ZqkxqeEzvC – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said two-way players Mac McClung and Louis King are indeed available tonight.
Rivers joked that he might have to play with all the Sixers sitting. – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers forward Tobias Harris and guard De’Anthony Melton will miss tonight’s game vs Atlanta Hawks and guard Jaden Springer is available. – 5:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had incredible seasons that are more than deserving of basketball’s most prominent individual award.
Who’s getting @MichaelVPina’s vote?
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/7/2… – 5:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Newly-crowned @nbagleague champs Jaden Springer, Louis King, and Mac McClung are getting warmed up with the @Philadelphia 76ers in Atlanta.
They won the G League Finals with the @blue_coats last night. pic.twitter.com/6ANMUj90jF – 5:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Louis King and Mac McClung #pregameworkoutflow pic.twitter.com/FBGdtTgKmM – 5:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Donovan Williams taps the ball off the glass then dunks it. pic.twitter.com/djBOgrkwXY – 5:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Mac McClung pregame workout . pic.twitter.com/8EzdgArbrh – 5:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mac McClung is in the building. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3u3TC9jylc – 5:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Garrison Mathews, Trent Forrest, Tyrese Martin, Donovan Williams run 4v4 possessions against the basketball staffers. A score is a point for them; a miss is a point for the staff. Nick Van Exel is the ref. pic.twitter.com/hsLr7g5IaJ – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Was Thursday in Philadelphia a tease or the real Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers will play Atlanta Hawks without four starters, including Joel Embiid and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
MVP stuff
Joel Embiid – Games: 66, minutes: 2,284
Nikola Jokic – Games 68, minutes: 2,296
Giannis – Games 63, minutes 2,024
So Joker has played 12 minutes more than Joel.
And both Joker and Joel have played at least 260 more min. than Giannis. – 3:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the James Harden-Joel Embiid duo #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/07/hea… via @SixersWire – 3:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Brittany Andrews began working for @PennMedicine in May 2022. As a Human Resources Coordinator, she is responsible for a broad range of administrative duties to support the day-to-day operations of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Human Resources Team. Brittany is… pic.twitter.com/PSbV6X6uQD – 3:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
playoffs here we come. 👀
🎟️ enter to win tickets here: https://t.co/JbjfgWaWkh | @Toyota pic.twitter.com/16Fdhn0sT7 – 2:57 PM
playoffs here we come. 👀
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PJ Tucker tonight. Methinks Atlanta, who is an -11.5 point favorite, will lock up the No. 8 seed tonight.
Raptors basically locked into the 9 seed with nothing to play for (except lottery odds) – 2:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/3h9RydBPTn – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doozy of an injury report for the Sixers tonight.
Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker are all out.
De’Anthony Melton is doubtful.
Tobias Harris and Jaden Springer are questionable.
Shake Milton is not listed and is going to get some buckets. – 1:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
some fun embiid stats from the piece: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/7/2… pic.twitter.com/6A3DBRHu3Y – 1:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Games impacting C’s tonight:
Magic @ Nets, Heat @ Wizards: Nets win or Miami loss gives Nets 6th and Heat 7th. Heat win/Nets loss keeps 6th alive for Miami.
76ers @ Hawks: Hawks win or Raptors loss to C’s gives Atlanta 8th. – 1:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden.PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey will all miss tonight’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Tobias Harris is listed as questionable. So is Jaden Springer. #Sixers – 1:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As for the G League guys:
Jaden Springer is questionable due to ankle sprain.
Mac McClung and Louis King are not listed – 1:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Crowded #Sixers injury report tonight vs. #Hawks:
Embiid, Maxey, Tucker, and Harden are out
Tobias Harris is questionable
De’Anthony Melton is doubtful – 1:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers’ initial injury report for tonight:
Harden, Embiid, Maxey, Tucker out.
Melton doubtful, Harris and Springer questionable. – 1:33 PM
