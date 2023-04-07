Danny Green on his Cleveland tenure: It's been a whirlwind

How does Danny Green characterize his Cleveland tenure thus far? “A whirlwind,” he responded. “When you get older, you bounce around a little bit and try to find a home. Figuring out and seeing whether you’re going to get some minutes or not, trying to get healthy and stay healthy, build a rhythm. It’s been a different one, a new one for me. A rollercoaster for sure.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 3 guards with 75+ blocks in a season:
— Derrick White (this season)
— Danny Green
— Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/CwNgA9oS9b – 4:14 PM
Last 3 guards with 75+ blocks in a season:
— Derrick White (this season)
— Danny Green
— Dwyane Wade pic.twitter.com/CwNgA9oS9b – 4:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Danny Green called last few months a “rollercoaster” & “whirlwind” for a variety of reasons. But if he is going to make an on-court impact, the time is now. Is there room for him in the playoff rotation? Can he help?
“That’s not for me to decide”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 4:01 PM
#Cavs Danny Green called last few months a “rollercoaster” & “whirlwind” for a variety of reasons. But if he is going to make an on-court impact, the time is now. Is there room for him in the playoff rotation? Can he help?
“That’s not for me to decide”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 4:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Last night the #Cavs were without most of their regulars. That meant Danny Green saw his most action of the season. The results were pretty good. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 7:57 AM
Last night the #Cavs were without most of their regulars. That meant Danny Green saw his most action of the season. The results were pretty good. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 7:57 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff had specific plans for veteran Danny Green down the stretch of the season. But unforeseen circumstances altered those plans.
Better late than never.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 11:01 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff had specific plans for veteran Danny Green down the stretch of the season. But unforeseen circumstances altered those plans.
Better late than never.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 11:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Danny Green played 26 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers tonight for the #Cavs. If nothing else, he can be a break glass in case of emergency piece for the team in the playoffs. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 9:55 PM
Danny Green played 26 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers tonight for the #Cavs. If nothing else, he can be a break glass in case of emergency piece for the team in the playoffs. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 9:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs backups beat the Magic backups and notch the 51st win of the year. Danny Green played 26 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers. Isaiah Mobley had a good night, too. Cavs have one more regular season game set for Sunday afternoon against the Hornets. – 9:18 PM
#Cavs backups beat the Magic backups and notch the 51st win of the year. Danny Green played 26 minutes and knocked down five 3-pointers. Isaiah Mobley had a good night, too. Cavs have one more regular season game set for Sunday afternoon against the Hornets. – 9:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs beat the Magic 118-94 to win their 51st game of the season. A good showing from their bench and other rotation guys to get some reps as the Cavs prep for the playoffs.
Danny Green with a team-high 21 points, followed by Cedi Osman with 19 and Isaiah Mobley with 18. – 9:18 PM
#Cavs beat the Magic 118-94 to win their 51st game of the season. A good showing from their bench and other rotation guys to get some reps as the Cavs prep for the playoffs.
Danny Green with a team-high 21 points, followed by Cedi Osman with 19 and Isaiah Mobley with 18. – 9:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Danny Green tonight:
26 minutes
21 points (8-14 FG; 5-9 3P)
3 rebounds
3 steals
2 assists
1 block
YUP, he’s still got it. – 9:09 PM
Danny Green tonight:
26 minutes
21 points (8-14 FG; 5-9 3P)
3 rebounds
3 steals
2 assists
1 block
YUP, he’s still got it. – 9:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Somebody on Orlando needs to get a bucket of ice and dump it on #Cavs Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/iIuOMZRFAW – 8:49 PM
Somebody on Orlando needs to get a bucket of ice and dump it on #Cavs Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/iIuOMZRFAW – 8:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What bench issues? #Cavs second unit has EXPLODED for 40 points in the first half tonight. Might set a season-high here. Danny Green with 15 big ones on 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 5 from 3. Isaiah Mobley looked good with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. – 8:20 PM
What bench issues? #Cavs second unit has EXPLODED for 40 points in the first half tonight. Might set a season-high here. Danny Green with 15 big ones on 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 5 from 3. Isaiah Mobley looked good with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting. – 8:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
My only takeaway is that Danny Green can still shoot. I don’t know if he can move well enough to stay on the floor defensively, but he could do everything the #Cavs would need offensively. – 8:06 PM
My only takeaway is that Danny Green can still shoot. I don’t know if he can move well enough to stay on the floor defensively, but he could do everything the #Cavs would need offensively. – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavaliers 67, Magic 57.
Danny Green hits a corner 3 right before the 2Q ended. Orlando’s offense was sputtering to end the half. – 8:06 PM
Halftime: Cavaliers 67, Magic 57.
Danny Green hits a corner 3 right before the 2Q ended. Orlando’s offense was sputtering to end the half. – 8:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Yeah, Danny Green can still shoot. He has 15 points after that corner 3 to end the first half. #Cavs lead the Magic 67-57. – 8:06 PM
Yeah, Danny Green can still shoot. He has 15 points after that corner 3 to end the first half. #Cavs lead the Magic 67-57. – 8:06 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Danny Green has a team-high 10 points after that corner 3. – 7:39 PM
#Cavs Danny Green has a team-high 10 points after that corner 3. – 7:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Danny Green, who coach J.B. Bickerstaff said was going to play in some games down the stretch before his bout with COVID, checks into the game for the first time since March 17 — and immediately cans a triple and then points to the bench. – 7:24 PM
#Cavs Danny Green, who coach J.B. Bickerstaff said was going to play in some games down the stretch before his bout with COVID, checks into the game for the first time since March 17 — and immediately cans a triple and then points to the bench. – 7:24 PM
More on this storyline
With Isaac Okoro’s playoff availability still uncertain because of an achy left knee and J.R. Bickerstaff preparing contingency plans just in case, Green, at the very least, gave Bickerstaff something to consider. “You know what Danny is capable of,” Bickerstaff said. “I think his thing was he just was going to have to get opportunities and get reps to play. We had a plan for him prior to him getting sick and then that kind of made an adjustment. Isaac going down for as long as he did, that kind of made an adjustment to it. We know and he said it time and time again that he’ll be ready for the playoffs and he’ll be ready when his number is called.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 7, 2023
Is there room for him in the playoff rotation? “I believe so,” Bickerstaff replied. “He’s a professional shooter. He has the ability to get to spots and get his shot off. He understands defenses. Obviously, you have to account for him when he’s on the floor.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 7, 2023
Cleveland: Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) and Danny Green (health and safety protocols) have been upgraded to available for Friday’s game against New York. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2023