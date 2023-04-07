Jaren Jackson Jr.: I definitely think I'm Defensive Player of the Year

“I definitely think I’m Defensive Player of the Year,” Jaren Jackson Jr told ESPN. “I just think I put together something special, and I want it bad.” Jackson’s case includes: Leading the league in blocks for the second consecutive season with a career-best 3.0 per game. Blocking 9.7% of opponents’ field goal attempts when he’s on the floor, the sixth-highest figure since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Defensive Player of the Year favorite Jaren Jackson Jr.’s scoring might determine the ceiling for these Grizzlies.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins believes it’s on everyone to help keep Jaren Jackson Jr. Out of foul trouble.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies primarily played 7 guys tonight after Santi Aldama was hurt. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40, but the Pelicans got hot and couldn’t miss on 3s.
By the way, the Kings lost, so the Grizz have a magic number of 1 for the 2 seed.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 3+ blocks this season:
41 — Nicolas Claxton
36 — Jaren Jackson Jr
34 — Brook Lopez
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 69 Pelicans 52
Grizz led by as many as 19 without Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman Sr. or Luke Kennard.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m not saying the Grizzlies wouldn’t beat the Lakers. They would probably be a favorite.
But I do think AD & co., more than any team, would put a lot of pressure on JJJ.
They have dudes. Dudes win in the playoffs. – 11:43 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 26: Jaren Jackson Jr. on …
🏀 Being the DPOY favorite
🏀 The Grizzlies’ rivalry (or not) with the Warriors
🏀 Being called a “bum” and a “clown” by Klay Thompson
🏀 Dillon “The Villain” Brooks
🏀 The time he wrestled Steven Adams
youtu.be/Yc77wabpxkg – 3:23 PM
More on this storyline
Anchoring the third-ranked defense in the NBA, as the Grizzlies allow only 110.6 points per 100 possessions. Memphis ranked 20th in defensive efficiency when Jackson made his season debut in mid-November after recovering from offseason surgery on his broken foot. (The Grizzlies have allowed 106.5 points per 100 possessions with Jackson on the floor.) Averaging 1.0 steals per game. Since the Defensive Player of the Year started being awarded in 1982-83, the only other players to average at least three blocks and one steal for a top-five defense are Ben Wallace, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson. That trio combined to win seven Defensive Player of the Year awards. -via ESPN / April 7, 2023
Jackson, who has a 6-foot-11 frame with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, also possesses what he considers to be an edge over other prolific shot-blockers: His own feel for how to create shots off the dribble and finish with finesse. “The difference with me is that I’ll end up blocking a lot of [the type of] shots that I take, like shots that guards take,” Jackson said. “I know the timing of when they want to take the shot — like different floaters off timing, layups, different hesitation moves or moves that I would use, things I would think about.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: Jaren Jackson Jr. has set a new single-season franchise record with 178 blocks. Jackson Jr. surpassed his own club record of 177, set last season. pic.twitter.com/nXIa1E6eec -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / April 1, 2023