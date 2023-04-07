76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,894,171 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,654,544 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@basketballtalk
Butler scores 24, Miami makes playoff statement with easy win vs. 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/but… – 2:40 AM