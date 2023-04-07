Live stream: Grizzlies 71, Bucks 72

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 71, Milwaukee Bucks 72 (Half)

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Allowing more than 70 points in a half against a lineup that contains 2 two-way players is a problem.
Halftime: Bucks 72 Memphis 71
The Grizzlies are shooting 65% and losing because of red-hot 3-point shooting from Milwaukee – 9:11 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 72, Grizzlies 71
– Crowder 18 pts (7-7 fg)
– Wigginton 16pts/3reb/5ast
– Beauchamp 10pts/3reb/2ast – 9:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
AJ Green will NOT return to tonight’s game due to right foot soreness. – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes gets three free throws to fall, and Ivey follows that up with a middy. Hield responds with a 3. Pistons up 10 with six minutes left – 9:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per Bucks PR, AJ Green (right foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jevon Carter is wild to watch, man.
He just pick-six’d a behind-the-back pass from Ja Morant and pulled up for a 3 in transition when he could have tried to go 1-on-1 to the rack. – 9:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Milwaukee already up to 13 made 3s.
They are extremely due for a team to miss a few. – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ja Morant has returned from the locker room with two fingers on his shooting hand taped together.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Make it rain, Jae.
Tony East @TEastNBA
Elsewhere, in game the Pacers care about:
-Wizards up on the Heat
-Rockets up on the Hornets
-Brooklyn up on Orlando
-Grizzlies lead the Bucks
-Bulls lead the Mavs
-Hawks lead the 76ers – 8:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i know they had to do it to get steven adams but it would be pretty cool if the grizzlies never traded trey murphy. he is so good at what that team needs – 8:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s always those former Grizzlies – 8:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the bench with his fingers taped, per @PetePranica – 8:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another half-court shot to win $10,000 tonight courtesy of @paysbig.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.
1. Milwaukee
2. BOSTON
3. Philadelphia
4. Cleveland
5. New York
6. Brooklyn
————–
7. Miami
8. Atlanta
9. Toronto
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+5 after the first 12. keep pushing.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Grizzlies lead, 36-31.
The Bucks hit a couple threes to end the quarter, but the Grizzlies closed the quarter on a 19-9 run and seem to have found a little rhythm now. – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks lead, 22-21, with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
Jae Crowder is leading the way with 7 points and the Bucks are only 4-of-11 from the 3-point line, so they’re not shooting the lights out or anything thus far. – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is headed to the locker room. – 8:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks’ first sub off the bench tonight and he immediately scored on a pick-and-roll with MarJon Beauchamp. – 8:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jae Crowder gets a 3 and a putback lay-in and he has five points in three minutes.
And the Bucks have an 11-4 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter. – 8:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After 90 seconds, the Bucks get on the board with an AJ Green 3-pointer.
And they lead, 3-2, in the early going. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant starts the game with the F-It-Jaren-Down-There-Somewhere pass – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These Bucks jerseys are fantastic, by the way.
Just not a fan of them on the blue court. – 8:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before tonight’s game, the Bucks honored Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic season.
Jim Paschke was the MC with John Hammond and Paul Pressey celebrating Antetokounmpo and his accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/o0cKwfHTMd8:12 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks just held a special ceremony celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo and his career accomplishments before tonight’s game.
He is the franchise leader in games played, minutes played, points, assists, and blocks. – 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies starting Morant-Bane-Kennard-Brooks-Trip? Definitely test-driving a potential playoff closing lineup. Obviously huge rebounding issues with that group, but a lot else to like. – 8:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING FIVE vs. @Bucks
🎿 @JaMorant
🎯 @DBane0625
🔥 @LukeKennard5
🦹 @dillonbrooks24
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Goran Dragic chats w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about joining the @Bucks and tonight’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on the Bucks Radio Network
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest FG% in NBA history with at least 4 3PA/G in a season, per @Stathead:
LeBron James in 2013-14: 56.7%
Kevin Durant in 2022-23: 56.0%
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20: 55.3% – 6:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
