Draymond Green on criticism for praising LeBron James: 'I always compare it to slavery where they tried to turn us against each other'

Draymond Green: ‘I catch a lot of flack for the way I ride for LeBron. And you know people will say like, “oh man, you said this about LeBron. That’s disrespectful to Steph”. And it’s like actually the love that I got for Steph and how I ride for Steph, Steph knows how I ride for Steph. Me giving credit to LeBron or supporting LeBron or f*cking being happy for LeBron… That doesn’t dim Steph’s light. I tell people like “that’s your losing ass mentality that you think if I go say something about LeBron James that’s positive, that is dimming Steph’s light”. I don’t dim Steph’s light at all. Just like if I go say something about Steph, that’s not dimming LeBron’s light. But that’s the mindset they want us to have. I always like compared it to slavery, where they tried to turn us against each other, you know, where it’s like “no, it has to be one or the other.’
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Yeah, but who knows what’ll happen.”
Kevin Durant on Friday’s game at #Lakers. Hasn’t played against LeBron James since Christmas 2018.
“We’ll see.”
Durant noted 2nd of back-to-back, two games left and #Suns locked as 4th seed in West, but added he’s “prepared for anything.” pic.twitter.com/lPMt26BuuH – 1:32 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell is probably for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable. – 7:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list D’Angelo Russell as probable and LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for Friday vs. PHX. Those were the same statuses for all those players going into the Clippers game yesterday, and they all played. – 7:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron and AD are QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/A4Zbb7TD7c – 7:00 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
🏀🔥 #TheCrossover out now!! @DisneyPlus @makespringhill @uninterrupted pic.twitter.com/kPxJzUvHrB – 4:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Intriguing argument by @Michael Pina for Draymond Green as Defensive Player of the Year. Pina also doesn’t have Jaren Jackson Jr. on the top 3 of his ballot. theringer.com/nba/2023/4/6/2… – 12:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Despite last night’s loss, the Lakers remain confident that as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy entering the postseason, they have a shot against any West opponent.
“Wherever we fall, we’ll be ready to go.”
theathletic.com/4385345/2023/0… – 12:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 6 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.44
2, Nikola Jokić: 15.93
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.09
6. Damian Lillard: 13.86
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.39
9. Domantas Sabonis: 12.56
10. LeBron James: 12.54 pic.twitter.com/sOj4juIspd – 9:47 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron believes back-to-back games on the road in Utah and L.A. contributed to the Lakers’ loss against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/50wVV4lumt – 9:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on Ty Lue saying pregame that he wasn’t going to double AD: “Y’all believed that?” – 1:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James on importance of trying to avoid the play-in tournament: “It is what it is. Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up.” – 1:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James called the loss to the Clippers “one of the toughest games we’ve had this year” in light of concluding a five-game trip with a back-to-back. LeBron: “It’s one of those scheduling conflicts of the season. It definitely got the best of us tonight.” – 1:37 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was first time that:
– Lakers lost with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell playing same game (now 5-1)
Tonight was first time that:
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James said he didn’t know until 6 pm that he’d be ready to go tonight. – 1:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on loss to the Clippers: “This is one of those scheduling conflicts. It got the best of it tonight.” – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on LeBron and AD deciding to play tonight: “They want to put it on the line.” – 12:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on value of playing LeBron and AD despite nursing injuries on second night of back to back: “I think what we gained is that we put it on the line.” – 12:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he knew LeBron would come out guns blazing in second half and he hit a lot of hero shots. Lue says Russ and Eric Gordon were big for the Clippers at the start of the game – 12:43 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he wasn’t going to able to extend the minutes for AD (32) or LeBron (35) any more than he did, given the circumstances with the B2B and 3 games in 4 nights. Clippers, off since Saturday, were able to extend Kawhi to 43 minutes.
Darvin Ham said he wasn’t going to able to extend the minutes for AD (32) or LeBron (35) any more than he did, given the circumstances with the B2B and 3 games in 4 nights. Clippers, off since Saturday, were able to extend Kawhi to 43 minutes.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said there was “a range” of minutes limitation for LeBron James and Anthony Davis – 12:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster last time they won against the Clippers:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Alex Caruso
Kyle Kuzma
Dion Waiters
Dwight Howard
JR Smith
Markieff Morris
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Danny Green
JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/E6XFaJhXc5 – 12:35 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half. Second time this season James has scored 30 points in a half. Last time was Jan. 16, in 2nd half vs. Houston – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Clippers for the 11th straight time, falling Wednesday 125-118. LAL is now 41-39 and in No. 7 in the West with 2 games remaining. LeBron 33p 8r 7a; AD 17p 11r; Reaves 20p; D-Lo 15p 7a. LAC moves to No. 5, is a full game up on Lakers and own tiebreaker. GSW,… – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 125, Lakers 118
The Lakers lose to the Clippers for the 11th straight time. They drop to 41-39 and remain No. 7 in the West (they own the tiebreaker over NOP). LeBron had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. AD had 17 pts and 11 rebs.
Up next: vs. PHX on Friday. – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the second time LeBron James has scored 30-plus points in a half this season. (The other time was on Jan. 16 vs. Houston.) – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron checks out with 33 points (30 in the 2nd half), 8 boards and 7 assists in 35 minutes, after playing 38 minutes last night. It’s his first B2B since returning from the foot injury, and he did look very strong physically in the 2nd half. – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron and Kawhi guarding each other. Haven’t seen that much in recent years. – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC calls timeout after Lakers start finding some offensive rhythm. The lead is 103-90 with 8:40 to play.
Kawhi Leonard has played the entire second half so far, matching up with LeBron James. The two have canceled each other out so far. – 12:02 AM
LAC calls timeout after Lakers start finding some offensive rhythm. The lead is 103-90 with 8:40 to play.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Led by LeBron, who had 16 points in the 3rd period after 3 at halftime, the Lakers trimmed 8 points off the halftime deficit of 19, and trail 93-82 with 12 minutes to play.
We’ll see what legs LAL have left on this 3rd game in 4 nights. – 11:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 3Q: Clippers 93, Lakers 82
Lakers won the quarter by eight. LeBron scored 16 in the quarter. Norman Powell scoring 10 (including 6-6 on FTs) in the third helped stave off the rally from getting any worse. – 11:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Clippers 93, Lakers 82
The Lakers are hanging around and making this interesting. LeBron James scored 16 points in the third and is up to 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting. AD has 15 points and 10 rebounds. Some rough Dennis Schroder minutes tonight on both sides. – 11:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Bronny wearing an as-yet-unreleased model of the LeBron 20 that he says he and his brother designed. pic.twitter.com/SRaLTSS639 – 11:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron when the refs called a shot clock violation and stopped the lakers’ fast break pic.twitter.com/AXBiddDgem – 11:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The halftime nap LeBron took in a cryogenic time machine seems to have done him some good. AK – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers have cut half of LAC 24-point lead in 4.5 minutes.
LAC leads 79-67 with 6:47 left in 3rd quarter. Lakers have upped physicality and found another level of urgency (LeBron switch) while Clippers have more turnovers (3) than buckets (2/7 FGs) in this quarter. – 11:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What was a 24-point lead in the third quarter has been cut in half to 79-67 with 6:47 left in the third quarter. LeBron is outscoring the Clippers 10-8. – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron finding his legs, so have the Lakers, who trim the margin further, to 79-67, after Davis and Reaves scored in the paint.
Time out LAC. – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had all 10 Laker points of the 3rd Q until AD hit 1 of 2 FT’s to cut the margin to 14. – 11:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
With that 3-pointer, LeBron James now has 11 points and has scored at least 10 points in 1,149 games that he has suited up in a game. James started this in Jan. of 2007. – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC took a 24-point lead, and then LeBron James decided that if he’s here he might as well throw the gun
LAC took a 24-point lead, and then LeBron James decided that if he’s here he might as well throw the gun
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron and AD are starting the second half for the Lakers. LeBron was 1-6 with 3 points in the first half. – 11:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brutal first half for the Lakers, with the Clippers using an 8-0 run at the end of the 2nd Q to take a 71-52 lead into halftime. Russell Westbrook: 12p on 5-for-9. LeBron & AD combined: 9p on 4-for-12. – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 71, Lakers 52
LAC closed the half on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 19. The Lakers that played heavy minutes last night — LeBron, AD, AR, Dennis — all look gassed. DLo has 11 points and 4 assists. Bron and AD have combined for just 9 points on 4-12 FGs. – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After getting within 11 at the 1:29 mark, LAL gave up an 8-0 run, including the 10th and 11th LAC 3’s, and enter halftime with their biggest deficit of 19.
LeBron was 1 for 6 for 3 points with 4 TO’s in 14 minutes, playing his first B2B since returning from the foot injury. – 11:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers 71, Lakers 52 at the half. Kawhi with 17 points, LeBron with 3.
Westbrook with 12, D’Angelo Russell with 11. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook has pointed to LeBron after makes multiple times… – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russ hits a jumper in LeBron’s face, points at him. Russ has 12 points on 5-9 shooting. – 11:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tired: Laker fans demanding that LeBron play the second end of a back-to-back, no questions asked, because anything else would be selfish.
(Future) Wired: Laker fans upset with LeBron playing the second end of a back-to-back, despite being too tired, which is very selfish.
AK – 10:48 PM
Tired: Laker fans demanding that LeBron play the second end of a back-to-back, no questions asked, because anything else would be selfish.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC leads Lakers 37-31 at the end of 1.
Your reminder that the winner of the last 12 1st quarters between these teams has gone on to win the game.
LAC leads Lakers 37-31 at the end of 1.
Your reminder that the winner of the last 12 1st quarters between these teams has gone on to win the game.
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after the 1st quarter:
10 — Westbrook
Points after the 1st quarter:
10 — Westbrook
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has scored or assisted on 13 of the Clippers’ first 20 points. Just hit a pull-up jumper in front of LeBron. – 10:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron and AD unexpectedly in the lineup, Lue should counter by pulling Kawhi. Nobody will see that coming, either! BK – 10:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
While the Clippers haven’t played since Saturday in a schedule quirk, the Lakers played both Sunday and Tuesday.
LeBron has played 67 total minutes, and AD 72.
They’ll both start alongside Russell, Reaves and Vanderbilt. – 10:01 PM
While the Clippers haven’t played since Saturday in a schedule quirk, the Lakers played both Sunday and Tuesday.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
LAL
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
STARTERS 4/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
LAL
Jarred Vanderbilt
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers going with their usual starting group since LeBron’s return:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Lakers going with their usual starting group since LeBron’s return:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron, AD and DLo are all available for tonight’s LA showdown.
— 6-seed vs. 7-seed
— Both teams are 41-38
— Lakers have lost 10 straight to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/8Mwks8BTkg – 9:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have all been upgraded to available to play tonight as they seek to halt a 10-game losing streak to the Clippers. – 9:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba have all been upgraded to available, per the Lakers.
Game on. – 9:19 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba have all been upgraded to available, per the Lakers.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Everybody is available for the Lakers, including LeBron, AD, Russell and Bamba. – 9:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba are all playing tonight. – 9:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at the Clippers. – 9:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba are AVAILABLE tonight against the Clippers. – 9:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers at full strength: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba will all be available for the Lakers-Clippers game tonight – 9:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both play tonight in Lakers-Clippers game with postseason seeding on the line. – 9:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James and Anthony Davis have the power to dictate whether they play or not. But Darvin called it “a group decision” among medical and coaching staff that determines player availability – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both true game-time decisions to play, said Darvin Ham.
With Russell and Bamba both “probable”, the expectation is they’ll be available, but no official word just yet. – 8:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron? AD?
Darvin Ham, after some preamble: “We’ll make an assessment and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/qCkgfLBEJm – 8:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba remain game-time decisions. They’ll all complete pre-game warmups – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be game-time decisions per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham says that all gametime decisions (Bron, AD) are still gametime decisions – 8:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be gametime decisions against the Clippers on Wednesday night, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 8:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Final week of season
– Lakers/Clippers
– Will LeBron & AD play?
– Playoff/seeding incentives + how their effects
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=HJg2wY… pic.twitter.com/qKhAWCBAyE – 6:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status:
Mo BAMBA – (Left Ankle Sprain) – PROBABLE
D’Angelo RUSSELL – (Left Foot Soreness) – PROBABLE
Anthony DAVIS – (Right Foot Stress Injury) – QUESTIONABLE
LeBron JAMES – (Right Foot Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers officially list both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight’s LA derby with the Clippers, who have won the teams’ last 10 meetings.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/wnoeMOXDeN – 4:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell and Bamba are both probable to play tonight against the Clippers.
LeBron and AD are both questionable, and will likely be game-time decisions after testing things out at the arena. – 4:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable tonight against the Clippers, according to the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is listed as probable, as is Mo Bamba. – 4:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be game-time decisions tonight vs. Clippers, per source. – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron is still LeBron.”
@HowardBeck tells @VinceGoodwill why he’s not ruling out a Lakers run in the playoffs
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/YZa54pGEXN – 3:41 PM
“LeBron is still LeBron.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with at least 2000 PTS, 500 REB, 500 AST in a season:
— Nikola Jokic
— James Harden
— LeBron James
— Luka Doncic (this season)
First 3 all finished in the top 2 for MVP voting. pic.twitter.com/yovzVdfeLo – 12:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers clinch a play-in spot (at minimum) in a win over Utah. But the victory itself left something to desire, and we wonder if it will hurt LeBron and AD’s availability vs. LAC. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 5 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.465
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.98
3. Luka Dončić: 15.288
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.455
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.122
6. Damian Lillard: 13.886
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.824
8. Anthony Davis: 13.331
9. Stephen Curry: 12.548
10. LeBron James: 12.533 pic.twitter.com/QyK2h2oks3 – 10:51 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Tuesday night’s win secures home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It’s also the Cavs’ 50th win, the 12th time accomplishing that in franchise history and the first since 2017-18 – the final year of the LeBron James era. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/d… – 8:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James scored the key basket against Jazz
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:48 AM
LeBron James scored the key basket against Jazz
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Well after most have left Chase for the night, Dray is out here taking pictures with fans.
Dray’s former Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni was in attendance tonight. Ianni was the first NCAA D1 basketball player with autism.
He and Dray spoke to the group after the game pic.twitter.com/SN2bksiHbc – 2:32 AM
Well after most have left Chase for the night, Dray is out here taking pictures with fans.
Dray’s former Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni was in attendance tonight. Ianni was the first NCAA D1 basketball player with autism.
He and Dray spoke to the group after the game pic.twitter.com/SN2bksiHbc – 2:32 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Here’s the Lu Dort play that Mark Daigneault references. ⬇️
The broadcast switched cameras in the middle of it, but it’s clear what Mark said was right on: Dort was asking the ref for the ball and couldn’t get it.
Meanwhile the refs Amazon Primed the ball to Draymond. pic.twitter.com/HzDLKIzvfb – 2:22 AM
Here’s the Lu Dort play that Mark Daigneault references. ⬇️
The broadcast switched cameras in the middle of it, but it’s clear what Mark said was right on: Dort was asking the ref for the ball and couldn’t get it.
Meanwhile the refs Amazon Primed the ball to Draymond. pic.twitter.com/HzDLKIzvfb – 2:22 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. What a truly hilarious game, highly enjoyable, would do again
2. Damian Jones defended LeBron James extremely well
3. The officiating towards the Lakers this season has been pretty one-sided. (With data!)
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:19 AM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. What a truly hilarious game, highly enjoyable, would do again
2. Damian Jones defended LeBron James extremely well
3. The officiating towards the Lakers this season has been pretty one-sided. (With data!)
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:19 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron’s teammates made goat noises during his postgame interview after he hit the game-winner vs. Utah 🤣🐐
(via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/eau5B8QkVH – 1:19 AM
LeBron’s teammates made goat noises during his postgame interview after he hit the game-winner vs. Utah 🤣🐐
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into Finals LeBron James mode for an INSANE chasedown block 😱
pic.twitter.com/T2Ls7Iz586 – 1:08 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond, Looney: +12 together in 8:02
Curry, Poole, Lamb, Kuminga, Draymond: -8 together in 5:42 – 12:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers were making goat noises during LeBron’s interview 😭
(via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/aVQVL2dcmv – 12:36 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron attempts to answer a question.
youtu.be/N-E1FFNKpSA pic.twitter.com/U582zKhTFF – 12:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond read the OKC play for a Joe 3, switched out on him, and then Joe tried to take him and Draymond took his dribble. – 12:22 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coach says Lebron, AD & D’Angelo will be reassessed tomorrow…Lebron played 38 minutes and AD played 42 minutes – 12:17 AM
Coach says Lebron, AD & D’Angelo will be reassessed tomorrow…Lebron played 38 minutes and AD played 42 minutes – 12:17 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron knew what needed to be done after missing the game-winner in regulation. pic.twitter.com/KK4ZCRBe8E – 12:17 AM
LeBron knew what needed to be done after missing the game-winner in regulation. pic.twitter.com/KK4ZCRBe8E – 12:17 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd – 12:15 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault has never been more ticked than he is right now.
He went full Draymond Green on all three refs. – 12:10 AM
Mark Daigneault has never been more ticked than he is right now.
He went full Draymond Green on all three refs. – 12:10 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Draymond and Steph playing together in this half, Warriors 2nd unit is getting very poor shots. Draymond’s organization missed. – 12:02 AM
With Draymond and Steph playing together in this half, Warriors 2nd unit is getting very poor shots. Draymond’s organization missed. – 12:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Darvin Ham says Lakers will assess LeBron, AD and Russell in the morning when asked by @mcten about whether they will play against Clippers after OT game. Ham says right now Lakers just want to avoid any potential weather delays in Utah. – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said they’ll wait to evaluate LeBron, AD and Russell’s status for tomorrow’s B2B in the morning. It’ll be a late arrival after the flight from Utah.
LeBron and AD played significant minutes tonight in the front end of a B2B; Russell missed the game (foot soreness). – 11:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, without revealing his plans for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell’s playing status tomorrow, said the Lakers have “our short term business to take care of and our long term business to take care of.” All three will be evaluated Wednesday morning, per… – 11:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 106, Warriors 102
SGA – 26 points, 7 assists
Dort – 16 points
JDub – 16 points
Giddey – 15 points, 6 rebounds
Joe – 14 points
Curry – 29 points
DiVincenzio – 14 points
Draymond – 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Moody – 13 points – 11:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lakers escape Utah with an OT win 😬
LeBron ➤ 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast
Reaves ➤ 28 Pts, 6 Ast
AD ➤ 21 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 Ast pic.twitter.com/O0A9fk16db – 11:51 PM
Lakers escape Utah with an OT win 😬
LeBron ➤ 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast
Reaves ➤ 28 Pts, 6 Ast
AD ➤ 21 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 Ast pic.twitter.com/O0A9fk16db – 11:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I were a laker fan obviously I would be discouraged by some of what happened tonight. But the fact that LeBron was able to go to this level, this soon off a major injury has got to be encouraging – 11:50 PM
If I were a laker fan obviously I would be discouraged by some of what happened tonight. But the fact that LeBron was able to go to this level, this soon off a major injury has got to be encouraging – 11:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron wasn’t going to miss his second chance at the rim to win vs. Utah 😠
pic.twitter.com/m5j51yipz8 – 11:49 PM
LeBron wasn’t going to miss his second chance at the rim to win vs. Utah 😠
Nick Wright @getnickwright
If the Warriors end up losing this game, I could see the Lakers resting LeBron & AD tomorrow.
Clippers would be on 4 days rest, Lakers on a B2B with travel after an OT game, and even with a loss the Lakers would control their destiny for the 6 seed, which is what they want. – 11:49 PM
If the Warriors end up losing this game, I could see the Lakers resting LeBron & AD tomorrow.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron tells @MikeTrudell that he is thinking about putting his feet in an ice bucket because he hasn’t played 38 minutes in weeks when asked about status for tomorrow against Clippers. – 11:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers escape with a 135-133 OT win in UTA. LeBron hits the game-winning layup in the extra session after LAL blew a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. LeBron 37p 6a 5r 5tos; Reaves 28p 6a; AD 21p 14r 6a 2s 2b; Schroder 18p 4a; Rui 17p 6r. – 11:44 PM
The Lakers escape with a 135-133 OT win in UTA. LeBron hits the game-winning layup in the extra session after LAL blew a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. LeBron 37p 6a 5r 5tos; Reaves 28p 6a; AD 21p 14r 6a 2s 2b; Schroder 18p 4a; Rui 17p 6r. – 11:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 135, Jazz 133 (OT)
A huge win for LA. It was uggggggly but counts nonetheless. They improve to 41-38 and temporarily move up to No. 6 in the West (GSW-OKC outcome will determine if they stay there). LeBron had 37 points. AD had 21/14/6.
Up next: at LAC tomorrow. – 11:44 PM
Final: Lakers 135, Jazz 133 (OT)
A huge win for LA. It was uggggggly but counts nonetheless. They improve to 41-38 and temporarily move up to No. 6 in the West (GSW-OKC outcome will determine if they stay there). LeBron had 37 points. AD had 21/14/6.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron hits the game-winner and the Jazz fall to the Lakers 135-133 in overtime. Classic of a game. The Jazz fall to 36-43. Three more games remaining in a season I don’t think a lot of us will soon forget – 11:44 PM
Lebron hits the game-winner and the Jazz fall to the Lakers 135-133 in overtime. Classic of a game. The Jazz fall to 36-43. Three more games remaining in a season I don’t think a lot of us will soon forget – 11:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron wins it for the Lakers in overtime
youtu.be/N-E1FFNKpSA pic.twitter.com/OAEmGUPyOJ – 11:43 PM
LeBron wins it for the Lakers in overtime
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Lakers 135, Jazz 133. LeBron spins in the lane for a go-ahead layup. THT attempts a fadeaway, misses. Lakers control the rebound, Jazz can’t foul, game over. Craziness. THT 23p/7a, Agbaji 22p/4r.
Jazz’s fate now rests on result of OKC vs. Golden State. – 11:43 PM
FINAL: Lakers 135, Jazz 133. LeBron spins in the lane for a go-ahead layup. THT attempts a fadeaway, misses. Lakers control the rebound, Jazz can’t foul, game over. Craziness. THT 23p/7a, Agbaji 22p/4r.
Jazz’s fate now rests on result of OKC vs. Golden State. – 11:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 37 points, including the game-winning layup, to lift Lakers to a 135-133 win over Jazz in OT. – 11:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
9 points in OT. pic.twitter.com/pVauhD0HGl – 11:42 PM
LeBron tonight:
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers escape Utah. But wonder if having to go to overtime tonight impacts whether LeBron and AD play tomorrow against Clippers. – 11:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond joined the coaches huddle during the time out, then he went to the bench next to Steph and talked with him. Now he’s talking to Moody. (Everything looks spirited, not angry.) – 11:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Do the Lakers go quick here and try to get a 2-for-1?
Maybe LeBron going full steam to the basket. – 11:40 PM
Do the Lakers go quick here and try to get a 2-for-1?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lakers blow a switch, THT gets a run to the rim, fouled by LeBron. He goes 1-2. Game is tied at 133 with 34.8 seconds left in overtime. – 11:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
38 seconds remaining in overtime. The Lakers lead the Jazz 133-132….lebron has had to go super sayan to keep Los Angeles in this game. He’s scored 14 of his 35 after the third quarter – 11:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A few years ago Olynyk would have been a murder victim on that LeBron play. Now it’s just a two-shot foul. – 11:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors lead the Thunder 17-12 to start the 3rd rolling out Steph, JP3, DDV, Draymond and Looney after the halftime break. That should’ve been the starting lineup. #DubNation – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron is clearly gutting it out in this injury return, but is it worrying he’s not even trying to take Damian Jones and Kelly Olynyk off the dribble? – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think a no-call was the right call on the LeBron drive. Jones did jump a little sideways, but LeBron also used the off arm to ward him off. Seemed a just result. – 11:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fitting end of regulation. This hasn’t been a great game for LeBron, even with 28 points. AK – 11:29 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
When’s the last time LeBron felt the need to do a two-foot finish on a play like that? – 11:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron missed a left-handed layup he makes 90% of the time just ahead of the buzzer, and it’s overtime.
LeBron missed a left-handed layup he makes 90% of the time just ahead of the buzzer, and it’s overtime.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers were up 124-114 with 1:43 left in the 4th. Since then:
Ochai Agbaji 3
LeBron James offensive foul
Kris Dunn layup
Anthony Davis missed jumper
Kelly Olynyk 3
Davis missed inside shot
Damian Jones two free throws
James missed layup
**Overtime** pic.twitter.com/jlQN58w7PO – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
LeBron can’t get the driving layup to drop. A Jazz team missing Markkanen, Clarkson, and Kessler just forced overtime. – 11:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James missed layup, Lakers and Jazz head to OT tied 124-124. – 11:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron misses the contested layup, AD’s tip is no good and we have overtime. – 11:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
LeBron misses a running layup at the buzzer and we are headed to overtime. – 11:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 124-114 with 1:43 left when Reaves hit a 3. From then, a 10-0 Utah run:
– Agbaji transition 3
– Offensive foul on LeBron
– Dunn transition layup
– AD missed jumper
– Olynyk banked 3
– AD missed short J
– 2 Utah FT’s – 11:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors start the second half with Steph, Poole, DiVincenzo, Draymond and Looney – 11:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron has 28/5/5 which is kind of surprising because he usually doesn’t play all that well in Utah – 11:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
LeBron James, who I’m told is somewhat famously the No. 1 scorer in NBA history, is probably NOT the guy you don’t want to defend. – 11:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 79, Warriors 69
SGA – 21 points
Joe – 14 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 11 points
Giddey – 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Curry – 24 points
Poole – 9 points
Draymond – 5 points, 5 assists – 11:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Luka Samanic has legitimately done a great job on LeBron James. I can’t believe I just typed that sentence. – 11:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
LOLOLOLOLakers.
Jazz lead 99-97. Two LeBron turnovers and a missed 3, plus 2 missed Hachimura threes, keys Jazz 8-0 run to take the lead. 9:52 left. – 10:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
My concern with this game being tight in the fourth isn’t so much the Lakers losing (although it’s obviously a possibility), but rather them not capitalizing on a theoretical chance to rest LeBron and AD in a blowout against a shorthanded mediocre team. AK – 10:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James 21, points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and Austin Reaves 19 points and 5 assists as Lakers open 97-93 lead over Jazz end of third. – 10:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 97, Jazz 93
LeBron has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has has 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Jazz scored 36 points in the third — they’ve gone for 33+ in two of the three quarters. – 10:53 PM
LeBron has 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has has 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Jazz scored 36 points in the third — they’ve gone for 33+ in two of the three quarters. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 3: Lakers 97, Jazz 93. Utah has six players in double-figures led by THT’s 18.
LeBron has 21 for the Lakers. – 10:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming out of the timeout
Steph
DiVincenzo
Lamb
Draymond
Looney – 10:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 68, Jazz 57
Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. LeBron James has 16 points and 4 rebounds. This is the best he’s looked physically since his return. Dennis Schroder, filling in for DLo, has 10 points. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 4 assists. – 10:06 PM
Anthony Davis has 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. LeBron James has 16 points and 4 rebounds. This is the best he’s looked physically since his return. Dennis Schroder, filling in for DLo, has 10 points. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 4 assists. – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in salt lake: the Jazz trail the Lakers 68-57….good push by Los Angeles to end the second quarter. Agbaji leads Utah with 12. Olynyk has 10. LBJ and AD have 16 each – 10:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and AD has 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists as Lakers open 68-57 half-time lead over Jazz. – 10:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Jazz 57. Strong LA run to end the period — they outscored the Jazz 34-24 in 2Q. Utah went just 8-22 from the field. Agbaji 12p, Olynyk 10/3/3 for the Jazz. AD 16/7/4 and LeBron 16/4/2 for the Lakers. – 10:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take their biggest lead at 68-56 with LeBron and AD running the floor together, leading to AD’s dunk as he joins LeBron with 16 points. – 10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is definitely the best lebron has looked since coming back from the injury – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Thunder, with a surprise or two
Steph
Poole
Lamb
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder starters remain the same
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
No Klay Thompson tonight. – 9:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Jazz 33
This has all the makings of a trap game thus far. Anthony Davis has 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Austin Reaves has 9 points and 2 assists. LeBron has 6 points. Utah has made five 3s and assisted on 10 of its 14 FGs. – 9:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s a really nice win for the #Cavs tonight. Donovan Mitchell was incredible once again. Caris LeVert was terrific off the bench. Cavs have hit the 50-win mark for the first time since 2018, first time without LeBron James since 1993. – 9:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I mean…I think the fact that Dok won the jump at tipoff and that he just stopped LeBron from yamming means that Dok has done a good job tonight. – 9:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka back doors LeBron, catches a dunk. Bron then tries to body Dok. This game is lit – 9:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron being able to absorb that contact and remain standing is incredible. – 9:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Luka Samanic, Kelly Olynyk, Udoka Azubuike.
Lakers starters: Dennis Schroeder, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 8:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Utah:
Dennis Schröder
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As expected, LeBron and AD are both available tonight against Utah.
Russell and Bamba have both been downgraded to out. – 8:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ham said that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated after the game for tomorrow’s matchup against the Clippers. – 7:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on D’Angelo Russell, who’s dealing with the left foot soreness: “Saw an opportunity to give it an extra day’s rest.”
He cited the B2B against the Clippers as a factor. His status for tomorrow, as well as that of LeBron and AD, will be considered after tonight’s game. – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s why Kevin Durant and LeBron James might not face each other again Friday (w/videos) #Suns #Lakers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:26 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
We’re back @onamp with another episode of The Draymond Green Show today at 2pm PST! Tap in
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 2:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan, Durant and Curry left college early
LeBron didn’t go
Only one 2023 NBA All-Star spent 4 years in college: Dame
A 22-year-old rook is now considered ‘old.’
The makeup of today’s rosters began with one man: Spencer Haywood
nbcsports.com/bayarea/race-a… – 2:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was surprised.”
Kevin Durant on having not played against LeBron James since 2018.
#Suns at #Lakers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Ha3EGJABIu – 2:12 PM
“I was surprised.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George says he was almost a Cavalier with LeBron in 2017
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/04/pau… – 9:58 AM
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/04/pau… – 9:58 AM
Shams Charania: The NBA has denied the Mavericks’ game protest of March 22 loss to the Warriors. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 6, 2023
The Mavericks filed a protest of the game, which ended in a 127-125 score, following a bizarre scene late in the third quarter when Warriors forward Kevon Looney scored an uncontested two points after an inbounds pass. According to Cuban, Looney was unfettered on the basket attempt because the Mavericks were told they had possession of the ball. As it turned out, they did not. The Mavericks were on the other end of the court during the Looney basket, which proved the difference in a two-point game, because referees changed possession of the ball during a timeout, Cuban contended. “Never said a word to us,” Cuban said. “They got an easy (basket). Crazy that it would matter in a 2-point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.” -via USA Today Sports / April 6, 2023
Dalton Johnson: The NBA has officially denied Mark Cuban and the Mavs of their protest against the Warriors Full explanation here pic.twitter.com/RhsQgnwH3n -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 6, 2023
Some factions of the Los Angeles front office preferred a younger ballhandler than Conley to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sources said, and maintaining future financial wiggle room was of some priority to the Lakers. Los Angeles, having pivoted from pursuing Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn, set its sights on Minnesota’s starting ballhandler, D’Angelo Russell, instead. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 6, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron on ending a five-game road trip with a back-to-back: “It’s tough. It’s one of the toughest games we’ve had this year. … This was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season. And it definitely got the best of us tonight.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 6, 2023