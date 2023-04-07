Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 7, 2023- by

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Miami Heat are spending $3,521,122 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,470,851 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home