Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Miami Heat are spending $3,521,122 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,470,851 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!