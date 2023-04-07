Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,522,731 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,135,367 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!