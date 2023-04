Danny Green on his Cleveland tenure: It's been a whirlwind

With Isaac Okoro’s playoff availability still uncertain because of an achy left knee and J.R. Bickerstaff preparing contingency plans just in case, Green, at the very least, gave Bickerstaff something to consider. “You know what Danny is capable of,” Bickerstaff said. “I think his thing was he just was going to have to get opportunities and get reps to play. We had a plan for him prior to him getting sick and then that kind of made an adjustment. Isaac going down for as long as he did, that kind of made an adjustment to it. We know and he said it time and time again that he’ll be ready for the playoffs and he’ll be ready when his number is called.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 7, 2023