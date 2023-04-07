Live stream: Grizzlies 71, Bucks 72

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 71, Milwaukee Bucks 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Allowing more than 70 points in a half against a lineup that contains 2 two-way players is a problem.
Halftime: Bucks 72 Memphis 71
The Grizzlies are shooting 65% and losing because of red-hot 3-point shooting from Milwaukee – 9:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
AJ Green will NOT return to tonight’s game due to right foot soreness. – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes gets three free throws to fall, and Ivey follows that up with a middy. Hield responds with a 3. Pistons up 10 with six minutes left – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Milwaukee already up to 13 made 3s.
They are extremely due for a team to miss a few. – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
check ya scouting report. get it out the net. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/SjebUZsrv2 – 8:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ja Morant has returned from the locker room with two fingers on his shooting hand taped together.
youtube.com/live/age_RNWgP… pic.twitter.com/3iuZWfUlEm – 8:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Make it rain, Jae.
Make it, make it rain, Jae. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/VM4jIGo81f – 8:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i know they had to do it to get steven adams but it would be pretty cool if the grizzlies never traded trey murphy. he is so good at what that team needs – 8:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is back on the bench with his fingers taped, per @PetePranica – 8:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another half-court shot to win $10,000 tonight courtesy of @paysbig.
Even Jae Crowder was impressed with this man’s shot. pic.twitter.com/i3wty614YT – 8:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If these two halftime scores hold, and they should, the East playoffs will be locked in about 90 minutes.
1. Milwaukee
2. BOSTON
3. Philadelphia
4. Cleveland
5. New York
6. Brooklyn
————–
7. Miami
8. Atlanta
9. Toronto
10. Chicago pic.twitter.com/zhR8rtAPy1 – 8:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+5 after the first 12. keep pushing.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/O9tOvZxmep – 8:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
AJ Green sinks the three to get us going!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/tqtoSkHehU – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant starts the game with the F-It-Jaren-Down-There-Somewhere pass – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These Bucks jerseys are fantastic, by the way.
Just not a fan of them on the blue court. – 8:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ROCK WIT US. LETS GET ITTTTT
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/NQpoqVvlgr – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before tonight’s game, the Bucks honored Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic season.
Jim Paschke was the MC with John Hammond and Paul Pressey celebrating Antetokounmpo and his accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/o0cKwfHTMd – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies starting Morant-Bane-Kennard-Brooks-Trip? Definitely test-driving a potential playoff closing lineup. Obviously huge rebounding issues with that group, but a lot else to like. – 8:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Hoodie Jevon means business. 🔥
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ctWp5P2sUk – 7:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING FIVE vs. @Bucks
🎿 @JaMorant
🎯 @DBane0625
🔥 @LukeKennard5
🦹 @dillonbrooks24
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/pc4CVjfsqY – 7:46 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Goran Dragic chats w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about joining the @Bucks and tonight’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/Vt79g – 7:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks were held to 38 points in the paint in a loss to the Grizzlies on December 18, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/myjPxXmKYY – 7:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest FG% in NBA history with at least 4 3PA/G in a season, per @Stathead:
LeBron James in 2013-14: 56.7%
Kevin Durant in 2022-23: 56.0%
Highest FG% in NBA history with at least 4 3PA/G in a season, per @Stathead:
LeBron James in 2013-14: 56.7%
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies playoff tickets are on the rise this season due to the team’s continued rise in popularity.
Another factor? The franchise made some educated guesses on potential opponents.
“There is potentially a big swing in price and demand.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are 8-2 in last 10 games (tied with Bucks for best record in #NBA). Their rankings among the 30 teams over the last 10:
– 1st in three-point % (45.2)
– 2nd in defense (107.3 rating)
– 2nd in net rating (+12.2)
– 3rd in rebounding % (53.5)
#Pelicans are 8-2 in last 10 games (tied with Bucks for best record in #NBA). Their rankings among the 30 teams over the last 10:
– 1st in three-point % (45.2)
– 2nd in defense (107.3 rating)
– 2nd in net rating (+12.2)
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
keep it des.
jumpsuit with the forces. pic.twitter.com/8wzfaIRMdv – 6:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
RT if you on the crocs with socks wave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/TUvPwX7ZiF – 5:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have had incredible seasons that are more than deserving of basketball’s most prominent individual award.
Who’s getting @MichaelVPina’s vote?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s final home game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/lcpck28MHC – 5:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“I make the most of it each time I was out there.”
@MyMikeCheck talks with @jarenjacksonjr about DPOY. pic.twitter.com/zJgEsyimmz – 4:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The penultimate game of the regular season.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Fp1oKSBCs7 – 4:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 55+ wins this season:
Derrick White
Brook Lopez
Jevon Carter
Players with 55+ wins this season:
Derrick White
Brook Lopez
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 110.5 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/BHmNGmSGGb – 3:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
MVP stuff
Joel Embiid – Games: 66, minutes: 2,284
Nikola Jokic – Games 68, minutes: 2,296
Giannis – Games 63, minutes 2,024
So Joker has played 12 minutes more than Joel.
MVP stuff
Joel Embiid – Games: 66, minutes: 2,284
Nikola Jokic – Games 68, minutes: 2,296
Giannis – Games 63, minutes 2,024
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
5. Of 5/15 from midrange, DeRozan was 0/6 — he scored 8 points on 3/12 shooting
Matthews, Crowder, Holiday is a murder’s row. They were great on ball and switching off/denying switches when needed
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Bucks’ paint-packing defense, meanwhile, is bad matchup for Bulls, who aren’t comfortable volume-shooting 3s
This is not a sustainable shot profile, especially against a team that crowds the mid/floater range area as well as MIL does
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
3. Couple big-picture shot profile concerns on each side
Although Bucks didn’t have great offensive game, they got up 16 corner 3s (7 makes). Symptom of Bulls’ aggressive low help in PnR/on drives
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
2. Bulls had been on a great run of ball security. Entering MIL game, had committed 18 total turnovers in last 3 games
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caught up with CHI-MIL this morning, a 105-92 loss (to a Bucks team minus Giannis/Middleton) that locked Bulls into 10th in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FWIW, the Mavs are still an 8.5 favorite tonight at home vs. Chicago.
Assuming Dallas wins tonight, will they sit Kyrie and company again on Sunday!???
Would Luka play by himself?
The Mavs-Spurs game tips off at the same time (3:30) as the OKC-MEM game.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis poster dunk on Jrue Holiday 😳 pic.twitter.com/3ec2W9mkfG – 2:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about Wednesday’s rotation changes after the back-to-back losses in Memphis and New Orleans. The focus again was on defending with Norman Powell and Bones Hyland in the lineup, but he was pleased with how those two defended Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/a9ERfRQpX0 – 2:16 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
I’m excited to announce that I will be the play-by-play voice for the @USFLShowboats for their return to Memphis. Games will be on @NewsTalk989 The season kicks off next Saturday! – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5 this season:
Mitchell Robinson
Steven Adams
Moses Brown
Bismack Biyombo
Ben Simmons
Top 5 this season:
Mitchell Robinson
Steven Adams
Moses Brown
Bismack Biyombo
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Reserve your spot on our Groups Priority List now!
Get access to the best games, seat locations, pricing, and experiences when the 2023-24 season rolls around.
