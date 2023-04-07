Live stream: Bulls 30, Mavericks 45

The Chicago Bulls (38-42) play against the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Chicago Bulls 30, Dallas Mavericks 45 (Q2 08:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Joel Embiid will win the scoring title this season at 33.1 ppg. That basket to start the 2nd quarter gave Luka 13 points and a 32.39 average for the season, which is where he’ll finish if he sits out Sunday. Damian Lillard is third in scoring at 32.2 points per game. – 9:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas’ 26-9 run has pushed its lead to 39-28, to the chagrin of many of you out there and apparently at least a couple of folks who made the “organizational decision” to sit 5 key players tonight. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this is cinema. JaVale McGee drills his second three of the season and the Mavs now lead by double digits. pic.twitter.com/dNSR11MGAb – 9:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
That Luka season coming off a conference finals appearance is among the most disappointing in recent memory.
Individually he was great!
But also shows he’s not quite yet that dude who just guarantees you 45+ and a playoff spot. – 9:12 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[start of the second quarter in mavs-bulls]
j-kidd: okay, luka, come sit down, you’re done
luka: pic.twitter.com/aTK4DqPEsj – 9:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
11 for Luka Doncic in the first quarter tonight. If he does not return, as Jason Kidd said he would not, and Jayson Tatum’s night is over after playing the first half, here’s the NBA scoring race with two days left… pic.twitter.com/xXil5lNxKc – 9:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Luka Doncic has just been subbed out 35 seconds into the 2nd quarter in Dallas. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From what Jason Kidd said before the game, that’s it for Doncic for the night: 13 points and 5 rebounds in 12 minutes.
And if he’s done for the season, he scored 2,138 points in 66 games, an average of 32.39 points. – 9:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Mavs are leading after the first quarter tonight vs. Chicago.
If Dallas holds on to win, they’d enter the final day of the regular season tied with OKC for a spot in the play-in tournament.
Yet, instead of trying to win, they’re benching all their best players.
Crazy. pic.twitter.com/Yad8RvAJHK – 9:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic stayed in to start the second quarter, got a bucket, took a foul and checked out. His season is over, barring a change in plans.
Maybe the Mavs were trying to get him a standing ovation? That didn’t happen. There was a smattering of confused clapping. – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A triple from the G League MVP 👌
@carlikjones | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TlIyL9rlwe – 9:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls trail by 3 after 1st. Halftime future Hall of Famer @DeMar_DeRozan talks Dirk and going back to Toronto to play against his former team that drafted him and traded him in an elimination game. @670TheScore @chicagobulls radio network. – 9:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic this season:
— 33/9/8
— 2nd in PPG
— 1st in RPG among guards
— 6th in APG
Most PPG ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/rxo1u9r13p – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That was unusual. Doncic waved to someone in the crowd just before missing the free-throw. Whomever the person seemed persistent, kept yelling until Doncic looked over. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are on a 14-0 blitz to go up 24-17. Luka on the court for another 2:06. Then it’ll be up to the others to decide this game. – 8:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby with the shifty finish 🔥
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/hPEJ65Ge6c – 8:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ve got a national champ in the house 🏆
@LSUwbkb // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/X4uEUUqhgQ – 8:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chicago 17, Dallas 10. Things are going according to plan, one might say. – 8:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As long as the Mavs built a 60 or 70-point lead in this first quarter before Luka checks out, they should be good. – 8:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.
1. Milwaukee
2. BOSTON
3. Philadelphia
4. Cleveland
5. New York
6. Brooklyn
————–
7. Miami
8. Atlanta
9. Toronto
10. Chicago pic.twitter.com/zhR8rtAPy1 – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/07/luk… – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics lead Raptors 68-40 at halftime so it’s looking even more likely that Bulls will play Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday for 9/10 play-in game. – 8:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is rolling from Dallas @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/PeahyYebt4 – 8:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls play the long game in Dallas, resting three starters … plus, some Coby White stuff…
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 8:21 PM
Bulls play the long game in Dallas, resting three starters … plus, some Coby White stuff…
Read it:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Your Maverick starters tonight: Bullock, Hardy, Ntilikina, Doncic, Powell. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Putting in pregame work.
@CobyWhite | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/X8KvGoU5Pa – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Well, unless Luka scores 59 in the first quarter (unlikely), congrats to Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title. – 8:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/BBzBWp67Wi – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardy, Bullock, Powell, Ntilikina, Doncic
CHI starters: Dosunmu, Williams, Vucevic, White, Caruso
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Dallas.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/iBi0MD3nX6 – 8:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic ‘probably’ done for season after Mavericks’ first quarter, Jason Kidd says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not sure that 1st quarter is the role or style Steve Clifford is looking for from Kai Jones. An early shot clock 3 and took some shots which didn’t feel like they came as part of the offense. – 7:39 PM
I’m not sure that 1st quarter is the role or style Steve Clifford is looking for from Kai Jones. An early shot clock 3 and took some shots which didn’t feel like they came as part of the offense. – 7:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore HC Billy Donovan on who’s in- who’s out – on Vooch’s goal to play and start all 82 games.. Halftime: DeMar DeRozan on HOF Dirk Nowitzki and thoughts on possibly playing at Toronto in play in game . 7:15 pre. – 7:30 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Mavericks are having a much worse season than the Spurs, by the way – 7:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
cannot overstate importance of losing tonight for Dallas
despite Luka news, theyre STILL 3-point favorites
if they win, they drop to T-11th in lottery standings which means theyll likely need a Top 4 lottery ball to get into Top 10 protection. Spurs last game not easy L either. pic.twitter.com/hKIiUuhHIu – 7:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Here’s Jason Kidd’s answer on how Luka Doncic reacted to the Mavs’ organizational decision to pull the plug three days after the All-NBA guard declared he wanted to play as long as there were even the slimmest postseason hopes: pic.twitter.com/9hUUBqts4m – 7:24 PM
Here’s Jason Kidd’s answer on how Luka Doncic reacted to the Mavs’ organizational decision to pull the plug three days after the All-NBA guard declared he wanted to play as long as there were even the slimmest postseason hopes: pic.twitter.com/9hUUBqts4m – 7:24 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter against the Bulls and then be “done for the season,” HC Jason Kidd announced.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan tells reporters in Dallas that Nikola Vucevic is playing and Alex Caruso is too but his minutes will be monitored. – 7:11 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
I wouldn’t be surprised if the NBA fines the Mavericks for not playing certain players in tonight’s game with postseason still at stake. Not talking about players with injuries. Christian Wood and Josh Green are healthy scratches. – 7:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Listening to Donovan, it seems the reason Vuc is playing is because he has a chance to play all 82 games for the first time in his career. – 7:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only should mostly lock up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Luka Doncic playing in the first quarter only, and mostly locks up the scoring title for Joel Embiid. Joel, averaging over 33 points per game, is on the verge becoming the 1st center since Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to win b2b scoring titles in over 50 years. – 7:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It’s “Slovenia Night” in Dallas… Have to assume that’s the only reason why Luka is suiting up but only playing the first quarter pic.twitter.com/HCOrQqN1cM – 7:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nine of the 10 players listed above played in their team’s most recent game.
Caruso missed the Bulls’ most recent game but played in their last game with playoff implications (Tuesday vs. Hawks) – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In addition to all the absentees, Luka will play only the first quarter tonight. Likely done for Sunday, too, although things remain somewhat fluid going forward. – 7:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd confirms that Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight. Kidd initially said “then he’s done for the season.”
When asked if that means Doncic won’t play Sunday, Kidd said “most likely.” – 6:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Luka Doncic will only play the first quarter tonight according to Head Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s going to play the first quarter and then he’s done for the season.”
Kidd then backed off the “for the season” declaration a bit, but that’s the plan. – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: In addition to all the absences, Luka will play only in the first qtr vs CHI. 7:40 @971TheFreak – 6:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
In tonight’s tankfest, the Bulls and Mavs are sitting out:
-Zach LaVine
-DeMar DeRozan
-PatBev
-Kyrie
-Tim Hardaway Jr.
-Josh Green
-Maxi Kleber
-Christian Wood
-Alex Caruso questionable
-Luka only playing 1Q
NBA should give the fans at the arena their money back. – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Lavine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Doncic will only play the 1st quarter tonight vs the Bulls.
Most of the Mavs’ best players are out.
Bulls sitting out DeMar, Ravine and Beverley.
OKC clinches the play-in if the Mavs out tank the Bulls. – 6:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Luka Doncic will sit out after the first quarter tonight vs. the Bulls.
Five key Mavs, including Kyrie Irving, were ruled out this morning. – 6:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday night drip 💧
@tissot // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/CccUcOS385 – 6:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the updated injury report for tonight’s Mavs-Bulls matchup: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all are out. Luka Doncic is probable. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine all are out. – 6:21 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
A lot Ask Sam about what comes next for the Bulls, though give him at least another week or more. Hey, wait, that’s me.
bit.ly/3zZ2NBb – 6:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Mavs & Kings (2:28)
—Luka (6:28)
—Wemby spots (23:00)
—MIP (31:11)
—Raptors (41:20)
—Pacers (47:10)
—Deandre Ayton (51:18)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx885
🍎 apple.co/3m9oD1z
✳️ spoti.fi/416WYwQ
📺 bit.ly/hwdx885
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zKoP9W45O – 6:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Which 2nd round pick do you interpret Charlotte receiving based on the current standings from the below?
I read it to be
WAS ➡️ OKC
OKC ➡️ DEN
DAL ➡️ CLT pic.twitter.com/lewLw6YWC1 – 5:52 PM
Which 2nd round pick do you interpret Charlotte receiving based on the current standings from the below?
I read it to be
WAS ➡️ OKC
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nic Vucevic expected to sit out tonight’s game for the Bulls, so that least will dwindle by at least one tonight. – 5:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) is indeed available to play in tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 5:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls Drop Alert Update:
We’re dropping this limited edition @trueIMCMPLX B-3-NNY Figure tomorrow (4/8) in the Bulls App at 1PM CT. Join us for a chance to win, presented by @AmericanExpress! – 5:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“I’m only 23. I’ve got so much room to grow.”
Bulls guard Coby White wants a starting role — and he’s playing like it
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4389570/2023/0… – 5:30 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka wins tonight … 11th pick goes to the Knicks … Luka demands trade to play with Brunson again in NY … Mark Cuban blames Luka’s family for Tyson Chandler not being re-signed after 2011 season … RJ Barrett led Mavs never make playoffs … Mavs chase space … – 5:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls will sit Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Pat Bev, and likely Caruso (still questionable) … that leaves only the Vooch…. pic.twitter.com/sVe7M2WOtf – 5:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On the one hand, the Mavs are sitting like 137% of their team tonight.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic needs 59 points to pass Joel Embiid for the scoring lead (which would probably mean the title, since do you see either one of them playing Sunday? Me either.) – 4:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is following through on his vow to play as long as Mavs have even the slimmest postseason hopes.
A bit more motivation for Doncic to perform vs. Bulls: It’s “I Feel Slovenia” night at the AAC, and I’m told he doesn’t want to disappoint his countrymen who are here. pic.twitter.com/6yv3Cv4zR7 – 4:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined @malika_andrews @ZachLowe_NBA @Rjeff24 @KendrickPerkins to talk about the Dallas Mavericks (3 minute mark).
The optics don’t look good but I understand from a front office perspective.
youtu.be/uJtphCyJ_Mg via @YouTube – 4:51 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Just an unbelievably shitty season — and to all my Dallas friends I’m genuinely sorry — but missing the Play-In AND losing that top-10 protected pick after a last-second tank job would be the perfect cherry on top of the turd. – 4:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
All smiles for Slovenia Night 🇸🇮
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/AXowZZk56u – 4:30 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
… and yes when Barkley beat MJ for MVP that was the correct call. That MJ was the better player is irrelevant. Barkley elevated his team …. IN THE REGULAR SEASON to greater heights than the Bulls IN THE REGULAR SEASON. Not sure why this remains impossible to grasp – 4:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
For clarification…The Mavs are just a half game out behind OKC for the 10th seed, with two games to play- the Thunder own the tiebreaker…bigger picture-The Mavs surrender their pick to the Knicks if it falls outside 1-10 lottery protected. Bulls-Mavs tonight. 7:15 @670TheScore – 4:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mavericks reporter @espn_macmahon shed light on Dallas’ “transparent tank job” with @malika_andrews.
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/BR5KLbV86N – 3:54 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Will be “hilarious” if Mavs end up pissing off Luka by tanking for 10th pick, lose, then fall back to 11 w the lottery lose the pick anyway and have a soured relationship with Luka.
That said, if a situation ever sounded more like these Mavs … well, I’m not sure I’ve heard it – 3:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Slovenia night at @AACenter.
🆚 @chicagobulls
⌚ 7:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/G9SWQD81VI – 3:32 PM
Slovenia night at @AACenter.
🆚 @chicagobulls
⌚ 7:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/G9SWQD81VI – 3:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Conventional logic is that it’s bad for NY if the Mavs keep their pick this year, since NY could’ve gotten No. 11 & instead would have no first.
But Dallas drafting 10th could end up a positive, since it’d mean NY would then have the DAL pick to use in a hypothetical trade. – 3:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
6. One positive to close: Derrick Jones Jr. is a good guy to have around as a just-outside-of-the-rotation wild card
Got early run after Bulls fell behind and made an impact. 8 points, 2 steals, 2 3s in 19 minutes. He’s always ready pic.twitter.com/KR5JhbB0eL – 2:47 PM
6. One positive to close: Derrick Jones Jr. is a good guy to have around as a just-outside-of-the-rotation wild card
Got early run after Bulls fell behind and made an impact. 8 points, 2 steals, 2 3s in 19 minutes. He’s always ready pic.twitter.com/KR5JhbB0eL – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
This principle is part of how Bulls’ defense has punched above its weight this season — helps protect the rim and force turnovers
It also relies on shooting luck & sharp rotations because of how susceptible they are to allowing 3s
(via @cleantheglass) pic.twitter.com/RAi9l4TBKz – 2:47 PM
This principle is part of how Bulls’ defense has punched above its weight this season — helps protect the rim and force turnovers
It also relies on shooting luck & sharp rotations because of how susceptible they are to allowing 3s
(via @cleantheglass) pic.twitter.com/RAi9l4TBKz – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Bucks’ paint-packing defense, meanwhile, is bad matchup for Bulls, who aren’t comfortable volume-shooting 3s
This is not a sustainable shot profile, especially against a team that crowds the mid/floater range area as well as MIL does
Bulls lost 3P line 18/46 to 11/33 (-21) pic.twitter.com/Sae2WWVMDR – 2:47 PM
4. Bucks’ paint-packing defense, meanwhile, is bad matchup for Bulls, who aren’t comfortable volume-shooting 3s
This is not a sustainable shot profile, especially against a team that crowds the mid/floater range area as well as MIL does
Bulls lost 3P line 18/46 to 11/33 (-21) pic.twitter.com/Sae2WWVMDR – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Couple big-picture shot profile concerns on each side
Although Bucks didn’t have great offensive game, they got up 16 corner 3s (7 makes). Symptom of Bulls’ aggressive low help in PnR/on drives
Jrue Holiday (15 ast for game) picked them apart. Bobby Portis had 27 pts & 6 3s pic.twitter.com/4Aaqpt2OCJ – 2:47 PM
3. Couple big-picture shot profile concerns on each side
Although Bucks didn’t have great offensive game, they got up 16 corner 3s (7 makes). Symptom of Bulls’ aggressive low help in PnR/on drives
Jrue Holiday (15 ast for game) picked them apart. Bobby Portis had 27 pts & 6 3s pic.twitter.com/4Aaqpt2OCJ – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Bulls had been on a great run of ball security. Entering MIL game, had committed 18 total turnovers in last 3 games
But they had 15 in this one, and many of them were ill-timed. I’m classifying 11 of 15 points of Bucks’ 15-0 Q3 run as being ‘off turnovers’ pic.twitter.com/UqsgQL6EdN – 2:47 PM
2. Bulls had been on a great run of ball security. Entering MIL game, had committed 18 total turnovers in last 3 games
But they had 15 in this one, and many of them were ill-timed. I’m classifying 11 of 15 points of Bucks’ 15-0 Q3 run as being ‘off turnovers’ pic.twitter.com/UqsgQL6EdN – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1. Bulls fell behind by as many as 11 in Q1, but won Q2 30-21, then opened a 10-point lead early in Q3
Nikola Vucevic was anchor early. 20 pts, had made 9 of 14 shots at time Bulls led 61-51 (although closed game 0-7) pic.twitter.com/vgGkKnb9sS – 2:47 PM
1. Bulls fell behind by as many as 11 in Q1, but won Q2 30-21, then opened a 10-point lead early in Q3
Nikola Vucevic was anchor early. 20 pts, had made 9 of 14 shots at time Bulls led 61-51 (although closed game 0-7) pic.twitter.com/vgGkKnb9sS – 2:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caught up with CHI-MIL this morning, a 105-92 loss (to a Bucks team minus Giannis/Middleton) that locked Bulls into 10th in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season
6 observations, in thread form… – 2:47 PM
Caught up with CHI-MIL this morning, a 105-92 loss (to a Bucks team minus Giannis/Middleton) that locked Bulls into 10th in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season
6 observations, in thread form… – 2:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Healthy Bulls who are sitting vs. Mavs tonight: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Beverley. – 2:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Fascinating situation – 2:44 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Another team out (UTA), West 5-11 loss column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
DAL/OKC: 42
Just one game remaining head-to-head (record, remaining): pic.twitter.com/iG4nwDkj4F – 2:41 PM
Another team out (UTA), West 5-11 loss column:
GSW/LAC: 38
LAL/NOP: 39
MIN: 40
DAL/OKC: 42
Just one game remaining head-to-head (record, remaining): pic.twitter.com/iG4nwDkj4F – 2:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are now resting Patrick Beverley along with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Alex Caruso is questionable vs. Mavs. – 2:35 PM
Bulls are now resting Patrick Beverley along with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Alex Caruso is questionable vs. Mavs. – 2:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls are in the 10th seed and can’t move up or out … Dallas on the other hand.. – 2:32 PM
Bulls are in the 10th seed and can’t move up or out … Dallas on the other hand.. – 2:32 PM