76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 7, 2023- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $2,894,171 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,654,544 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin
@basketballtalk
Butler scores 24, Miami makes playoff statement with easy win vs. 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/but…2:40 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home