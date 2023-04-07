Live stream: Heat 12, Wizards 6

The Miami Heat (43-37) play against the Washington Wizards (34-46) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Miami Heat 12, Washington Wizards 6 (Q1 08:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Underway in the nation’s capital
@MiamiHEAT // @Chain pic.twitter.com/YC9rPvn4ry – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert addresses Capital One Arena before Wizards-Heat and says ‘let’s go get this win tonight’
At which point some fans in the stands were like, ‘nooo!’ 🙃 – 7:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
thank you for showin’ up all season long, #DCFamily 💙
#DCAboveAll x @corey_kispert pic.twitter.com/KVqB98txF8 – 7:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here at Lake Oswego HS – former home court of Kevin Love and Salim Stoudamire – for today’s USA vs. “Portland Generals” Hoop Summit scrimmage. Several GMs here. pic.twitter.com/l03nAQHC7E – 7:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night and we in the spot 🎶
don’t believe us just watch [@NBCSWashington 📺]
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1QAmiWofxW – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Cody Zeller, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive are: Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Lowry, Love and Jovic. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Love, Lowry and Jovic out tonight, Heat going with a starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Cody Zeller tonight vs. Wizards. – 6:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five in our last game on the Classic court 🔹
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Em4T2G0ewB – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Mark Williams is available to play
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
@NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZdbJ2ik2Vc – 6:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔹 Alumni autographs
🔹 Custom airbrush hats
🔹 Photo booth
🔹 and more!
vibes are good at our Fan Appreciation Pre-Game party, presented by @MichelobULTRA ✨ pic.twitter.com/tJrSbEfW31 – 6:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tune in to @NBCSWashington at 6:30 pm for Wizards Pregame Live. I’ll be talking to former Bullets/Wizards sharpshooter @RealTracyMurray. 10 year old me would be quite excited about that. – 6:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s approach tonight with the No. 6 seed still in play: “These are legit things that we want to take care of on a back-to-back. That’s what our thinking was.” – 5:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thunder and Cavaliers are the only teams not playing both tonight and tomorrow. Both are home Sunday.
Rockets at Washington is only interconference game on Sunday. – 5:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Wizards (H) 2000s Throwback Home Whites vs. Heat (A) Traditional Road Blacks
8.6/10 pic.twitter.com/jrB6dPImdB – 5:36 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love (took approximately 206 charges in 3 minutes last night) is weirdly out tonight with rib soreness. I can’t imagine how that happened. – 5:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Love (rib) has been ruled out.
Max Strus (finger) will warm up with the intent to play. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love also out for Heat. So no Lowry, Butler, Adebayo, Herro, Love and Jovic. Strus still questionable. – 5:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kid nervously tells Deni Avdija he has his jersey on so Deni is kindly like ‘let me sign it’ and then the kid wishes Deni a Happy Passover pic.twitter.com/LDfXp1iocO – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From undrafted to Heat icon, Udonis Haslem “couldn’t have scripted it any better.” Exploring one of the most unique playing careers in NBA history and what could come next miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — A similar end game for Heat’s Max Strus, again finishing a season as starter. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Was Thursday in Philadelphia a tease or the real Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat get reinvigorated Lowry before playoffs; Love taking charge(s); Butler, Adebayo, Herro out vs. Wizards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:06 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
For the first time in my time with the @MiamiHEAT, as we depart the team hotel, the @FlaPanthers arrive. A treat to visit briefly with @goldieonice & to say hi to @HeyRedDeer! Let’s represent in The District!!!! – 4:55 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
For the first time in my time with the @MiamiHEAT, as we depart the team hotel, the @FlaPanthers arrive. A treat to visit briefly with @goldieonice & to say hi to @RandyMueller_! Let’s represent in The District!!!! – 4:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus adjusting to another late-season move into Heat’s starting lineup: “I think I’m strong enough and I’m big enough to hold my own against a four in this league.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, sitting out Adebayo, Butler, Herro and others tonight vs. Wizards – 4:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
see y’all in an hour at @DistrictEDC for our Fan Appreciation Pre-Game Party 🥳
🚪 Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
✍️ Alumni signatures from 5:30-6:30
🤝 @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/jHERHMcYkv – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/V7RY60Ojfa – 4:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro officially ruled out tonight, along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry
Max Strus and Kevin Love questionable
So looks like a Gabe Vincent-Victor Oladipo back-court
Then some run for Duncan-Caleb Martin-Haywood Highsmith-Cody Zeller-Yurtseven-Jamal Cain – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (quad) now also out for Heat. So Herro, Butler, Adebayo, Lowry out tonight in Washington. Strus (finger) and Love (rib) still questionable. Is there anything less compelling than Game 80 and beyond in the NBA season? – 3:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro downgraded from questionable to out. So, Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Herro and Nikola Jovic tonight vs. Wizards (7 p.m., Bally Sports Sun).
Kevin Love and Max Strus remain questionable. – 3:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat (and the other) seeding and playoff scenarios: pic.twitter.com/bLb8gulWQm – 3:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the James Harden-Joel Embiid duo #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/07/hea… via @SixersWire – 3:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A look at players projected or mocked to the Dolphins at 51 and 84 and their vicinity, and what Miami would be getting: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis poster dunk on Jrue Holiday 😳 pic.twitter.com/3ec2W9mkfG – 2:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From undrafted to Heat icon, Udonis Haslem “couldn’t have scripted it any better.” Exploring one of the most unique playing careers in NBA history miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This feels like a Victor Oladipo-Cody Zeller pick and roll type of night – 1:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As we figured last night, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out tonight, along with Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro questionable – 1:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsWAS UPDATE: Adebayo (left quadriceps tendon strain), Butler (right hand contusion), Lowry (knee) & Jovic (back) have all been ruled out tonight.
Herro (right quadriceps contusion), Love (right rib contusion) and Strus (right finger hyperextension) are all questionable. – 1:47 PM
#MIAvsWAS UPDATE: Adebayo (left quadriceps tendon strain), Butler (right hand contusion), Lowry (knee) & Jovic (back) have all been ruled out tonight.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry all out tonight; Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, Max Strus questionable. – 1:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Games impacting C’s tonight:
Magic @ Nets, Heat @ Wizards: Nets win or Miami loss gives Nets 6th and Heat 7th. Heat win/Nets loss keeps 6th alive for Miami.
76ers @ Hawks: Hawks win or Raptors loss to C’s gives Atlanta 8th. – 1:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are sitting out Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry tonight in Washington, apparently resigned to a No. 7 seed in East and play-in tournament. In addition, listed as questionable are Kevin Love, Max Strus and Tyler Herro. So buckle up for an Oladipo game. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Wizards on second night of back to back:
Out: Adebayo (quad tendon strain), Butler (hand contusion), Jovic (back) and Lowry (knee).
Questionable: Herro (quad contusion), Love (rib contusion) and Strus (finger). – 1:32 PM
