Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,522,731 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,135,367 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!