Draymond Green on criticism for praising LeBron James: 'I always compare it to slavery where they tried to turn us against each other'

Draymond Green: ‘I catch a lot of flack for the way I ride for LeBron. And you know people will say like, “oh man, you said this about LeBron. That’s disrespectful to Steph”. And it’s like actually the love that I got for Steph and how I ride for Steph, Steph knows how I ride for Steph. Me giving credit to LeBron or supporting LeBron or f*cking being happy for LeBron… That doesn’t dim Steph’s light. I tell people like “that’s your losing ass mentality that you think if I go say something about LeBron James that’s positive, that is dimming Steph’s light”. I don’t dim Steph’s light at all. Just like if I go say something about Steph, that’s not dimming LeBron’s light. But that’s the mindset they want us to have. I always like compared it to slavery, where they tried to turn us against each other, you know, where it’s like “no, it has to be one or the other.’Source: Apple Podcasts